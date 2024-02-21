Highlights Jeremy Sochan drastically improves the San Antonio Spurs' defense when he's on the floor.

The San Antonio Spurs aren't the same team that dominated the NBA for 20 seasons. However, they are among the teams with the highest upside. The presence of Victor Wembanyama has revitalized the culture within the organization.

His ability to immediately impact on defense has been remarkable, but he isn't the only player on the Spurs to show significant strides on the defensive side of the ball. But alongside Wembanyana, second-year player Jeremy Sochan has also emerged as one of the best defensive players in the association.

Sochan's impact on the Spurs' defense this season

Sochan has been a difference-maker on defense for San Antonio

This has been a season of development for the Spurs as they currently are the worst team in the Western Conference at 11-44, holding the third-worst record in the league, behind the Washington Wizards (9-45) and Detroit Pistons (8-46).

While winning has become an afterthought for this team, the focus has turned to developing their core youth to be able to contend for a playoff spot shortly. Among that talent is Sochan.

There's been plenty of coverage surrounding Sochan during the period when the Spurs were experimenting with playing him at the point guard position. Although it didn't pan out the way the team envisioned it, Sochan was then given the role of being San Antonio's primary point of attack defender.

He's always benefited from the physical tools to thrive on defense. However, this season he's made the jump to becoming more than just a respectable defender.

Jeremy Sochan Defensive Stats 2022-23 vs. 2023-24 Stats 22-23 23-24 OPP eFG% +0.5% -2.3% OPP CORNER 3PT% 0.0% -10.8% OPP 3PT% +1.7% -6.1%

The improvement from his rookie to sophomore season has been night and day. During his rookie season, when Sochan was guarding opponents, they would shoot 0.5 percent better from the field. He has now evolved into being the primary perimeter defender for the Spurs, forcing the opposition to shoot -2.3 percent worse.

During the minutes in which Sochan is on the court, the opponent's points per possession is a net rating of -5.7, which is in the 90th percentile of the entire league, ahead of players such as Rudy Gobert (-5.3), Paul George (-4.3), Draymond Green (-2.8), and Mikal Bridges (-2.0), all considered elite defenders in the NBA.

Sochan has locked up the stars of the league

The best of the NBA have been shut down by Sochan

Although the Spurs as a team are one of the worst defensive teams in the league, Sochan has held his own against the best the NBA has to offer. It's no coincidence that many stars in the NBA have had their worst games of the season while being guarded by Sochan.

NBA Stars Stats with Sochan Defending Category LeBron James Paolo Banchero Anthony Edwards Scottie Barnes MATCHUP MIN 5.3 6.2 4.8 4.6 PARTIAL POSS 29.4 28.2 24.2 24.9 PTS 2.0 2.0 4.3 2.5 FG% 0% 28.6% 42.9% 20%

In the sole game, LeBron James played against the Spurs, Sochan had an impressive showing against the Los Angeles Lakers star. James finished the night with 23 points. However, with Sochan guarding him, he was 0-for-5 from the field and turned the ball over two times.

The Lakers were forced to run multiple actions to create a mismatch, freeing up James from the shackles that Sochan was imposing on defense. His stellar play on defense along with 11 points and eight rebounds helped the Spurs shock the Lakers in the victory.

One of Sochan's most recent and notable defensive performances was against Toronto Raptors, first-time All-Star, Scottie Barnes. This was the second and final game of the season series between these two teams.

The first matchup featured Barnes having an incredible performance, posting 30 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in a 22-point comeback victory against the Spurs. Sochan, now relieved of point guard duties, was unbelievable on defense.

He helped hold Barnes to just 7 points on an abysmal 20 percent shooting from the field. Barnes loves playing within mid-range, as 36 percent of his shot attempts come from that area, and 28 percent of those are from within 4-14 feet from the basket.

In their final matchup, 33 percent of Barnes' shot attempts were from mid-range. However, Sochan held him scoreless on those attempts for the first time this season and an overall 1-6 when he was the primary defender.

Along with outstanding defense, Sochan added 16 points and six rebounds as the Spurs defeated the Raptors by a score of 122-99.

Sochan and Wembanyama are a nightmare defensive duo

Partnership only in its infancy in first season together

Victor Wembanyama is having one of the best defensive seasons for a rookie that the NBA has ever seen. He's currently leading the league with 3.3 blocks per game and 156 blocks total. With Sochan taking care of the perimeter, the Spurs are developing a two-headed defensive monster.

Since Sochan has been moved to the shooting guard position and Wembanyama to the center position, the Spurs host one of the best defensive lineups in the league. The lineup of Tre Jones, Jeremy Sochan, Deven Vassell, Keldon Johnson and Victor Wembanyama is +21.9 on the court.

They are holding teams to an eFG% of 47.9 percent, which is in the 93rd percentile of the league. They force turnovers at an incredible rate with 18.4 percent of opponent possessions resulting in a turnover, which is within the 95th percentile.

The wing position is the most pivotal in today's NBA. To be a great defensive team, there needs to be a point-of-attack defender who will be able to contain the likes of players such as Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, and Anthony Edwards in the Western Conference.

As great as Wembanyama is in the paint, Sochan is going to be the one tasked with the assignment of guarding the best offensive players on most occasions.

The past few years have been foreign for the San Antonio Spurs, but the future is bright. Jeremy Sochan has evolved into a premier defender in this league and if the strides taken this season are any indication of his future, the Spurs could very well be back in contention very soon.