Highlights Bayern Munich defeated Tottenham 2-1 in their last friendly match.

The pair now meet ahead of the new season beginning

Harry Kane could make his return to his old stomping ground.

Tottenham will close out their pre-season preparations on Saturday evening as they take on Bavarian heavyweights Bayern Munich for the second time this summer. In their last clash, taken on just six days ago, goals from Gabriel Vidovic and Leon Goretzka ensured a long-range strike from Pedro Porro would not spark a Spurs comeback, and Vincent Kompany's side ran out as 2-1 victors in South Korea.

Now, though, the friendly action makes it's way to North London as the two sides prepare themselves to square off with one another again, one week before the start of the Premier League season. To help you get prepared for the coming action from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, here are all of the best odds and predictions for tomorrow's friendly clash.

Tottenham Form Guide

Bayern handed Spurs first pre-season loss last time out

Tottenham had been in excellent form across their pre-season campaign, having won all four of their friendly tests, but the challenge brought by Bayern Munich would be too much to beat. A mix-up between Djed Spence and goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario allowed young striker Vidovic to punish them with a goal, before Goretzka added the sides second of the day just before the hour mark.

The deficit was split by a beautiful effort from Spurs right-back Porro, blasting beyond Sven Ulreich with precision and power, but a comeback would not be sparked as their Korean tour ended in defeat. Tottenham can take pride in their showings across pre-season, however, having won all of their prior games and boasting a 5-1 battering of Hearts and winning J.League World Challenge cup, bettering Vissel Kobe of Japan 3-2 in the final.

One particular player who should have an eye kept on him following Tottenham's friendlies is one Mikey Moore. The 16-year-old found the net twice along his pre-season antics, and has further outed himself as a new young talent to watch.

Bayern Form Guide

Germans enjoyed fine pre-season

Bayern may have beaten Tottenham by a smaller scoreline in Seoul, but their dominating performance displayed a sizable gulf in quality between the two sides, which is likely to have impressed new boss Vincent Kompany.

The 38-year-old Belgian was particularly happy with his side's tempo, as well as the high press being deployed to great effect, which helped them create a total of 22 chances during the contest, which is twice as many as Tottenham. Bayern improved greatly on their performance from a week prior when they rescued a 1-1 draw with German division four side Duren, having previously displayed a wild 14-1 victory over FC Rottach-Egern in their opening friendly match of the summer.

Saturday's Tottenham repeat will represent Bayern's penultimate pre-season match, and Tottenham's last, as the Bavarian's will conclude their summer work against Austrian minnows WSG Tirol next Tuesday. The Bundesliga dominators will then prepare for their first competitive game of the fresh season against newly-promoted second-tier outfit Ulm in the first round of the DFB-Pokal on the 16th of August, and then nine days later shall travel to Wolfsburg for their opening Bundesliga fixture of 2024-25.

Team news

Spurs to continue rotation

Tottenham are still suffering without striker Richarlison and left-back Destiny Udogie as they continue their recovery from injuries to their calf and thigh, respectively, while young centre-back Ashley Phillips is a doubt to play with an undisclosed issue.

However, Tottenham will be happy to have welcomed back Cristian Romero, Micky Van de Ven, Rodrigo Bentancur and Giovani Lo Celso to training earlier this week, and the four players could be in contention to feature on Saturday as their pre-season comes to a close. Bayern, meanwhile, should be present with few issues. Harry Kane was welcomed back to training last week, alongside Alphonso Davies, and both will be set to perform against Tottenham on Saturday evening.

Jamal Musiala will be unaffirmed as to whether he will contribute, as the German continues to build up his fitness after an extended post-Euro's break. Kane will also, alongside Eric Dier, be returning to North London to play against his former side in what is sure to be an emotional moment. The duo will be presented with commerative gifts upon their return to Tottenham.

Odds

Tottenham vs Bayern Munich key odds (bet365) Match result Tottenham - 9/5 The Draw - 14/5 Bayern - 21/20 Both teams to score Yes - 1/3 No - 9/4 Over match goals +2 - 1/3 +3 - 4/5 +4 - 7/4 Team most corners Tottenham - 11/10 Draw - 7/1 Bayern - 10/11

Analysis

GIVEMESPORT present our picks

Match result

Of course, calling a pre-season game is always a tough one. However, as we close in on the last stages of both sides campaigns, it's likely that we will see both treat the affair like a competitive fixture, much like we did a few days ago.

With Kane and Davies returning for Bayern, and given their dominating performance against Spurs last time, it's hard to bet against them the second time around, even though they are playing at Spurs' home.

Prediction: Bayern Munich to win - (21/20)

Player to score

You know where we are going with this. It would only be right for Harry Kane to mark his return to Tottenham with a goal. If Bayern can create as many chances against them as they did a few days back in Korea, the onus would be on Kane to stick at least one of them away.

Harry Kane to score anytime - (10/11)

Both teams to score

It took something special for Tottenham to halve the deficit against Bayern in Korea, but backed by a home crowd, we can expect them to fire back with at least one strike, even though Bayern will likely take the win home.

Both teams to score - Yes - (1/3)

All data from SofaScore, all odds from bet365, correct as of 15:00 GMT, 9/8/24. Sports betting, even with advice, is always a risk. Only stake what you can afford to lose.