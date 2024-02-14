Highlights
- Manchester City have the highest squad value of any side left in the Champions League, while their opponents in the last 16, FC Copenhagen, have the lowest.
- Arsenal's squad value is just shy of £1 billion, with Bukayo Saka worth over £100m alone.
- Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich all have squads values of over £800m.
Winning - or even merely playing in - the Champions League: every young footballer’s dream. While playing for their respective national team probably tops playing at Europe’s top table, hearing that iconic soundtrack while lining up next to your fellow teammates would certainly be hard to top at club level.
It has now come to the stage of this campaign’s edition where it’s a dogfight between the continent’s best 16 – with all of them having the trophy in their sights. Usual candidates Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Manchester City and Real Madrid are all looking to secure passage into the quarter-finals.
And while many tune in on Tuesday and Wednesday nights to watch the aforementioned quartet in action, there are still the lesser-known teams such as Copenhagen that have bucked the trend and made it out of the group stage. Of course, the Danish side – who have been matched up against Pep Guardiola’s Champions League holders – have much less wiggle room in their squad in terms of squad worth, largely thanks to many factors affecting their income and revenue.
But what exactly is the difference in squad value between Copenhagen and Manchester City? That got us thinking – and, as such, we used figures from Transfermarkt to see how much each side left in Europe’s most coveted club competition is worth. Without further ado, let’s crack on.
|
Squad value of every team in the Champions League last 16
Club
Squad size
|
Market value
Manchester City
22
|
£1.08bn
Arsenal
26
|
£955.64m
Real Madrid
24
|
£887.38m
Paris Saint-Germain
29
|
£878.85m
Bayern Munich
27
|
£831.07m
Barcelona
26
|
£736.78m
Inter Milan
25
|
£502.44m
Napoli
26
|
£456.62m
Real Sociedad
28
|
£416.04m
RB Leipzig
24
|
£412.63m
Borussia Dortmund
28
|
£396.68m
Atletico Madrid
25
|
£387.72m
PSV Eindhoven
26
|
£240.94m
Porto
27
|
£219.37m
Lazio
28
|
£206.17m
Copenhagen
28
|
£73.72m
|
Figures per Transfermarkt - correct as of 14/02/24
Copenhagen vs Manchester City
Total cost of squads – £73.72m vs £1.08bn
Kicking off with the biggest variance of all ties in the last 16: the contest between European minnows Copenhagen and reigning champions, Manchester City. Looking to win the competition twice on the trot is Pep Guardiola’s men – and lo and behold, they have the highest market value of any team left in Europe’s top table. £1.08bn, to be precise.
Unsurprisingly, the enigmatic Erling Haaland makes up a lot of that with the Norwegian marksman valued at £153.53m, while star duo Phil Foden and Rodri come in at £93.82m each. On the contrary, Copenhagen – who managed to conquer Guardiola’s arch-rivals Manchester United in the group stages – are the lowest-valued team left, with their highest-valued player being Kamil Grabara at £9.38m.
|
Copenhagen vs Manchester City - top five highest-valued players
Copenhagen
|
Manchester City
Player
Value
Player
|
Value
Erling Haaland
£153.53m
Kamil Grabara
|
£9.38m
Rodri
£93.82m
Scott McKenna
|
£8.53m
Phil Foden
£93.82m
Roony Bardghji
|
£7.68m
Julian Alvarez
£76.77m
Mohamed Elyounoussi
|
£5.12m
Bernardo Silva
£68.24m
Viktor Claesson
|
£4.26m
|
Figures per Transfermarkt - correct as of 14/02/24
Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig
Total cost of squads – £887.38m vs £412.63m
Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti will be keen to get Europe’s most coveted trophy back in their hands after last campaign’s mishap. Helping them to do so will be Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr, who are valued at £153.36m and £127.96m, respectively. Their overall squad value is, perhaps surprisingly, below the £1 billion mark.
