Kane left boyhood club Spurs for a move to Bayern Munich but his first season saw no trophies come his way.

Gazza suggested Spain and Real Madrid would have been a better destination for England's captain.

In recent years, Harry Kane has asserted himself as one of the finest forwards to come out of England. His consistent work rate and will to improve took him from zero to hero at Tottenham. Following loans in the Football League, and some superb formative top-flight performances, his ability snowballed with confidence, and he honed his goal-scoring skills to become an elite player in his position.

Despite being trophyless so far in his storied career, Kane remains as Spurs' all-time top goalscorer with 280 goals in 435 appearances, and this is a record he carries over to the Three Lions. For England, Kane has 66 goals in 98 games. In 2023, Kane made the difficult decision to move on from North London - in search of a new challenge, and potentially silverware.

While he's now showing fine form at Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, it's been revealed that another Tottenham and England icon had his say on the striking captain's Bavarian destination - as Paul Gascoigne suggested that ‘Germany isn’t the best of places’ for a player of Kane's standing.

Gascoigne Unsure about Kane in Germany

Midfielder suggested Spain was more suited

While the 31-year-old Kane moved on from Spurs in the summer of 2023 following 19 years of service, he wasn't the only Englishman from the club to have had intriguing forays on the continent. Gascoigne, of course, traded one capital city club for another in 1992 and endeared himself hugely to Lazio fans.

Mulling over the forward's decision to go to Bayern, Gascoigne noted his personal preference, considering Kane's style and how other Englishmen have fared. Speaking on behalf of Sports Talk Philly, Gascoigne revealed to GOAL:

"I just cannot understand why he went there instead of Real Madrid. When you go there, it’s not just playing and training, you’re in the sun and you’re enjoying it - Madrid, what a great city. Jude Bellingham is there, of course. "Yeah, I think he was disappointing in the Euros apart from that one goal. But yeah, I think he (Kane) would be regretting it, Germany isn’t the best of places I suppose. You look at all of the English players who went to Real Madrid like Steve McManaman, Michael Owen and now Bellingham’s gone there so you wonder why he didn’t go there."

Kane Working Hard for Silverware

The forward has hit the ground running at Bayern

Despite Gascoigne's comments, there have been varied successes in Spain with of McManaman, Owen, and Bellingham, he raises some interesting points.

Steve McManaman left Liverpool on a free in 1999 to spend four solid years in Madrid, involved in two LaLiga titles and two Champions Leagues. A luxurious yet hard-working wing player, he eventually adapted relatively well under Vicente del Bosque, yet still succumbed in part to the political nature and somewhat disorganised atmosphere at the Bernabeu at the time. For Owen, he thrived off the bench, yet would ultimately be frozen out and exit after a sole season.

Out of the given examples, Jude Bellingham's skill and ever-emerging personality as a winner in the modern game, has seen him become one of the club's (and world football's) most valuable assets. These traits have also made him the most compatible to the Real Madrid we see today. It could be stated that with Kane's methodical and determined approach to training, as well as an all-round humble nature - Bayern Munich's efficiency as a regular German champion (aside from last term) as well as aspirational European club, suits him perfectly. In fact, the striker made it look easy on arrival, scoring 36 goals in his debut 32-game league season. He also won the Golden Boot as Europe's top scorer with eight in 12 UCL games.

While Bayern failed to win a trophy for the first time since 2012, and Kane has been left reeling after England's eventually heart-breaking Euro 2024 campaign - there's no reason why these events can't fuel a better 2024-25 for all involved in Munich.

English stars' statistics from debut season abroad (all-competitions) Games Goals Assists Harry Kane 45 44 12 Jude Bellingham 42 23 13 Michael Owen 45 16 4 Steve McManaman 51 4 5

