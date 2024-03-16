Highlights Victor Wembanyama sends a message to Rudy Gobert about the Defensive Player of the Year award.

His stellar stats this season prove Wembanyama's potential greatness.

Wembanyama's rare combination of size, skill, and confidence all play a part in why he's dubbed a unicorn, and are unmatched by any other player.

San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama —the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft —has a message for his friend Rudy Gobert amid their battle for the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year award.

In short, Wembanyama knows Gobert is deserving of the award this year, but it made it known who'll be taking it home beyond this season, as Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News revealed.

“I know that Rudy (Gobert) has a very good chance of winning it this year," Wembanyama says, "and it would be deserved. Let him win it now, because after that it's no longer his turn." (h/t Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News)

Bold words from the rookie but it's not hard to envision him ultimately being correct when all is said and done.

Passing the Torch From Gobert to Wembanyama

As they say, timing is everything

It's little coincidence that soon after 14-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant mused on the role Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum would eventually play as one of the faces of the NBA while the league undergoes a changing of the guard, that Wembanyama firmly presented a challenge to Gobert.

Turning 32 years old in June, Gobert is no spring chicken. The three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year has high odds of winning his fourth DPOY trophy, which would tie him with Dikembe Mutombo and Ben Wallace for the most selections of all-time.

That Mutombo and Wallace are Hall of Fame centers is also notable, as there are occasional debates about where Gobert stacks up and if he will be inducted into the Hall of Fame after he retires.

With that being said, Wembanyama could win just as many if not more Defensive Player of the Year awards by the time his career is finished.

At 7-foot-4, Wembanyama towers over even the 7-foot-1 Gobert. With his fluidity, he not only presents a challenge as a shot-blocker but along the perimeter as well, an area where Gobert struggled up until this season.

He's been effective at deflecting passes away from would-be targets or just coming away with the steal. Dribbling around his 8-foot wingspan is, no pun intended, a tall task.

Then there are the numbers.

Victor Wembanyama vs. Rudy Gobert (2023-24) Player BPG SPG Deflections/g dRPG Victor Wembanyama 3.4 1.3 2.9 8.2 Rudy Gobert 2.1 0.6 1.6 9.2

Wembanyama leads the league in blocks per game already with 3.4. He also manages 1.3 steals per game to go along with 2.9 pass deflections per game. His ability to close out defensive possessions with his work on the glass is also impressive, as he averages 8.2 defensive rebounds per game.

It's almost hard to believe that Wembanyama just turned 20 years old in January. He's only scratching the surface of his potential. While Gobert will likely be a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate until he retires, Wembanyama has thrown his name into the goblet of fire.

Time will tell if he's the chosen one, but right now, he's poised to be the league's next all-time great defender.

Size, Skill, and Confidence

Wembanyama has no limits to his potential and he knows it

There are three things that Wembanyama doesn't lack: size, skill, and confidence.

Over the course of the season, Wembanyama has proven that premise is as true as the law of gravity. Dominant from the outset, Wembanyama has only improved as the season wears on, catapulting over the proverbial rookie wall on his way to putting up historic numbers up historic numbers seemingly every month.

Of course, when fans witnessed a player who was 7-foot-4, but moved like someone a half-foot shorter, the basketball world knew they were in for a treat. His guard skills on offense are balanced perfectly with his defensive upside as an intimidating shot-blocker.

There have already been questions about where Wembanyama will rank among the NBA's all-time greats before his career ends.

At this point, the biggest obstacle to his being recorded in the annals of hoops history is health. While he hasn't had any major health concerns yet, players with his length are naturally more prone to foot injuries.

To that point, while said injuries are rarely career-threatening like they may have been 20 years ago, it still presents what will be an ongoing concern.

Nonetheless, if Wembanyama can remain healthy, there are no limits to what he can be. That refrain may seem overused in the hot take discourse that serves to form the underbelly of modern-day sports media. However, in this case, those words ring true.