Highlights The San Antonio Spurs face the best-in-the-West Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves are favored at -13.5

Spurs seek turnaround amidst struggles and could take advantage of the Timberwolves' injuries

The San Antonio Spurs, currently navigating a challenging season, are gearing up to take on the red-hot Minnesota Timberwolves, who currently hold the top spot in the Western Conference.

With a record of 11-47, the Spurs find themselves at the bottom of the standings, facing a daunting task against the Timberwolves, who boast an impressive 40-17 record and the league's best defense, limiting opponents to a mere 44.5 percent shooting from the field.

Minnesota currently leads the season series 2-1.

The Spurs enter their matchup against the Timberwolves desperate for a turnaround in their fortunes. After a disheartening 128-109 loss to Utah, the Spurs find themselves in a four-game losing streak, contributing to an overall slump of 11 losses in their last 12 outings. The first eight games of their annual Rodeo Road Trip have yielded just one win, underscoring the challenges they face.

Devin Vassell showcased resilience in Sunday's defeat, leading the Spurs with an impressive 27 points, while Victor Wembanyama contributed a notable 22 points, 10 rebounds, and five blocks. Despite individual efforts, the team's lackluster first half proved to be their downfall. Acknowledging the need for consistency and improved performance, Wembanyama highlighted the team's struggles with a slow start.

"(We had a) very poor start. It's the consistency, as always, and we were a little bit slow and sloppy today and maybe tired. But we've got to make extra efforts and play smart, which we didn't do. There's always going to be mistakes."

The Minnesota Timberwolves found themselves in a rhythm before the NBA All-Star break, with a dominant defense and an offense showcasing effective decision-making. However, the break seemed to disrupt this flow, as the team struggled in the two games post-All-Star festivities.

Coach Chris Finch expressed concern about the recent lack of early ball movement, leading to a breakdown in rhythm. Despite acknowledging the dip in performance, Naz Reid remains optimistic, stating the team needs to have a sense of urgency.

Injury Report and how to watch

Rudy Gobert emerges as questionable

Spurs

Charles Bassey (Out-left ACL tear)

Marcus Morris Sr. (Out-not with team)

Timberwolves

Rudy Gobert (Questionable - left ankle sprain)

Jaylen Clark (Out - right achilles)

How to watch:

8:00 PM EST, Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports North, NBA League Pass

Betting Lines

Timberwolves' Dominance in Focus

Point Spread: Spurs +13.5 / Timberwolves -13.5

Money Line: Spurs (+675) / Timberwolves (-1059)

Over/Under: 223.5

Our Pick

Timberwolves spread favored

Minnesota Timberwolves -13.5

Taking the Timberwolves appears justified based on several factors. The Timberwolves have shown strong performance against the spread in their recent games, going 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 and 9-6 against the spread in their last 15. Moreover, the timing of the matchup could play in favor of the Timberwolves. The San Antonio Spurs, currently in last place, are concluding their Rodeo Roadtrip, potentially leaving them fatigued or less focused. This presents an opportune moment for the Timberwolves to capitalize and break out of their post-All-Star break struggles.

All odds and lines courtesy of FanDuel.