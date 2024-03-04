Highlights The San Antonio Spurs need to accelerate the rebuild around Wembanyama to build a competitive team.

Wembanyama stands out with his stats and impact, leading the league in blocks.

Spurs must consider new strategies like acquiring Tyus Jones or Trae Young to bolster the team.

The hype of Victor Wembanyama placed him as the greatest NBA prospect since LeBron James in 2003. Despite receiving impossible expectations to meet, he's even better than advertised.

The San Antonio Spurs struck gold by being able to acquire the 7-foot-4 big hybrid from France. However, the incredible surge from Wembanyama has forced the Spurs to make some serious changes to accelerate the timeline of their rebuild.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Victor Wembanyama, Tim Duncan, and David Robinson are the only rookies in NBA history to record 30+ points, 10+ rebounds, 5+ assists, and 5+ blocks in a game. Robinson has done it twice.

Current Roster Construction Needs Work

Flaws Within the Roster Will Need to be Addressed in the Offseason

The Spurs have one of the worst orchestrated rosters in the NBA, due in large part to being the youngest team in the NBA with an average age of 23.5. However, this isn't much of an excuse, since the Oklahoma City Thunder are the top seed in the Western Conference and are the second-youngest team in the league with an average age of 23.8.

In the Eastern Conference, the Orlando Magic are the fourth-youngest team in the NBA with an average age of 24.3 yet are poised for a playoff berth this season. It is possible to build a competitive team no matter the age, once the right pieces are put together, which the Spurs haven't been able to do around Wembanyama yet.

There are only six players on the Spurs roster that have a positive net rating on the court. Out of the six, there are three that have played over 1000 minutes and that is Tre Jones at +13.9, Devin Vassell at 5.7, and Wembanyama at +7.6.

No team is going to be successful when the majority of their roster is providing negative minutes on the court, and it can be addressed when examining what works best around Wembanyama.

Out of the lineups that have played over 100 minutes together, there are three that carry a positive net rating. It's no surprise Wembanyama is in each of those, but there is a common element throughout all of them. Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell, and Victor Wembanyama are staples in each lineup.

The most effective lineup for the Spurs consists of Jones, Sochan, Vassell, Keldon Johnson, and Wembanyama, with a net rating of +25.7 in 223 minutes together. There is a great blend of defense, shooting, and playmaking when these five players are on the court together.

Although Sochan has the tools to be a great point forward in this league, it was apparent he still had a ways to go after the Spurs experimented with playing him at the point guard position. Wembanyama needs a true facilitator on the court with him and Tre Jones has looked good setting up the Frenchman on several possessions.

In the 55 games that Wembanyama has played, the flaws of the Spurs' roster construction have been displayed on the biggest stage. Although there are minor bright spots, these issues must be addressed.

Reasons to Rush the Rebuild

Two Major Reasons Why the Spurs Have to Accelerate the Timeline

Victor Wembanyama has already cemented himself as one of the best players in the Association in just his rookie season. He had a game finishing with a triple-double with blocks and achieved the elusive 5x5 game just over halfway through his career.

He's been able to do all this without getting a full season of NBA-level conditioning under the belt. The Spurs must increase the speed of their timeline.

Wembanyama is already a top player in the league. Players of his caliber aren't common. These are once-in-a-generation type players with the potential to dominate the league for the next 15+ years.

He's leading the league in blocks with 3.4 per game and total blocks on the season with 186, a 30-block gap in front of Brook Lopez, who's second with 156. The expectation was that by his third season, he would figure out the most effective way to use his abilities, but he already has.

Wembanyama's Stats - Last 8 Games Category Stats PTS 24.2 REB 10.9 AST 5.0 BLK 4.9 FG% 50.0% 3P% 43.1% FT% 84.6%

Leading into the All-Star break and since then, Wembanyama has hit a different stride. In the past eight games, he's been dominating the competition. His efficiency does need to improve in limiting turnovers, as he turns the ball over 15.3 percent of possessions, which could be attributed to his 30.3 percent usage rate.

Most importantly, he's helped lead the 15th-seeded Spurs to back-to-back wins against the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers, two good playoff teams. He's not just put the NBA on notice but has done so in a historical fashion.

"The Spurs can’t treat this like a long-term rebuild. You hear these organizations, ‘we can’t skip steps,’ they’ve got to move quickly in putting a real team around him…he will donate essentially the timeline for how quickly he’s ready for speeding this thing up. I think he’s delivered this message. This is a player who’s going to be…the best player on both ends of the floor by his third season in the NBA. I wonder if that wasn’t too conservative." – Adrian Wojnarowski

The Spurs should already be worried about losing him. Wembanyama hasn't finished his rookie season, but it's important to think about the future. We've seen time and time again, that organizations fail to provide for their star players, eventually resulting in either the player leaving for nothing in free agency or forcing their way out via trade.

