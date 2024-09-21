Ange Postecoglou has named Djed Spence on the bench again for Tottenham's home match against Brentford this afternoon, despite the full-back making a significant impact in midweek against Coventry City.

With the game poised at 1-0 to the Midlands side in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night, Spence slotted expertly passed goalkeeper Ben Wilson in the Sky Blues' net, two minutes from time, having been introduced at the interval. The North Londoners ultimately won the encounter with a 92nd minute goal from Brennan Johnson, with Spence impressing in his overall performance during his 45-minute cameo.

The Englishman has yet to start for the Lillywhites this campaign, and frustration may be brewing as he begins from the sidelines again this afternoon, despite making an impact against Coventry.

Spence Named on Bench For Brentford Game

The defender will be furious

Developing through Fulham's academy, Spence joined Middlesbrough in 2018, where he broke through into first team football. Making 70 appearances for Boro, the full-back caught the eye during a loan spell at Nottingham Forest in the 2021/22 season, thriving in the East Midlands side's promotion campaign.

Subsequently earning a move to Tottenham in a £20 million deal, Spence has struggled to garner regular minutes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Making just six appearances for the Lilywhites prior to this campaign, the former England under-21 international has been shipped out on temporary stints to three different clubs, failing to establish himself as the definitive first choice on all three occasions.

However, given an opportunity to remain in North London this summer, and deputise for first-choice Pedro Porro, he'd have been expecting some relatively consistent minutes. Not even entrusted to start in the EFL Cup third round, with Archie Gray given the nod, he did make a meaningful impact off the bench, operating from left-back.

The 24-year-old, who has been described as "outstanding", may have felt he'd demonstrated enough at Coventry to merit a look-in at home to Brentford, but Postecoglou appears to have opted against this, sticking with Porro and Destiny Udogie in the full-back areas. While he could yet play a prominent role as a substitute again, Spence will be concerned by the evident lack of trust in him, and could be itching for a move away from the club in January if his minutes don't pick up in the ensuing months.

Spence's Championship Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 39 Goals 2 Assists 4 Pass Accuracy 75.1% Progressive Passes Per 90 3.17 Key Passes Per 90 1.03 Progressive Carries Per 90 4.46 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 3.09

Spurs Could Lose Romero

The centre-back is being linked with Real Madrid

While Spence potentially growing in frustration won't be a huge concern for Postecoglou, the Aussie may be facing the difficult task of convincing a South American player to turn down a move to Real Madrid. According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Cristian Romero is a target for Los Blancos, with the Spanish club identifying him as an option to bolster their back-line.

It's understood that Spurs will stand firm in keeping their man, although the allure of the bright liights of the Beranabeu may prove too much for the 26-year-old to turn down. The World Cup winner has three years remaining on his contract, but could look to force a move if the interest becomes concrete.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 21/09/2024