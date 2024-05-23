Highlights Wembanyama's defensive prowess earned him a spot on the All-Defensive First Team with a league-leading 3.6 blocks per game.

Despite not making an All-NBA Team, Wembanyama excelled statistically both offensive and defensively, ranking top five in various categories.

Wembanyama shattered multiple NBA records during his rookie season, showcasing his dominance on both ends of the court.

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama was left off all three All-NBA Teams for the 2023-24 season, despite shattering several records in his rookie season.

Wembanyama was named to the All-Defensive First Team for leading the league with 3.6 blocks per game and imposing his will as an elite rim protector and perimeter defender for his size. The 7-4 center did far more than just contribute on the defensive end, though. His offensive output met his stellar play on the other end of the floor where it was at, which legitimized his case to be named to the All-NBA Third Team this year.

Given that All-NBA Teams generalize frontcourt and backcourt players, Wembanyama's case for a selection was hard to dispute. He saw time at both center and power forward in the campaign. In particular, the two-way star ranked in the top five among centers in every counting stat during his 2023-24 NBA run:

Victor Wembanyama's Statistical Rankings Among Centers in 2023-24 Category Average Rank Points 21.4 PPG No. 3 Rebounds 10.6 RPG No. 5 Assists 3.9 APG No. 4 Steals 1.2 SPG No. 2 Blocks 3.6 BPG No. 1 Three-Pointers 1.8 3PM No. 4 Double-Doubles 43 No. 5

No other center achieved such a feat, including 2024's NBA MVP and First Team honoree Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets. He also ranked highly among forwards in rebounds, blocks and double-doubles.

Victor Wembanaya Shattered Multiple Records in Historic Rookie Season

Wembanyama's unique case for All-NBA

Wembanyama broke an assortment of NBA records in his historic rookie season. The French phenom became the first player since Hakeem Olajuwon in 1996 to put up a 20-10-10 triple-double with five assists when he posted 27 points, 14 rebounds, 10 blocks and five assists on Feb. 12 against the Toronto Raptors.

He one-upped that record ten days later, becoming the youngest player ever to post a 5x5 stat line with his 27 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, five blocks and five steals against the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 22. He did so in the fewest minutes too, having played 30 minutes and 55 seconds.

Wembanyama even put up eight double-doubles with at least 30 points and became the first rookie since to post a 40-point 20-rebound double-double since Shaquille O'Neal did so for the Orlando Magic in 1992-93. The precocious 20-year-old big man did it all for the Spurs. The one thing that may have dampened his case was San Antonio's poor 22-60 record, which was fifth-worst in the league this season.

No matter, the big men given the prestigious honors this year included Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward/center Anthony Davis, who got a Second Team nod, and Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings) who earned Third Team recognition.

Sabonis set an NBA record with 77 double-doubles on the year, but Wembanyama could argue his case for placement over Davis, who did not lead the league in any statistical category and underwhelmed for an uber-talented Lakers team (47-25) that finished as the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.