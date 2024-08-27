Key Takeaways Victor Wembanyama won Rookie of the Year, excelling in various stats, including leading the league in blocks per game.

Ja Morant holds offensive advantages, showcasing playmaking skills and efficiency in key categories.

Wembanyama shines defensively, dominating in advanced stats like blocks and rebounds, while Morant shows defensive growth.

Victor Wembanyama is coming off an incredible rookie campaign where he showed the NBA why he was selected first overall in the 2023 NBA Draft and was one of the most hyped-up prospects in the history of the NBA. He came into the league hoping to translate his skills from his playing time in the French League, which he was dominating before being drafted to the NBA.

After a slow start with the San Antonio Spurs , Wembanyama proved his value translated to the NBA by winning the Rookie of the Year award in a landslide, winning all 99 first-place votes. He was first among rookies in points per game and rebounds per game, second in steals per game, and third in assists per game. His 3.6 blocks per game also led all players in the entire NBA by over a block per game.

His stats were incredibly impressive for a rookie, and he showed vast improvement from the start of the season to the end of the season. Recently, he was ranked as the 18th best player in the upcoming NBA 2K25 , which has sparked a debate about whether he is better than the explosive, high-flying Ja Morant , who he was ranked above

Offensive Differences Between Wembanyama and Morant

Morant's skills are more defined

Offensively, both Wembanyama and Morant are very talented and both likely haven't reached their peak at that end of the floor. Heading into the 2024-25 NBA season, the offensive advantage would likely go to Morant, who has proven himself as a dominant rim-running guard.

An underrated aspect of Morant's game that often gets overlooked is his playmaking abilities. His elite driving ability creates so many opportunities for potential assists. He averaged 8.1 assists per game in 2022-23, which was good enough for seventh in the NBA.

Wembanyama is still raw at the offensive end, but he does have some advantages over Morant. Although neither is elite from the three-point line, Wembnayama is already as good of a three-point shooter as Morant has been throughout his career and shot more threes per game than Morant has in any season of his NBA career.

Wembanyama and Morant - Offensive Advanced Stats Category Wembanyama 2023-24 Morant 2022-23 TS% 56.5% 55.7% AST% 21.5% 41.1% TOV% 16.2% 12.6% USG% 32.2% 34.9% OWS -0.7 3.4 OBPM 1.9 5.2

Morant shows clear advantages offensively in several categories, including in how often he assists his teammates, his ability to take care of the ball, and how effective he is overall on the offensive side of the court. Their true shooting is also close, despite Morant being more than a foot shorter than Wembanyama.

Defensive Differences Between Wembanyama and Morant

Wembanyama proved he's already a top-five defensive player

Defensively, Wembanyama proved himself as one of the league's best in his rookie season. His insane stature gives him a massive advantage defensively already, but adding his shiftiness and quickness at his size gives him the potential to be one of the greatest defenders in the history of the NBA.

Leading the league in blocks per game as a rookie is unheard of. He was the only player to average a 10 block percentage and was nearly three percent higher than second-place Chet Holmgren . As a guard, Morant is not expected to block shots, but he gets them occasionally with his high vertical jump.

Morant is a solid defender and has slowly improved on that end of the floor as his career has gone on. He does his job at that end of the court while averaging over one steal a game.

The Grizzlies are a solid defensive team and should be good this upcoming season. They have plus defenders at almost every other position, so as long as Morant is slightly above average on defense, they should get back to the playoffs.

Wembanyama and Morant - Defensive Advanced Stats Category Wembanyama 2023-24 Morant 2022-23 TRB% 19.4% 9.7% STL% 2.0% 1.6% BLK% 10.0% 0.7% DWS 4.4 2.6 DBPM 3.3 0.5

Wembanyama leads in every advanced defensive statistic, as is expected for one of the best rim protectors the league has seen this century. He also has a higher steal percentage than Morant, which isn't too surprising given his insane wingspan at his height.

Morant's numbers aren't anything to scoff at as they help show he still provides value while on defense, but Wembanyama is clearly the better defender.

How They Stack Up To Each Other

How do their last full seasons compare to one another?

Last season was Wembanyama's first season as an NBA player, and it was also a year that was almost entirely missed by All-Star and former Rookie of the Year winner, Morant, who only appeared in nine games for the Memphis Grizzlies . Without Morant, the Grizzlies' season was moot, and they finished with only 27 wins, their lowest win total in the five seasons of Morant's career.

After being suspended for the first 25 games of the 2023-24 season, Morant returned for a while before tearing his labrum and missing the remainder of the season. With him only appearing in nine games, it seems that most people forgot just how talented and explosive Morant is.

Wembanyama and Morant - Last Healthy Season Comparison Category Wembanyama 2023-24 Morant 2022-23 PPG 21.4 26.2 RPG 10.6 5.9 APG 3.9 8.1 SPG 1.2 1.1 BPG 3.6 0.3 TOV 3.7 3.4 FG% 46.5% 46.6% 3P% 32.5% 30.7%

If comparing their rookie seasons to one another, then Wembanyama has a clear advantage on both ends of the hardwood, but Morant is a much more fleshed-out player and will be heading into his sixth season in the NBA. When comparing their most recent healthy seasons to one another, Morant is a much more well-rounded player statistically.

Wembanyama is a much better threat defensively, but Morant's ability to control the offense with his driving abilities combined with his underrated playmaking skills give him the advantage on the offensive side.

They are vastly different players and have different roles and playstyles for their respective franchises, which makes it hard to compare, but at this point, Morant is likely slightly more impactful on his team than Wembanyama.

With NBA 2k25 ranking Wembanyama ahead of Morant, it seems like they are placing Wembanyama ahead of his timeline. Although he was phenomenal during his rookie season, he was still inconsistent, and his shooting splits for a center weren't amazing. He did show improvement as the season went on, but it wasn't enough for him to earn a higher rating than the proven Morant.