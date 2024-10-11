Tottenham Hotspur have received a major boost ahead of their upcoming fixture against West Ham United, with the club said to be hopeful that duo Son Heung-min and Richarlison will take part in training with the squad next week, according to club insider Paul O'Keefe.

Ange Postecologu's side suffered a disappointing loss to Brighton prior to the international break, squandering a two-goal lead to the Seagulls, a result that leaves them ninth in the Premier League. The Australian slammed his players after the dire second half display at the Amex, labelling the encounter the 'worst defeat' since his arrival in North London.

The ex-Celtic boss was without forwards Son, Richarlison and Wilson Odobert, so was operating with something of a depleted attacking cohort. However, he may be given a significant uplift in their next fixture, with the trio all close to featuring in full training, with the former two in contention to face West Ham.

Spurs Receive Positive Injury News

Son and Richarlison have been major absences

Tottenham's fortunes looked like they were heading in the right direction after an emphatic 3-0 win at Old Trafford against Manchester United, before Postecoglou's men were brought back down to earth after a humbling second-half experience on the south coast against Fabian Hurzeler's high-flying Brighton. Goals from Yankuba Minteh, Georginio Rutter and Danny Welbeck reversed the scoreline Spurs had established, leaving them locked in mid-table going into the international break.

Son missed both the trips to Manchester and Brighton respectively with a thigh injury, while Richarlison hasn't featured since August due to a calf problem. Operating without both has certainly hindered the Lilywhites, and a potential return would reduce the need to use an out-of-form Timo Werner.

It appears both could be nearing this return, while Odobert is also close to recovering from a thigh issue. Writing on X, agent O'Keefe provided the fitness update:

Son was appointed club captain last summer, and netted 17 goals last campaign in the league, so his return will be particularly pleasing to Postecgolou, as the North Londoners prepare for a grueling set of fixtures.

Son's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 35 Goals 17 Assists 10 Shots Per 90 2.55 Expected Goals Per 90 0.37

Pundit Calls for Werner to be Dropped

The German has been poor this season

With Son and Richarlison potentially in the picture for the West Ham clash, Postecoglou may finally get the opportunity to drop Timo Werner. The German has struggled this season and is yet to find the back of the net in any competition.

Pundit Craig Burley has called for Werner, who he described as 'atrocious', to lose his place in the starting eleven for upcoming games and be replaced by 17-year-old Mikey Moore. However, with Son possibly available, Postecoglou is more likely to now enact this change, with the South Korean a more risk-averse option to calling on a teenager in a high-leverage Premier League match.

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 11/10/2024