As is RB Leipzig’s, of course. The German side boasts some of football’s brightest up-and-coming stars, such as Xavi Simons (£59.72m) and Lois Openda (£46.92m) but, thanks to their inexperience, they are not as highly valued as they possibly should be. Marco Rose’s side have an uphill battle to face in the second leg because a) they are currently 1-0 down and b) the vast difference in their respective market values.
|
Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig - top five highest-valued players
Real Madrid
|
RB Leipzig
Player
Value
Player
|
Value
Jude Bellingham
£153.36m
Xavi Simons
|
£59.72m
Vinicius Jr
£127.96m
Lois Openda
|
£46.92m
Federico Valverde
£85.31m
Dani Olmo
|
£42.65m
Rodrygo Goes
£85.31m
Castello Lukeba
|
£34.12m
Aurelien Tchouameni
£76.78m
Mohamed Simakan
|
£29.86m
|
Figures per Transfermarkt - correct as of 14/02/24
Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Sociedad
Total cost of squads – £878.85m vs £416.04m
Valued at £153.56m, Kylian Mbappe incredibly makes up around 17.5% of Paris Saint-Germain’s overall market value. And in their pursuit of their first Champions League triumph, they will be relying on the French superstar to come up with the goods. PSG’s high-value stars, however, take a nose dive with Randal Kolo Muani – valued at £59.72m – second behind Mbappe.
In contrast, Real Sociedad are worth just £416.04 altogether, with Takefusa Kubo, 22, valued at £51.19m – which is the same valuation as their last 16 opponents' fourth and fifth-highest valued. The likes of Mikel Merino and Martin Zubimendi have shone for the Spanish outfit in Europe this campaign and will be looking to shock the Parc des Princes outfit with a spot in the quarter-finals up for grabs.
|
Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Sociedad - top five highest-valued players
Paris Saint-Germain
|
Real Sociedad
Player
Value
Player
|
Value
Kylian Mbappe
£153.56m
Takefusa Kubo
|
£51.19m
Randal Kolo Muani
£59.72m
Mikel Merino
|
£42.65m
Achraf Hakimi
£55.45m
Mikel Oyarzabal
|
£42.65m
Marquinhos
£51.19m
Martin Zubimendi
|
£42.65m
Ousmane Dembele
£51.19m
Brais Mendez
|
£34.12m
|
Figures per Transfermarkt - correct as of 14/02/24
Lazio vs Bayern Munich
Total cost of squads – £206.17m vs £831.07m
Bayern Munich are far and away ahead of their last 16 opponents from a squad worth perspective, with Thomas Tuchel’s side worth £831.07m in comparison to Mauizio Sarri’s £206.17m-worth roster. Bayern new boy Harry Kane leads the way with a valuation worth £93.84m and his boss will be hanging a lot of the goalscoring burden on the England star’s shoulders in their pursuit of glory.
First in their way is Serie A outfit Lazio, who have the second-lowest squad worth from teams left in the competition. They have three players worth £17.06m (Daichi Kamada, Nicolo Casale and Matteo Guendouzi) and their player, whose market value is the highest, is Mattia Zaccagni – who is worth just £21.33m. If they are to progress past the well-rehearsed Bavarians, it would certainly be a shock.
|
Lazio vs Bayern Munich - top five highest-valued players
Lazio
|
Bayern Munich
Player
Value
Player
|
Value
Mattia Zaccagni
£21.33m
Harry Kane
|
£93.84m
Daichi Kamada
£17.06m
Jamal Musiala
|
£93.84m
Nicolo Casale
£17.06m
Leroy Sane
|
£68.25m
Matteo Guendouzi
£17.06m
Joshua Kimmich
|
£63.98
Luis Alberto
£15.36m
Alphonso Davies
|
£59.72m
|
Figures per Transfermarkt - correct as of 14/02/24
PSV Eindhoven vs Borussia Dortmund
Total cost of squads – £240.94m vs £396.68m
Another duo of sides left in the Champions League that are closely matched in terms of their squad worth, with just £155.74m separating PSV Eindhoven (£240.94m) and Borussia Dortmund (£396.68m). The Dutch side will be relying on the brilliance of Manchester United-linked Johan Bakayoko, who is worth £34.12m, to see them oversee the Bundesliga outfit.
Interestingly, Dortmund’s highest-worth stars: Julian Brandt and Gregor Kobel are the same value as the aforementioned Bakayoko – and the attacking midfielder and shot stopper will be equally important to their side’s potential progression. The fact that Edin Terzic’s side are worth more may put more pressure on their shoulders as they look to advance past PSV, but their youthful roster will be keen to make a name for themselves at the pinnacle of club football.
