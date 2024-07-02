Highlights Chris Paul signed with the San Antonio Spurs, aiming to start and mentor budding superstar Victor Wembanyama.

The Spurs' projected 2024-25 lineup may feature Paul alongside Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan and Wembanyama.

Paul's addition is expected to improve the Spurs' performance, as his previous teams saw increased winning percentages after his arrival.

The future of the San Antonio Spurs was undoubtedly bright following the draft selection of Victor Wembanyama , but they are primed for an immediate impact on their current success following the blockbuster signing of all-time great point guard Chris Paul.

On the first day of free agency, the Spurs swooped in and signed Paul after the Golden State Warriors waived him. Paul was relegated to a bench role for the first time in his career with the Warriors, but will now be allowed to start again with San Antonio.

NBA Insider Chris Haynes reported Paul's feelings ahead of his new chapter with the Spurs on NBA TV's Free Agent Fever.

"I spoke to Chris Paul. He’s very eager and motivated for this opportunity to return to a starting role. He still believes that he’s a starter. He still believes he can play at an elite level. And he’s excited about the chance to pair up with Wembanyama. He said him and Gregg Popovich had a really good talk today and Pop just sold him on the culture and what they were trying to do. You’re going to get a really inspired and motivated Chris Paul at this stage of his career. He wants to show and prove to people that he still has it."

The addition of Paul brings a seasoned veteran who can instill within a young core what it takes to compete at the highest level in the NBA. San Antonio might not be on the same footing as some other juggernauts in the Western Conference, but it's equipped with the tools to be a competitive team.

Spurs Projected Starting Lineup For 2024-25

Paul will slot right into the starting point guard spot

San Antonio is universally recognized as one of the best-managed franchises in all sports, and the way the Spurs have maneuvered their rebuild through building their roster and starting lineup is indicative of that.

Spurs' Projected 2024-25 Starting Lineup Position Starter Experience PG Chris Paul 19 Years SG Stephon Castle Rookie SF Devin Vassell 4 Years PF Jeremy Sochan 2 Years C Victor Wembanyama 1 Year

In the 2023-24 season, the Spurs experimented with many different lineups until finding what worked. Wembanyama originally started the season playing power forward alongside Zach Collins but found success in being the main big man on the court.

San Antonio even tried playing Jeremy Sochan in a point-forward role, which didn't pan out as envisioned.

Tre Jones was moved into a starting position midway through the season and helped Wembanyama thrive by having a lead guard to feed him the ball. Now the Spurs have added one of the best point guards to ever play the game. Although Paul isn't in his prime, he can still contribute at a high level.

The Spurs' top pick from the 2024 NBA Draft, Stephon Castle, was selected to be the team's point guard of the future with the fourth overall pick. Despite being moved to the shooting guard position with the acquisition of Paul, Castle showcased in UConn's championship season that he can thrive in multiple roles.

He was primarily an off-ball player with the Huskies, and though he may desire to be a point guard at the NBA level, he will get the privilege of having Paul as a mentor during his rookie season.

Paul Has Impacted Winning in Different Situations

San Antonio could be the next team Paul turns around

By no means is Paul, in his current state, a player good enough to lift the Spurs to be a championship contender. But he has impacted winning in every situation he's been in. Throughout his career, his new team has gotten better in the first season Paul came aboard.

Team Winning Percentage Before and After Acquiring Chris Paul Team Season Before First Season With Paul New Orleans Hornets .220 .463 Los Angeles Clippers .390 .606 Houston Rockets .671 .793 Oklahoma City Thunder .598 .611 Phoenix Suns .466 .708 Golden State Warriors .537 .561

The Spurs are on the heels of back-to-back seasons with a record of 22-60 and a winning percentage of .268. Paul's extensive track record points to the Spurs undoubtedly being better than they were last season.

Paul is the mastermind behind the 2019-20 Oklahoma City Thunder team's surprisingly high level of play. ESPN gave the Thunder a .02 percent chance of making the NBA Playoffs that year.

They finished as the fifth seed and took the Houston Rockets to a hard-fought seven games.

All eyes will be on the Spurs for the box-office product known as Victor Wembanyama, but having an elite playmaker in Paul at the helm will surely lead to success and highlights in the 2024-25 season.