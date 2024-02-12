Highlights The San Antonio Spurs are on a seven-game losing streak, struggling with physicality and defensive challenges.

The Toronto Raptors, in rebuild mode, have made significant roster changes and are seeking a high pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Led by rookie Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs aim to bounce back against the Raptors, but their offensive and defensive struggles may hinder their success.

The San Antonio Spurs hit the rough patches of their rodeo road trip, losing all three games and extending their losing streak to seven. Struggling with physicality and defensive challenges, the team's star rookie, Victor Wembanyama, faces fatigue issues affecting their offensive flow.

The Spurs are seeking redemption against a faltering Toronto Raptors squad. Toronto, having won only three of their last ten games, has undergone significant roster changes, trading away OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam, veering towards lottery contention.

If the Raptors want to land a high pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, they will need to plummet in the standings, as the Spurs own Toronto's pick in 2024, although it is protected if the pick lands in the top six.

San Antonio's woes continue on the road, sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference. With a focus on building for the future, the Spurs, led by Wembanyama, aim to bounce back against the Raptors, seizing an opportunity to climb out of their seven-game losing slump.

Wembanyama stands out as the cornerstone, leading the team in multiple categories and making a strong case for Rookie of the Year. He has averaged 20.3 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 3.0 BPG, and 1.1 SPG. Supporting him, Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson add crucial points, while Tre Jones orchestrates with 5.8 APG. The Spurs' struggles are evident, ranking 27th in offensive efficiency and 25th in defensive efficiency. Despite their pace, they face a Raptors team in transition.

The Raptors, in reconstruction mode, dealt away key players like Siakam and Anunoby. While they still feature rising star Scottie Barnes, recent trades and injuries have tested their resilience. Barnes, earning his All-Star stripes, boasts 20.1 PPG, 8.1 RPG, and 5.8 APG. With RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley adding scoring depth, the Raptors aim to redefine their identity post-trade deadline.

Injury report and how to watch

Neither the Raptors or Spurs are fully healthy

Toronto Raptors

Immanuel Quickley: Quadriceps (Game Time Decision)

Jakob Poeltl: Ankle (Game Time Decision)

Markquis Nowell: Hamstring (Out)

RJ Barrett: Knee (Out)

San Antonio Spurs

Charles Bassey: Knee (Out for Season)

Sidy Cissoko: Ankle (Game Time Decision)

Zach Collins: Ankle (Game Time Decision)

How to watch

7:30 PM EST - Bally Sports Southwest, TSN, NBA League Pass

Betting Lines

The Raptors are favored against the Spurs

Over/Under: 234.5

Moneyline: San Antonio Spurs: (+200)/Raptors (-250)

Point spread: Spurs: +5.5 (-105)/Raptors: -5.5 (-115)

Our Picks

GMS predicts our picks, favoring the Raptors

Money line: Do not bet

To put it simply, the Raptors will win this game. If you want to make a quick buck with little value, bet on the Raptors to win at -250, although your return will leave a lot to be desired. The Spurs have not won yet in February, and even a struggling Raptors team will be able to slip past them.

Spread:Raptors -5.5 (-110)

Not only have the Spurs lost seven games in a row, but only two of those losses could be considered close. The Spurs fell to the Wizards by five points, which is embarrassing, given the Wizards' total lack of success this season, and fell to the Pelicans by a single point. The Spurs as of late have not kept games close, and Toronot's success from distance will be too much for the Spurs to keep it close.

Over/Under:Under 236.5 (-110)

Neither team has a good offense, and the Spurs are dead last in three-point percentage. Both teams boast elite defenders in Wembanyama, Barnes, and Jakob Poeltl, so finding the basket will be especially tough. The Spurs are fatigued and are in the midst of nine straight road trips, so don't expect them to be inspired to post offensive numbers. Take the under.

Betting odds courtesy of sportsbookwire.