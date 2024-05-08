Highlights Wembanyama had a stellar rookie season, winning Rookie of the Year and immediately becoming a star at the NBA level.

The French center is poised to become a top contender for DPOY & MVP in the future.

Wemby received a heartwarming video after winning the award from Fanatics.

The San Antonio Spurs hit the jackpot last year when they were awarded the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, and with it, the rights to bring center Victor Wembanyama to the franchise.

Wembanyama's impact was immediate, with the French big man averaging 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 3.6 blocks, and 1.2 steals per game while playing just under 30 minutes per outing en route to being named Rookie of the Year. While the stats he put up didn't bring many wins to the lowly Spurs, who finished with a record of just 22–60, the future is bright in San Antonio thanks in large part to Wembanyama's presence.

To celebrate Wemby's rookie year, Fanatics, which is a partner with both Wembanyama and the NBA, put together an art exhibit of sorts called "Beginnings" and gave the ROY a tour. Throughout the exhibit, other NBA legends old and new including LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Shaquille O’Neal, and David Robinson all recorded videos congratulating Wembanyama on the historic start to his career.

"We're looking forward to seeing what you do in the next 15 years man," Durant told Wembanyama. "Keep balling. The future's so bright."

"Congratulations man, happy to have you as a part of this beautiful league," James said in his clip. "Keep doing you. Keep getting better."

The words of encouragement brought some emotions out of Wembanyama as he made his way through the exhibit.

Victor Wembanyama Is Already a Star in the NBA, and His Career Is Only Beginning

Wembanyama is only going to get better from here.

After the numbers Wembanyama put up through the course of last season, it's hard to believe it was just his first year of NBA competition. With more experience and the tutelege of head coach Gregg Popovich, Wembanyama is only going to continue to get better from here.

That said, Wembanyama has already undoubtedly arrived in terms of NBA stardom. In addition to winning Rookie of the Year, Wembanyama also came in second in voting for Defensive Player of the Year, losing out to Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert for the award.

Heading into next year, Wemby will be one of the favorites to win DPOY, and could very well make a push to match or break the mark of four wins of the award in his career, which Gobert just recently tied. Don't be surprised if he finds himself in the conversation for MVP as well.

But even without the big hardware yet in his career, Wembanyama's play on the court already makes him one of the most thrilling players to watch in the league. Between his size, his speed, and his delicate touch, there is simply no other player like him.

As hard as it is to believe, he's only going to get better from here.