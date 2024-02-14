Highlights Rookie Victor Wembanyama's triple-double showcases his pivotal role in the Spurs' recent success.

Devin Vassell emphasizes the team's chemistry as a key factor in their strong performance.

The Dallas Mavericks are poised to dominate the Spurs with their potent offense, especially if Luka Doncic is healthy.

The San Antonio Spurs roll into Dallas after an exhilarating 122-99 victory over the Toronto Raptors, showcasing the phenomenal talent of rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama. The 20-year-old French center/forward notched a triple-double with a jaw-dropping 27 points, 14 rebounds, and an impressive 10 blocks.

This outstanding performance, reminiscent of David Robinson in 1990, snapped the Spurs' seven-game losing streak.

Wembanyama's rookie campaign reaches new heights as he joins elite company with a triple-double, emphasizing his pivotal role in the Spurs' recent success. The young star's words reflect the team's positive momentum.

"For some reason, we felt great [on Monday]. It's just the NBA. We have ups and downs. We got to play off of this as well."-Victor Wembanyama

Devin Vassell's 25-point contribution, complemented by Jeremy Sochan's 16, Keldon Johnson's 12, and double-digit performances from Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley showcased the Spurs' collective strength. Vassell emphasizes the team's chemistry.

"When we're playing together like that, we can be a great team."-Devin Vassell

Luka Doncic,Kyrie Irving, and the Dallas Mavericks are on the rise in the Western Conference standings, poised to extend their hot streak into the All-Star break. With an unblemished 2-0 record against the Spurs this season, the Mavericks have a prime opportunity to solidify their position and showcase their dominance on their in-state rival.

Injury report and how to watch

Donicic is suffering a nose injury

Spurs

Charles Bassey (OUT - ACL)

Marcus Morris (OUT - Not with team)

Mavericks

Dante Exum (OUT - Knee)

Dereck Lively II (OUT - Nose)

Luka Doncic (Day to day - Nose)

How to watch

8:30 PM EST, Bally Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass

Betting Lines

Dallas is the heavy favorite

Point spread: Spurs +12 (-115)/Mavericks -12 (-105)

Money line: Spurs (+550)/Mavericks (-800)

Over/under: 242.5

Our Pick

Expect Dallas to blow the Spurs away

Mavericks -12 (-105)

Dallas, riding a five-game winning streak, has covered in four of those games. The dynamic duo of Irving and Doncic is finding their groove, averaging over 118 points in the past four victories. The Spurs, despite a recent defensive improvement, still allow an average of 120.5 points per game. The Mavericks look poised to exploit this defensive vulnerability.

The Spurs might have had a standout game against the Raptors, but their recent seven-game losing streak highlights their struggles. Dallas, with its potent offense, seems poised to extend its dominance over the Spurs. However, keep an eye on Doncic's injury status, as it could impact the game's outcome.

All lines courtesy of FanDuel