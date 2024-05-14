Highlights The Spurs have historically been lucky in the Draft Lottery, securing high picks and top talent.

The Spurs won the first overall pick last year, using it to draft Victor Wembanyama.

With the fourth and eighth picks this year, the Spurs aim to build a core around Wembanyama.

When it comes to the NBA Draft, teams either strike gold or strike out. An adequate amount of luck is involved in not only securing a high pick in the Draft via the Lottery, but selecting the correct player with it. And the San Antonio Spurs have had the best Lottery luck in NBA history.

The past few years may not have been kind to the Spurs in terms of in-season success, but off the court, they have thrived. Their luck culminated in last year’s Draft Lottery, in which they won the number one pick in the Draft, which allowed them to secure French phenom Victor Wembanyama.

Wembanyama shone on the court during his rookie campaign, taking no time to adjust to the NBA. In his first season with the Spurs, he averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. He shot 46.5 percent from the field and 32.5 percent from the three-point range.

Victor Wembanyama - NBA Stats PTS 21.4 REB 10.6 AST 3.9 FG% 46.5 3PT% 32.5

Wembanyama ended up being a Defensive Player of the Year finalist, and was in the conversation for other awards. His ability to adjust to the NBA’s increased level of difficulty with ease certified his legitimacy. It became clear that the Spurs struck gold with Wembanyama, but that wouldn’t be the end of their luck.

Spurs’ Luck Continues

San Antonio struck gold in this year’s Draft Lottery as well

In addition to securing the first overall pick last year, they ended up with the fourth and eighth overall picks in this year’s Draft Lottery. Their eighth pick was courtesy of the Toronto Raptors, who actually won it, but due to a clause in the Jakob Poeltl trade in 2023, the Raptors were forced to defer their pick to the Spurs if it ended up being outside of the top six.

Since they landed at eight, San Antonio obtained that pick as well. The Spurs’ chances of acquiring the Raptors’ pick while also moving into the top four was about 20 percent, and they defied the odds.

The Spurs therefore have the fourth and eighth picks in this year’s Draft, which will be held from June 26–27. General Manager Brian Wright expressed his pleasure with the results, saying that the Spurs are in a good position to build talent around Wembanyama.

“Two lottery picks gives us a great opportunity to add two young players to our young core or also see what else is out there. Like we do with everything, we will evaluate all options.” — Brian Wright

Since the Spurs already nailed their first overall pick last year, which they used to draft the upcoming superstar Wembanyama, they can now use their fourth and eighth picks to build a core around him, surrounding him with serviceable players that compliment his gameplay.

Weakest Draft in Years?

Spurs have dismissed the idea that this year’s draft class is less talented

The narrative surrounding this year’s Draft was that it is not as strong of a class as previous seasons. However, Wright dismissed those claims, saying that there are always diamonds in the rough waiting to be unearthed.

“I say this all the time, there are players in every draft, and you just got to do your homework...We do think there are good players in this draft who can help us.” —Brian Wright

Not being a top pick also puts less pressure on the player drafted, as they do not carry the burden of living up to a top draft pick (and they do not cost the team as much in salary, either, so it is a win-win).

“[The] Spurs could have hoped that the basketball gods would thread another needle for the good guys and give San Antonio a lottery pick in a better draft. But when you are owed a top six protected pick, getting the eighth pick is undeniably excellent.” — Spurs reporter LJ Ellis on their luck

Historically Lucky

Spurs have historically had good luck when it comes to the Draft and Lottery

Indeed, the narrative further pushes the idea that San Antonio has historically been the team with the best lottery luck. In addition to winning it last year, and getting lucky with two top eight picks this year, the Spurs won the Draft Lottery back in 1997, and used the pick to draft Tim Duncan.

Duncan went on to become the superstar that led San Antonio to win all five of their championships. They also won the third overall pick in 1989 which they used to draft All-Star Sean Elliot.

More recently, they have nailed higher picks, selecting Derrick White in the 2017 NBA Draft, and he has gone on to become a star with the Boston Celtics. The year before, they drafted Dejounte Murray who has become a star with the Atlanta Hawks, even though he has not meshed well with Trae Young. A potential reunion with the Spurs is not off the table.

San Antonio also has an opportunity to trade one or both of the picks if they feel the Draft will not give them a serviceable player in return. Draft picks are precious capital in the NBA world and dealing them could result in high-end talent in return. Although the Spurs are not likely to go in that direction, their Lottery luck and abundance of high picks gives them that option.

The Spurs have historically had good luck when it comes to drafting and the Lottery, and that trend has continued into this year. They own a first round pick in next year’s Draft and another pick from the Chicago Bulls is a protected 1-10 pick.

With an abundance of draft picks, the Spurs have the opportunity to build a homegrown core, turning them into a potential superteam for years to come.