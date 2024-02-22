Highlights Victor Wembanyama desires Slam Dunk & 3-Point Contest participation at future All-Star Weekends.

He enjoys competitive events but hates losing, showcasing the drive to succeed.

His height makes him a strong candidate for the Slam Dunk Contest, and gives him potential for the Three-Point Contest in the future.

The San Antonio Spurs may not be having a great season, but Victor Wembanyana has become the current face of the franchise. Now, he has expressed interest in participating in various All-Star Weekend activities in the future.

During this past All-Star Weekend, Wembanyama admitted that he would love to partake in the Slam Dunk and Three-Point Contests in the future.

The rookie sensation took part in his first All-Star Weekend this past week, where he participated in the Skills Challenge as well as the Rising Stars Challenge. The Skills Challenge tests a player’s passing, ball-handling and shooting ability, while the Rising Stars Challenge seeks to showcase rookies and rising young talent in the league.

A slam-dunk for Wembanyama

Wembanyama's tall frame would make his participation in the Slam Dunk contest the highlight of the weekend

While Wembanyana did not perform extremely well in his All-Star Weekend debut, he features the competitive spirit necessary to achieve success. He admitted that it was fun for him to partake in the events but his experience with them was mixed since he “hates losing.”

Wembanyama is 7-foot-4, meaning that he would be a likely candidate for the Slam Dunk Contest should he decide to participate in the future. Due to his tall frame, the NBA world could likely see some impressive dunks from Wembanyama in a future Slam Dunk Contest that features him.

In games, he has taken off from just inside the free-throw line, caught improbable lobs, and tossed alley-oops off the backboard to himself, showcasing that he is one of the league's best high-fliers, although his height advantage is clear.

Three-Point Practice

Wembanyama is still young enough in his career that he could become a three-point phenom

As for the Three-Point Contest, Wembanyama might have a little longer to go. He is shooting 32 percent from that range so far this season, which is not bad. But at only 20 years old, it is safe to say that he has a huge amount of time left in his career, and will have plenty of time to mold into a potential three-pointer sensation that would get an easy invite to the contest of the same name.

Victor Wembanyama – 2023-24 Current Stats Categories Stats PTS 20.5 REB 10.0 AST 3.2 FG% 46.8% 3PT% 32.0%

If Wembanyama eventually participates in both events in the same All-Star Weekend, he would join a list of players to do so including Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. However, no player has ever won both contests, so perhaps Wembanyama could become the first.

The Spurs are dead last in the Western Conference this year, currently donning an 11-44 record. Wembanyama admitted during a TNT interview on Saturday that the constant losing has affected him mentally. But the long-term vision may pan out for both the organization and the French phenom, and maybe participating in fun exhibition events is exactly what Wembanyama needs.

A win for the league

Adding star power to the events bodes well for the NBA

Jaylen Brown was the only star player to participate in the Dunk Contest this year, and his performance received ridicule across social media. Wembanyama is the next face of the league: he has international appeal, he's a burgeoning star, and his playstyle is something new.

The NBA has grappled with how to make the All-Star festivities fun, fresh, and interesting. Trotting out G-League players for a dunk show is not the answer, but the NBA's unofficial European ambassador could draw a massive audience.

NBA Jersey Sales Leaders Ranking Player Team #of All-Star Appearances 1 Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors 10 2 Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics 5 3 LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 20 4 Victor Wembanyama San Antonio Spurs 0 5 Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks 8 6 Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks 5 7 Devin Booker Phoenix Suns 4 8 Kevin Durant Phoenix Suns 14 9 Tyrese Maxey Philadelphia 76ers 1 10 Damian Lillard Milwaukee Bucks 8

As expected, the arrival of Wembanyama in San Antonio has done wonders for the Spurs. He has the fourth-highest-selling jersey in the league, and the Spurs' local TV channel, Bally Sports Southwest, has seen a 54 percent uptick in viewership from last season.

The NBA's most promising young star is excited about bringing a competitive edge to All-Star Weekend, which is desperately needed. If Wembanyama is eager to participate, he might draw more players who also want to show off to the fans.