During LeBron James' first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, he only played with two players who were selected to an All-Star team. Zydrunas Ilgauskas and Mo Williams were selected for All-Star games but neither were perennial members.

James was able to lead the Cavaliers to the NBA Finals in 2007, which was the fourth year of his career without the help of another star player.

The difference between other franchises and the Spurs is that San Antonio has experience catering to not just superstar-level players but all-time great players. However, the era of Wembanyama will need to be approached differently than how it was with Tim Duncan and David Robinson.

San Antonio has always been a non-aggressive team and made subtle additions instead of swinging for the fences. They've never been a buyer or made a big trade to acquire a star. The biggest buy-in move in recent memory was the signing of LaMarcus Aldridge in 2015, who is revered as one of the biggest signings in franchise history.

Other than that, San Antonio builds organically through the draft for their core players. Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili, Kawhi Leonard, Dejounte Murray, and Devin Vassell were all acquired through the NBA Draft. San Antonio may need to put their habitual process to the side to build the team needed to surround Wembanyama.

"The Defensive Player of the Year Award will be retired in his name, no one else is ever going to win this, maybe after this year." – Adrian Wojnarowski

Potential Free Agent, Trade, or Draft Targets

Difference Makers That are a Great Fit for Spurs With Wembanyama

The player market in the NBA is ever-growing and there's no telling who may become available. Nobody expected the Brooklyn Nets to trade Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant at the 2023 trade deadline.

In 2022, the NBA world was shocked when Tyrese Haliburton was traded to the Indiana Pacers for Domantas Sabonis. Although some players may seem secure now, there are a few players who would be the perfect fit alongside Wembanyama.

This free-agent class has been among the weakest in recent years. However, the Spurs don't necessarily need to swing for a grand slam, but acquiring a steady guard in Tyus Jones can push them in the right direction.

Guard play is one of the Spurs' biggest weak points and being able to address that issue may do wonders for their team's success. Tyus Jones, who is the older brother of current Spurs point guard, Tre Jones, has evolved into one of the best playmakers in the NBA with the Washington Wizards.

Tyus Jones Stats in Last Eight Games Category Stats PTS 9.1 AST 12.4 3P% 39.3%

Jones has found individual success despite the lack of talent that is brewing in Washington. His ability to navigate the pick and roll would be a deadly combination alongside Wembanyama.

He is 27 years old, which isn't on the direct timeline of the young core, but his playoff experience with the Memphis Grizzlies would be a great locker-room addition to go with his skill set.

The dream scenario for the Spurs is if they can land Atlanta Hawks star guard, Trae Young. Atlanta has made it known that Young isn't untouchable and could be shopped in the offseason.

The details of a potential Spurs and Hawks trade for Young are unknown, but San Antonio has the money to match Young's contract and isn't short of draft compensation to offer. Young's abilities alongside Wembanyama would be an offensive nightmare.

Trae Young 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 26.4 AST 10.8 STL 1.4 3P% 37.1%

Having another big-time shot creator would do wonders for the Spurs and relieve immense stress on Wembanyama on a nightly basis. Young is a maestro at pick-and-roll action and can perform on the biggest stage, as he displayed in the 2021 NBA Playoffs during the Hawks' run to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Young isn't the best defender, but he has made significant strides in that aspect this season. With Wembanyama looming in the paint, accompanied by Sochan on the perimeter, the defensive lapses from Young would be compensated for by the team's defenders around him.

Of course, the Spurs could continue to draft. Unlike the coverage Wembanyama received during his time with the Metropolitan 92, there isn't much known about the Serbian prospect, Nikola Topic, for the masses. However, depending on where the Spurs are positioned in the draft, they can't possibly pass on Topic if he's still available.

Nikola Topic 2023-24 Season Stats with Mega MIS Category Stats PTS 18.4 AST 7.1 REB 3.6 FG% 52.3%

Topic is a 6-foot-6 combo guard with tremendous offensive abilities. He's a great playmaker and fantastic at getting to his spots on the court. ESPN draft expert, Johnathan Wasserman, boldly compared him to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Defense is also a weak point for Topic, but a lot of that comes from technique rather than physical tangibles, which the Spurs are known to help develop.

The future always consists of unknowns, but one thing for certain is that Victor Wembanyama is one of the greatest talents the NBA has ever seen. He's displayed he's more than just untapped potential but one of the most impactful players in the league already.

The Spurs may have already devised a timeline for their rebuild but due to how good Wembanyama has been, changes will need to be made.