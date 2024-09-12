Key Takeaways Arsenal head to Spurs amid an availability crisis with Mikel Merino, Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice all set to miss the match.

Spurs are looking to get back to winning ways after losing to Newcastle last time out.

Goals predicted with the last 0-0 draw coming back in February 2009.

Arsenal head to arch rivals Tottenham Hotspur for the first North London Derby of the 2024/25 campaign with plenty on the line. The Gunners will be looking for a third victory in a row at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but will be without midfielder Declan Rice after he was controversially sent off in their draw at home to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Meanwhile, Ange Postecoglou's men have had frustrations of their own at the beginning of the campaign. Despite long periods of domination against opponents, Tottenham have failed to capitalise on their chances, drawing 1-1 at the King Power Stadium to Leicester City, and losing 2-1 away at St James Park against Newcastle United. With both sides looking for local pride, here are the odds and predictions ahead of the latest installment of the North London Derby.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal Match Information Where Tottenham Hotspur Stadium When 15/9/24 Location London, England Kick-Off 14:00 GMT TV Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League

Match Result

The away side are favourites

Considering the past two seasons that Arsenal have enjoyed under Mikel Arteta, finishing second two seasons in a row with an impressive average points tally of 86.5, it is easy to see why the odds favour the Gunners heading into this fixture.

However, despite Postecoglou's attempts at overcoming Arsenal thus far have been fruitless, the Australian's side have been competitive in their two efforts, providing gripping entertainment in two barnstormers. Last season they came from behind twice to draw 2-2 at the Emirates Stadium and lost 3-2 in a dramatic late fightback at home.

In the first fixture, Arsenal were largely in control of the first half of the match, opening the scoring through a Christian Romero own goal before being struck with an equaliser from late pressure before half-time by Son Heung-Min. In the second half, the match was more even, as Son instantly responded to Bukayo Saka's goal, with the game ending in the balance.

In the most recent affair between the two rivals, Arsenal thought they had taken the game away from Tottenham in the first half with a 3-0 ascendancy, as the home side crumbled through defensive errors. Though, in the second half, Arsenal were close to letting them back into the match, as two mistakes pulled the game back to 3-2.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal - Match Result Tottenham Hotspur to Win 13/5 Draw 13/5 Arsenal to Win Evens

Over/Under

GMS picks with analysis

Due to the frantic nature of the North London Derby, it is without any shock that the odds are slim for the game to finish scoreless between these two sides. There hasn't been a 0-0 draw between them since 2009.

Arsenal will be heading into this affair without their key man in the centre of the pitch, Declan Rice, due to suspension and could struggle to maintain the same level of authority as they usually do in the middle of the park without his ability to shield the back four with his physicality and defensive brain.

Coupling this with an ankle injury to captain, Martin Odegaard, while he was away on international duty with Norway, the away team are beginning to look as fragile as they could be all season, which provides an incredible opportunity to their fierce adversaries.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have shown vulnerabilities in the defensive side of the game both this season and last under Postecoglou, as their high pressing style and, at times, ridiculously high line can cause them issues in quick transitions, as against Newcastle United in their previous outing, a defensive mishap from Christian Romero saw the entire backline exposed from one incisive through ball.

Of course, if there is a side that is more likely to keep a clean sheet here, it is Arsenal. Having maintained the best defensive record in the league last year, it is safe to say that defensively they are the more secure of the two, but Rice did play a big role in that record.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal - Over/Under Over Under 0.5 Goals 1/200 12/1 1.5 Goals 1/8 21/5 2.5 Goals 4/7 5/4 3.5 Goals 7/5 1/2 4.5 Goals 7/2 1/6 5.5 Goals 7/1 1/20

Goalscorers

Son and Havertz sound bets

For goalscorers, Gabriel Jesus leads the way in this matchup, holding the most likely odds to get on the scoresheet, but with the Brazilian struggling to find a place in the lineup in the opening matches, it is unlikely that he will start this one and therefore may not be a great choice considering the odds.

On the other side of the pitch for Tottenham, according to the odds, their most likely man to grab a goal in this one is through new signing Dominic Solanke, who, like Jesus, is not a guaranteed starter here after sustaining an ankle injury in late August, and is unlikely to return as a starter.

In regard to players who are almost guaranteed starters, Son Heun-Min and Kai Havertz share equal odds to score first or anytime, with Saka attaining enticing odds for a player who has scored in the last two North London Derbies.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Goalscorer Odds First Anytime Gabriel Jesus 13/2 2/1 Dominic Solanke 13/2 21/10 Son Heung-Min 7/1 11/5 Kai Havertz 7/1 11/5 Raheem Sterling 7/1 23/10 Gabriel Martinelli 17/2 13/5 Leandro Trossard 17/2 11/4 Bukayo Saka 9/1 11/4 Timo Werner 9/1 3/1 No Goalscorer 13/1 N/A

Predictions

Goals galore in entertaining draw

Based off the styles of each side and the previous scorelines in the history of this fixture, this match is almost guaranteed to bring entertainment, so strap in for an intense 90 minutes of football. Arsenal are the more likely of the two to back down from playing an expansive style, and being the away side, it is entirely possible that they look to sit in and deny Tottenham space behind their backline, especially in the absence of Rice and Mikel Merino in midfield.

However, Tottenham are unlikely to pull any punches here and will likely look to press high and put the pressure on their rivals from kickoff, and it would not be surprising if they scored early here. The more likely of the two to come out victorious in this one is Arsenal, as they are the more reliable outfit defensively, but due to the absence of Odegaard and Rice while being away from home, Tottenham could set the Gunners back another two points in this historic matchup. GMS Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Arsenal

