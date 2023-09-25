Tottenham Hotspur don't have a replacement for 'key man' James Maddison, with journalist Paul Brown dubbing it a problem for Ange Postecoglou because of one key reason, during an interview with GIVEMESPORT.

Postecoglou has enjoyed a stellar start to life in the dugout at Spurs and the signing of Maddison has already earned the Greek-Australian manager plenty of plaudits.

Tottenham Hotspur news - James Maddison

The good times are well and truly in full swing at Tottenham, with Postecoglou having brought about a new era of positivity for the capital club. It's difficult to imagine now, given their start to the campaign, but just a few months ago, Spurs were embroiled in a crisis with Antonio Conte calling out players and board members.

However, fast forward to the present day and smiles have returned to the faces of Spurs fans for the first time in what feels like a lifetime. One of the main reasons behind that is because of their summer recruitment, which has seen a number of key first-team players depart, with shrewd signings having been made to replace them.

Obviously, the biggest name on the departure list was Harry Kane, whose move to Bayern Munich went through last month, but it appears the Tottenham faithful have quickly forgotten about their former talisman, with Maddison having helped plug that gap. The former Leicester City man arrived in the summer as part of a £40 million deal, with the England international going on to win the Premier League Player of the Month award for August.

But after picking up a knock during the weekend draw against rivals Arsenal, there is a fear that should Maddison be forced out through injury, Spurs could start to struggle without their chief creator in the side.

What has Paul Brown said about James Maddison and Tottenham Hotspur?

When asked about Maddison's start to life at Tottenham and how they'd cope without his services, journalist Brown admitted keeping the midfielder fit will be Postecoglou's biggest task. Suggesting Spurs would be in trouble because there is no direct replacement for Maddison, the reliable reporter hinted Tottenham's medical team are unlikely to take any risks with his health this season:

“I think Maddison makes this team tick and they don't have a like for like replacement who could come in if he has to come out of the team because he's unfit or injured. So it would probably mean slightly tweaking the system. Unless Postecoglou has a backup plan there that we haven't seen yet. “I do think Maddison is vital really for Spurs, so they can't really afford to be without him. And if he has a knock, I doubt Postecoglou would risk him getting a worse injury or making that problem worse. “But it doesn't look like it is anything to worry about. So I think they'll assess it over the next couple of days and we'll see how he. But yeah, I do think Maddison has become already kind of a key man at Spurs.”

Tottenham - selected exits Fee Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) £100m Harry Winks (Leicester City) £10m Lucas Moura (Free agent) Released Tom Bloxham (Blackburn Rovers) Free Joe Rodon (Leeds United) Loan Alfie Devine (Port Vale) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

How might Tottenham Hotspur set up if they didn't have James Maddison?

The only fixture Maddison hasn't started for Spurs this season is the only one they've technically been beaten in, with the capital club getting knocked out of the League Cup by Fulham earlier this term. Maddison was brought off the bench for that clash, but he wasn't able to stop Tottenham from crashing out via a penalty shootout defeat.

However, it did give Spurs fans an idea of how they might line up if Maddison goes down injured, with Giovani Lo Celso the man who deputised in his place. While Lo Celso might not be a fan's favourite at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, he's probably the next in line for regular minutes, should the north Londoners be without Maddison for a sustained period of time.

What is next for Tottenham Hotspur this season?

As a result of that defeat to Fulham in the League Cup, Spurs are afforded yet another midweek without any action, as their attention, for now, remains solely on the Premier League. Part of that is because they're also not involved in any European competition, meaning Postecoglou and his coaching team can have longer together on the training pitch.

Following on from their derby clash against Arsenal, another tough test is on the horizon for Spurs this weekend, with Liverpool the visitors to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. After that, Spurs face Luton Town at Kenilworth Road, with what is their last fixture before the October international break.