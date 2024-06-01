Highlights Texas basketball talent is on the rise, led by the Dallas Mavericks and young stars

San Antonio and Houston are emerging contenders in the NBA, each with elite young player.

Success of Texas teams could shift the hot spot for showcasing elite talent in basketball.

Is there a new shift ready to take place in the NBA? For years, it has been an interesting debate to discover which region is the hotbed for basketball talent. The NBA was dominated by California: between the Shaq & Kobe Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors dynasty, and “Lob City” LA Clippers, there were a lot of talented players and teams that represented the West Coast. With the rise of the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, and Dallas Mavericks, however, it looks like Texas is now aiming for the unofficial crown.

To the surprise of many, the Mavericks are on their way to the NBA Finals. Led by the legendary duo of Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving, the city of Dallas is abuzz about potentially capturing the franchise’s second title.

Aside from them, Houston and San Antonio both have bright futures featuring young, up-and-coming stars. It seems like, from the high school to pro level, that Texas features lots of elite talent that reps the state. With Luka and the Mavericks on the verge of greatness, the narrative is starting to change.

The Dawn of a New Era?

Texas basketball stands out at every level

It’s interesting whenever a particular city or region becomes the hot spot for showcasing elite talent. California and New York have been staples for many years, but Texas has slowly entered the ranks. Notable Texans in the NBA include Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey, Miami’s Jimmy Butler, and New York’s Julius Randle.

If you extend it to college teams like Houston, Texas, and Baylor, there’s a wide variety of impactful players who represent the state. All three of those college programs have a track record for success at the next level, especially over the last 10-15 years.

In the 2024 NBA Playoffs, Dallas has been boosted by the presence of recent acquisition PJ Washington, who spent time growing up in the Dallas area. Washington winning a title would do wonders for younger viewers watching with dreams of growing up in Texas and performing in front of home fans in the NBA. Washington’s been one of Dallas’s unsung heroes all postseason. He has a chance to graduate to “cult” status if the Mavericks can reach their ultimate goal.

Spurs and Rockets Have Tremendous Outlooks

Both could contend for the 2025 playoffs

As impressive as it is for Dallas to be ahead of schedule as a potential Finals team, Division-rivals San Antonio and Houston are knocking on the door of success as well. The Spurs, spearheaded by highly touted 2024 Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama, are a major move away from vaulting into the playoff picture as soon as next season.

Wembanyama is already so influential on both sides of the floor that there doesn’t need to be a complete roster overhaul to field a competitive team in the near future. His mere presence will attract players from all stages of their career to come join him in pursuit of glory. Though hailing from another country, players like both him and Luka attract a lot of eyes on Texas in general - more resources are pushed towards young talent at the grassroots level, and it can create homegrown stars (like Tyrese Maxey).

Houston, on the other hand, came on very strong to close out the 2023-24 season. If not for key injuries towards the end of the year, they could have earned a spot in the Play-In Tournament. Center Alperen Sengun might not have the same skill set as Wembanyama, but his importance as a go-to playmaker and scorer is valued in Houston. Dallas’s veteran team has proven beneficial so far during their playoff run, but don’t discount the rest of the division’s upstarts as well.

The entire Texas region, however, will rightfully get a tremendous boost if the Mavs do pull off a championship in 2024 though, especially since they weren’t highlighted as a Finals contender prior to the regular season or postseason. No matter which particular area they reside in, Texans have a right to rejoice about their current, and future, standing as a hotbed for hoops. A place where legends are made, each franchise will eventually spark the imagination of the next, great up and comer. Another NBA title in Dallas, Houston or San Antonio could put them in the lead over any territory for a while.