|
PSV Eindhoven vs Borussia Dortmund - top five highest-valued players
PSV Eindhoven
|
Borussia Dortmund
Player
Value
Player
|
Value
Johan Bakayoko
£34.12m
Julian Brandt
|
£34.12m
Joey Veerman
£20.47m
Gregor Kobel
|
£34.12m
Hirving Lozano
£18.77m
Donyell Malen
|
£29.86m
Jerdy Schouten
£18.77m
Nico Schlotterbeck
|
£29.86m
Olivier Boscagli
£17.06m
Yousouffa Moukoko
|
£25.59m
|
Figures per Transfermarkt - correct as of 14/02/24
Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid
Total cost of squads – £502.44m vs £387.72m
Out of all eight last 16 ties, the one between Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid is the closest in terms of overall market value, with a difference of just £114.72m in favour of the former. Lautaro Martinez, Inter’s star striker, is the highest-valued star from both sides at £93.84m, while their fifth-highest, Federico Dimarco (£42.65m) is worth more, per Transfermarkt, than Atletico’s most-expensive player, Nahuel Molina (£38.39m).
It's set to be a tough battle when the pair butt heads in this campaign’s edition of the last 16 and who will reign victorious is anyone’s best guess. Diego Simeone’s side are at a disadvantage thanks to their lesser-valued squad, but they will have the likes of Rodrigo de Paul and Marcos Llorente, both worth £25.29m, steering the ship in midfield.
|
Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid - top five highest-valued players
Inter Milan
|
Atletico Madrid
Player
Value
Player
|
Value
Lautaro Martinez
£93.84m
Nahuel Molina
|
£38.39m
Nicolo Barella
£63.98m
Jan Oblak
|
£29.86m
Alessandro Bastoni
£51.19m
Jose Gimenez
|
£25.59m
Marcus Thuram
£46.92m
Rodrigo de Paul
|
£25.59m
Federico Dimarco
£42.65m
Marcos Llorente
|
£25.59m
|
Figures per Transfermarkt - correct as of 14/02/24
Porto vs Arsenal
Total cost of squads – £219.37m vs £955.64m
Just like Manchester City, their Premier League outfit Arsenal have a bloated squad worth an eye-catching amount: £955.64m. Mikel Arteta has overseen quite a transformation in north London since his appointment and will have his eyes on securing the Champions League in the foreseeable future.
Whether they have the players in the squad to do so remains to be seen – but they are spearheaded by the spine of Bukayo Saka (£102.37m), Declan Rice (£92.83m) and William Saliba (£63.98m). Elsewhere, Porto are boasting a squad worth a measly, in hindsight, total of £219.37m. Goalkeeper Diogo Costa holds the most value - £38.39m – while their fifth-highest valued player is Joao Maria (£13.65m).
|
Porto vs Arsenal - top five highest-valued players
Porto
|
Arsenal
Player
Value
Player
|
Value
Diogo Costa
£38.39m
Bukayo Saka
|
£102.37m
Pepe
£21.33m
Declan Rice
|
£93.84m
Evanilson
£21.33m
Martin Odegaard
|
£76.78m
Galeno
£18.77m
Gabriel Martinelli
|
£72.51m
Joao Mario
£13.65m
William Saliba
|
£63.98m
|
Figures per Transfermarkt - correct as of 14/02/24
Napoli vs Barcelona
Total cost of squads – £456.62m vs £736.78m
Despite their status as one of Europe’s juggernauts, Barcelona harbour a squad that is just the sixth highest in terms of their overall value. Spanish youngster duo Gavi and Pedri are both valued at £76.78m and Frenkie de Jong is not far behind on £76.78m. Xavi’s side have become an easy target for the continent’s most dominating side given their plateau in form, but they’ll be looking to stamp their authority after making it out of the group stages for the first time since 2021.
The values of Victor Osimhen (£93.84m) and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (£68.25m) constitutes towards 35% of the Naples-based squad’s value with Stanislav Lobotka and Frank Anguissa, who boast the joint-third highest worth in the Napoli squad, valued at just £29.86m. The big dip from the aforementioned duo brings down their overall value to £456.62m.
|
Napoli vs Barcelona - top five highest-valued players
Napoli
|
Barcelona
Player
Value
Player
|
Value
Victor Osimhen
£93.84m
Gavi
|
£76.78m
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
£68.25m
Pedri
|
£76.78m
Stanislav Lobotka
£29.86m
Frenkie de Jong
|
£68.25m
Frank Anguissa
£29.86m
Ronald Araujo
|
£59.72m
Giacomo Raspadori
£27.30m
Jules Kounde
|
£51.19m
|
Figures per Transfermarkt - correct as of 14/02/24