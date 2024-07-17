Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are expected to up the ante in their pursuit of Conor Gallagher as boss Ange Postecoglou targets a minimum of three senior signings ahead of the transfer deadline.

Spurs' search for a new striker will go up a notch if Richarlison heads through the exit door after attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Emerson Royal and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg are among the names that could move onto pastures new as Tottenham look to sanction outgoings.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is looking to bring in a minimum of three senior signings between now and the end of the window.

A bid for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is still expected. Spurs haven’t moved yet, since the England international's camp made it clear they didn’t want any Euro 2024 distractions. Although his current employers are open to a sale, they want in excess of £50m.

Stamford Bridge sources point to the £55m the club received from Manchester United for Mason Mount 12 months ago as a fair valuation-yardstick. Mount also had one-year remaining on his contract.

Spurs Unlikely to Increase Original Valuation of Gallagher

Atletico Madrid among competitors for midfielder's signature

Tottenham valued Gallagher at £35m at the same stage last year, and it's understood they have no plans to go too far north of this. The £40m they paid to Leicester City for James Maddison last summer is a similar price they hope to land Gallagher for. The slightly increased fee is down to an appreciation that Gallagher has risen in value due to form.

Atletico Madrid are Spurs’ main rival as it stands and have already made a bid. The La Liga club saw a verbal offer of £20m plus bonuses rejected last month. Now that Saul Niguez has joined Sevilla, albeit only on an initial loan, Atletico are trying to add another midfielder and Gallagher is relatively high on their list of targets.

Aston Villa are not expected to pursue Gallagher despite opening exploratory talks. Villa are instead finalising the transfer of Everton’s Amadou Onana in a deal worth around £50m.

Gallagher is content to stay at Chelsea and fight for his place and has been a model professional despite constant speculation over his future dating back to summer 2023 - Mauricio Pochettino even referred to him as being "priceless" last season.

However, the 24-year-old is aware of Chelsea’s desire to listen to offers and will be conscious he could fall down the pecking order under new head coach Enzo Maresca, which in turn could harm his chances of making England's squad for the 2026 World Cup.

But, with his contract due to expire in 2025, and no new deal close to date, Gallagher hasn’t definitively ruled out staying another year and entering free agency, even though this is precisely the scenario Chelsea are trying to avoid.

Postecoglou Braced for Richarlison Offers

Brazilian's exit would make striker signing a top priority

Tottenham are also in the market for a new striker and this will become an even more urgent priority should Richarlison depart.

Saudi dealmakers have already indicated they are prepared to pay close to £60m. Al-Ittihad and Al-Qadsiah have both expressed an interest in the Brazil international, and Spurs are now braced for offers.

Heung-min Son is also an ambitious Saudi target, but there is no chance the Spurs captain is sold this summer. The South Korean has previously ruled out a Saudi switch and the north Londoners will trigger a one-year extension, keeping him at the club until 2026. Al-Ahli still have Son on their radar but will have to play the long game and hope he changes his mind about heading to the Saudi Pro League.

Canada striker Jonathan David is one forward under consideration by Postecoglou. The Lille striker has entered into the final year of his contract and is expected to be available for around £25m. Tottenham have a long-standing interest in David, but could face competition from Chelsea, West Ham United and Newcastle United.

Spurs are also tracking Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez, but suggestions they have already bid for Brentford’s Ivan Toney or are pursuing Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke have been denied by sources.

Jonathan David's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Santiago Gimenez Jonathan David Santiago Gimenez Shots 2.60 3.99 Shots on target 1.47 1.86 Key passes 1.10 1.10 Goals 0.65 0.87 Assists 0.14 0.23 Statistics correct as of 16/07/2024

Doue Pinpointed as Concrete Target in North London

Teenager's versatility has been identified as attractive trait

Tottenham still want another wide player, despite bringing back Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig. Rennes’ Desire Doue is a concrete target, with Postecoglou valuing his versatility. The 19-year-old can play on the left or right wing or as an attacking midfielder.

However, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are the first teams to place formal offers. Neither club has yet met Rennes' €60m asking price. PSG's offer is the highest with the total package understood to be in the region of €50m.

Rennes sources maintain they don't need to sell for financial reasons, putting the club in a stronger position to negotiate. PSG are intent on buying young and French talent where possible, so Doue ticks both boxes.

Postecoglou likes players who can play in more than one position. This was part of the push to land new £40m signing Archie Gray from Leeds United. Although Gray played at right-back for the Whites last season, the Greek-Australian tactician sees him as a midfielder.

Emerson and Hojbjerg Among Potential Outgoings

Capital club eager to recoup cash from departures

Tottenham are also busy working on outgoings despite Troy Parrott already joining AZ Alkmaar on a five-year contract. Emerson Royal is still expected to leave, but AC Milan’s interest has cooled after seeing a €10m bid rejected. Spurs want double that amount and are not expected to offer a cut-price deal, even though Emerson wants the move to Italy.

Borussia Dortmund and Al-Nassr are yet to bid, but both have the right-back on their list of options. Newly-promoted Saudi side Al-Qadsiah are another club to watch.

Spurs are planning for a Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg exit. The 28-year-old is into the final 12 months of his contract, meaning the capital club are willing to listen to offers for the Danish midfielder. Galatasaray are exploring a transfer and AC Milan also hold an interest. Atletico Madrid tried for Hojbjerg 12 months ago, but are more active on Gallagher at this stage.

Another potential departure is Sergio Reguilon, who has been discussed by Dortmund as a left-back option after last season's Champions League finalists failed to land top target Ian Maatsen, who has now joined Aston Villa.

Djed Spence will likely depart, with Spurs hoping new suitors come to the table. Genoa - where Spence was on loan last season - have failed to agree a cut-price fee with Tottenham. The Serie A club had an £8.5m option to buy, but offered under £4m (€5m). The modest fee presented was down to Spence's high wages. If Spence agrees to a pay cut, Genoa could return to the table.

Elsewhere, Spurs are calm about holding onto Mikey Moore, despite suggestions that PSG and Real Madrid want to sign the talented 16-year-old. Moore’s schoolboy contract turns into a professional one when he is 17 in August. The winger made two Premier League appearances last season and has been training with the first-team in pre-season.

Will Lankshear has signed a new five-year Tottenham contract, with the 19-year-old striker now expected to be loaned out. Sunderland, Wrexham and Hull City have all made early enquiries.

