Key Takeaways Yves Bissouma shone in Tottenham's midfield, impressing in his first match since suspension during a 4-0 victory over Everton.

Postecoglou's faith in Bissouma has already paid off, although the midfielder must add consistency to his game.

The 27-year-old covered every blade of grass at the weekend to put in a dominant shift in both defence and attack.

Yves Bissouma has got off to a strong start in his mission to rebuild bridges at Tottenham this season. The 27-year-old put in a starring performance against Everton as Ange Postecoglu's side put the Toffees to the sword in a convincing 4-0 win. It was the Mali international's first appearance since footage of him inhaling laughing gas saw him pick up a suspension from the club.

But while his manager has insisted he has a long way to go before featuring regularly in the heart of midfield following off-field controversies, Bissouma has made a dream start to proving he can be the one that fixes Tottenham's midfield conundrum. An imperious display on Saturday afternoon will only help his case to become an important figure for his side this campaign.

Arriving from Brighton and Hove Albion for £25m two summers ago, the signing of Bissouma came somewhat as a risk-free acquisition under Antonio Conte. Now, under the trusting Postecoglou, his game could reach another level, as his highlights have shown.

Ange Postecoglu's Faith

The Australian is a big advocate for opportunity and redemption

Ahead of Saturday's clash against Everton, the Spurs boss confirmed the news of Bissouma's return. But while he was hesitant to speak about the midfielder's future at the club, his unremitting belief that the 27-year-old deserved a second chance shone through. "I've always believed in opportunities for redemption and learning," the manager told BBC Sport.

"You know what it's like when you punish your child and they do everything right for the next two days? He's first in the meetings, he's doing everything right but there's always temptation down the road, so we’ll see. "From our perspective, it's about trying to continually guide him. But it's up to him. He's got to continue to try to be the best version of himself that he can possibly be."

With Rodrigo Bentancur ruled out of the fixture because of a concussion, it meant Bissouma was thrown into the deep end upon his return with a start against Everton, but it's safe to say he grabbed the chance with both hands.

Yves Bissouma's Impressive Highlights

His goal was right out of the top drawer

Close

Bissouma's coruscating moment came in just the 14th minute of Tottenham's first home game of the new Premier League season. After intricate play between Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison in and around the box, the ball landed at the feet of the 27-year-old.

Not normally a natural finisher, Bissouma had only ever scored three Premier League goals up until this weekend, with one strike finding the net in each season he spent on the south coast with Brighton. Yet, without barely even looking up towards goal, the midfielder knew exactly how and where to shoot when the opportunity arose against the Toffees.

For someone who has faced criticism for his conservative performances over the last few years, Bissouma's rocket against Everton was evidence that he was back with a vengeance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. His celebration also proved just as noteworthy as he appeared to apologise to the crowd before running over to hug his manager.

The goal gets most of the plaudits, and rightly so. However, Bissouma's overall performance also made for promising viewership for a fanbase that has grown increasingly concerned by their midfield blueprint. He showed composure on the ball, good movement off it, and made a noteworthy impact in both attack and defence, which is highlighted by his in-game statistics.

Stats Show a Composed Performance

He completed 10 through balls into the final third

Without looking too deeply into the performance itself and allowing the eye test to do all the hard yards, Bissouma was first-class on Saturday. But, that being said, the underlying statistics don't make for bad reading, either. While he has long shown defensive proficiency for every club he's played for, the former Brighton star has added creativity to his game since the last time fans got a glimpse of him on the pitch.

In the 73 minutes he played, the lynchpin carved out 10 through balls into the final third, completed five out of seven long ball attempts, and scored a goal to show for his tremendous work ethic to muck in with every phase of play.

The positive display was also appreciated by Tottenham fans, who were quick to acknowledge his all-around performance on social media. One fan said: "When he plays well, the others follow suit," while another commented: "Absolutely shined after an indiscretion. Respect to him."

A third commenter said: "Another step on the road to redemption!" Postecoglou's decision to instil faith in the energetic midfielder was vindicated, as the Australian said after the match:

"It's about him being the best version of himself and he will only get there if, as we've spoken a few times, discipline is a big thing for him and I thought it was a disciplined performance for him today, you know. "Not just the goal he scored, but he had a really important job for us. He knew they'd sort of play fairly direct, and he had to be there to mop up second balls and intercept things, and he was clean for the most part in possession. So good performance."

There's still a long road ahead for all parties, but this wasn't a bad way for Bissouma to repay the faith shown in him by his boss. It's likely he's played his way into contention for Spurs' next league clash against Newcastle United.