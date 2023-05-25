Jose Mourinho has made some scathing remarks against former side Tottenham Hotspur – claiming they are the only one of his former clubs with which he feels no close bond.

The Portuguese head coach has one of the best résumés in managerial history and was once dubbed 'The Special One' by British media.

But despite having success with almost every team he's taken charge of, Mourinho endured a difficult time while managing Spurs between November 2019 and April 2021.

Indeed, the 60-year-old failed to win a single trophy during his time in north London and was sacked just before the 2021 League Cup final.

Mourinho is now in charge of Roma – winning the Europa Conference League last year and guiding the Italian side to this season's Europa League final next month.

And speaking in his latest press conference, Mourinho opened up about his difficult exit from Tottenham and why the club doesn't hold a place in his heart.

Mourinho reveals his true feelings about Tottenham

“The only club I’ve coached in my career that I don’t have great feelings for is Tottenham," he stressed.

“I hope that I will not be misunderstood by the Tottenham fans, but it is the only club that I do not have a close relationship with.

“Perhaps because during the period that I coached the club, the stadium was empty due to COVID and because Mr Levy did not give me much and did not let me win a final and win a trophy.

"But that is the only one. Porto, Chelsea, Inter, Real Madrid, Manchester United – all these clubs, I feel a connection."

He added: "People will say I can't love every club, but yes, I love every club."

Mourinho's managerial history

The Chosen One has enjoyed quite the career so far as a manager.

He is the first manager to win a major European competition with four clubs and the third manager to win the three main UEFA club competitions.

To date, he has won 26 trophies, including the Premier League on three occasions and the Champions League twice.

Spurs' managerial hunt continues

Meanwhile, Spurs are still searching for a new permanent manager, after Antonio Conte left the club in March.

Arne Slot, who currently manages Feyenoord, is the latest manager to have been linked, but the Dutchman has reportedly turned down Daniel Levy's advances.

Former Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers and Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou are currently the leading contenders to take charge next season.