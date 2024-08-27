Key Takeaways Spurs are rebuilding with veteran stars like Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes to support rising talent Victor Wembanyama.

Wembanyama, a defensive standout, showcased his skills for France in the Olympics, helping lead them to the silver medal.

With Wembanyama's limitless potential and the Spurs' new additions, the team is on the rise and headed for playoffs, though it may not be immediate.

The San Antonio Spurs have spent their NBA summer off-season prioritizing placing veteran support around their generational talent, Victor Wembanyama , in the hope that he can accelerate his development and eventually help lead the Spurs back to playoff contention once again.

With the additions of Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes in particular, league insider Mark Medina argues that the Spurs are now very much a ‘team on the rise’, though he still doesn’t believe that they can be in playoff contention this upcoming season.

Longest Playoff Drought in Their History

Had missed the playoffs just once between 1990-2019

It has been six seasons since the NBA last saw the Spurs in the playoffs, having been a regular in the post-season since their inception back in 1990. Now, they are hoping to return to the fray, but they may still have a while longer to wait first.

While they added French phenomenon Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft , while he was great from an individual numbers' standpoint, and was the unanimous recipient of the KIA Rookie of the Year award, San Antonio failed to make any dent in the Western Conference standings, finishing 14th with a lowly record of 22-60.

But one thing that was evident from the jump was that the Spurs didn’t have enough veteran experience on their roster, and when Wembanyama did have that support around him for Team France in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games , he really showcased what he could do, helping lead them to the silver medal, falling just short to the star-studded Team USA Olympics .

Spurs' New Veterans - Career Averages Category Chris Paul (19 Seasons) Harrison Barnes (12 Seasons) PPG 17.5 14.0 APG 9.4 1.8 RPG 4.5 4.9 FG% 47.1 45.7 3P% 36.9 37.9

Fortunately, the Spurs knew this too, and so they went out and signed one of the greatest point guards the NBA has ever produced in Chris Paul, who has chosen to forgo ring chasing, and instead, take on a player development role for next season with his long career winding down.

With the 39-year-old on the roster, the hope is that he can pass on his wealth of knowledge to the ‘sponge’ that is Wembanyama, which he can then take forward as he continues to develop his game.

The Spurs didn’t stop there, though, as they also swung a trade to land 2015 NBA Champion Harrison Barnes, who brings valuable outside shooting and game availability to this relatively young and inexperienced San Antonio side, with the expectation that he, along with Paul, can help shape the Spurs into a playoff-contending team over the next few seasons.

Silver Medal Will ‘Fuel’ Wembanyama Next Season

After being defeated by Team USA in the Olympics gold medal match, Medina believes that this will fuel Wembanyama going into the 2024-25 NBA season, though the journalist doesn’t feel that the star needs any additional outside fuel because he is naturally that competitive.

But, he does feel that between now and the LA 2028 Olympic Games, Wembanyama will be one of the leading faces of the league.

“I think it'll certainly fuel him, because he's a competitor, and to him, a silver medal is not a win, it's a setback. But in fairness of Victor Wembanyama, what makes him special is that he doesn't need outside fuel to really get his competitive drive going, and so when he's talking about being worried for the opponents in the next couple of years, both in the NBA and the Olympics in 2028, I think he's foreshadowing that he's just scratching the surface as to how good of a player he will be, only because he just completed his rookie season. We can only imagine four years from now that he will have completed his fifth NBA season. He's going to be one of the faces in the NBA.”

Established Veterans Make Spurs Team on Upwards Trajectory

Furthermore, with their off-season roster additions of Paul and Barnes, Medina feels that the Spurs are on the right track to becoming a playoff team, and that they will definitely make the playoffs multiple times before the next Olympics comes around.

“With the roster upgrades that the Spurs had with Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes as established veterans, I think it's too early to say they're a playoff contender, but they are certainly a team on the rise. So, I think that what we're going to see the Olympics in LA in 2028, is we are going to be seeing a Victor Wembanyama who will already have multiple All-Star appearances, appearances in the playoffs, and a serious threat to take away the gold medal from Team USA.”

Unlimited Ceiling

Expected to be an NBA game changer for years to come

Wembanyama was arguably the most-hyped player coming into the 2023-24 season, and for good reason.

Standing at 7-foot-4 with an 8-foot wingspan, the Frenchman can operate in both the paint and from the outside, and was undoubtedly the Spurs' best all-around player from the jump, averaging 21.4 points shooting 46.5 percent from the field, and 32.5 percent from behind the three-point line, while he grabbed 10.6 rebounds and dished out 3.9 assists per contest.

He also used his length to poke the ball out from his opponents, which led to an average of 1.2 steals per game, while he led the entire NBA in blocks, averaging 3.6.

Victor Wembanyama - 2023-24 Defense Stats Category DFGA DFG% DIFF% Overall 16.7 46.1 -4.3 < 6 ft. 8.3 53.6 -10.7 < 10 ft. 9.2 52.0 -8.6 > 15 ft. 6.0 36.1 -1.6

The 20-year-old's defense was stout too, where he held his opponents to just 46.1 percent from the field overall, which saw the rookie finish as a finalist for the KIA Defensive Player of the Year award, which was won by the Minnesota Timberwolves ' Rudy Gobert .

From two-point range, Wembanyama would also restrict his opponents to just 49.6 percent shooting from the field, which is a swing of 6.8 percent from their field goal season average of 56.4 percent, while he was also effective defending outside the perimeter, limiting his opponents to just 35.5 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Despite being a center, Wembanyama also showed off his playmaking abilities throughout his rookie season, in which his 34.7 made passes per game led to 9.3 points being created - the third-most on the team behind guards Tre Jones (16.1 points) and Devin Vassell (10.4 points) - at an assist-to-pass percentage of 11.1 percent.

All of this production came in just one season in the league, which was largely viewed as a transition year from the European game where he had spent time developing his craft.

With the Olympics now also under his belt of experience, there is unlimited potential for what Wembanyama can unlock going forward, especially with the veteran support around him on the roster, which means just one thing: it might be scary hours for the rest of the league.

