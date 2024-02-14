Highlights Manchester City have the highest squad value of any side left in the Champions League, while their opponents in the last 16, FC Copenhagen, have the lowest.

Arsenal's squad value is just shy of £1 billion, with Bukayo Saka worth over £100m alone.

Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich all have squads values of over £800m.

Winning - or even merely playing in - the Champions League: every young footballer’s dream. While playing for their respective national team probably tops playing at Europe’s top table, hearing that iconic soundtrack while lining up next to your fellow teammates would certainly be hard to top at club level.

It has now come to the stage of this campaign’s edition where it’s a dogfight between the continent’s best 16 – with all of them having the trophy in their sights. Usual candidates Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Manchester City and Real Madrid are all looking to secure passage into the quarter-finals.

And while many tune in on Tuesday and Wednesday nights to watch the aforementioned quartet in action, there are still the lesser-known teams such as Copenhagen that have bucked the trend and made it out of the group stage. Of course, the Danish side – who have been matched up against Pep Guardiola’s Champions League holders – have much less wiggle room in their squad in terms of squad worth, largely thanks to many factors affecting their income and revenue.

But what exactly is the difference in squad value between Copenhagen and Manchester City? That got us thinking – and, as such, we used figures from Transfermarkt to see how much each side left in Europe’s most coveted club competition is worth. Without further ado, let’s crack on.

Squad value of every team in the Champions League last 16 Club Squad size Market value Manchester City 22 £1.08bn Arsenal 26 £955.64m Real Madrid 24 £887.38m Paris Saint-Germain 29 £878.85m Bayern Munich 27 £831.07m Barcelona 26 £736.78m Inter Milan 25 £502.44m Napoli 26 £456.62m Real Sociedad 28 £416.04m RB Leipzig 24 £412.63m Borussia Dortmund 28 £396.68m Atletico Madrid 25 £387.72m PSV Eindhoven 26 £240.94m Porto 27 £219.37m Lazio 28 £206.17m Copenhagen 28 £73.72m Figures per Transfermarkt - correct as of 14/02/24

Copenhagen vs Manchester City

Total cost of squads – £73.72m vs £1.08bn

Kicking off with the biggest variance of all ties in the last 16: the contest between European minnows Copenhagen and reigning champions, Manchester City. Looking to win the competition twice on the trot is Pep Guardiola’s men – and lo and behold, they have the highest market value of any team left in Europe’s top table. £1.08bn, to be precise.

Unsurprisingly, the enigmatic Erling Haaland makes up a lot of that with the Norwegian marksman valued at £153.53m, while star duo Phil Foden and Rodri come in at £93.82m each. On the contrary, Copenhagen – who managed to conquer Guardiola’s arch-rivals Manchester United in the group stages – are the lowest-valued team left, with their highest-valued player being Kamil Grabara at £9.38m.

Copenhagen vs Manchester City - top five highest-valued players Copenhagen Manchester City Player Value Player Value Erling Haaland £153.53m Kamil Grabara £9.38m Rodri £93.82m Scott McKenna £8.53m Phil Foden £93.82m Roony Bardghji £7.68m Julian Alvarez £76.77m Mohamed Elyounoussi £5.12m Bernardo Silva £68.24m Viktor Claesson £4.26m Figures per Transfermarkt - correct as of 14/02/24

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig

Total cost of squads – £887.38m vs £412.63m

Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti will be keen to get Europe’s most coveted trophy back in their hands after last campaign’s mishap. Helping them to do so will be Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr, who are valued at £153.36m and £127.96m, respectively. Their overall squad value is, perhaps surprisingly, below the £1 billion mark.

As is RB Leipzig’s, of course. The German side boasts some of football’s brightest up-and-coming stars, such as Xavi Simons (£59.72m) and Lois Openda (£46.92m) but, thanks to their inexperience, they are not as highly valued as they possibly should be. Marco Rose’s side have an uphill battle to face in the second leg because a) they are currently 1-0 down and b) the vast difference in their respective market values.

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig - top five highest-valued players Real Madrid RB Leipzig Player Value Player Value Jude Bellingham £153.36m Xavi Simons £59.72m Vinicius Jr £127.96m Lois Openda £46.92m Federico Valverde £85.31m Dani Olmo £42.65m Rodrygo Goes £85.31m Castello Lukeba £34.12m Aurelien Tchouameni £76.78m Mohamed Simakan £29.86m Figures per Transfermarkt - correct as of 14/02/24

Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Sociedad

Total cost of squads – £878.85m vs £416.04m

Valued at £153.56m, Kylian Mbappe incredibly makes up around 17.5% of Paris Saint-Germain’s overall market value. And in their pursuit of their first Champions League triumph, they will be relying on the French superstar to come up with the goods. PSG’s high-value stars, however, take a nose dive with Randal Kolo Muani – valued at £59.72m – second behind Mbappe.

In contrast, Real Sociedad are worth just £416.04 altogether, with Takefusa Kubo, 22, valued at £51.19m – which is the same valuation as their last 16 opponents' fourth and fifth-highest valued. The likes of Mikel Merino and Martin Zubimendi have shone for the Spanish outfit in Europe this campaign and will be looking to shock the Parc des Princes outfit with a spot in the quarter-finals up for grabs.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Sociedad - top five highest-valued players Paris Saint-Germain Real Sociedad Player Value Player Value Kylian Mbappe £153.56m Takefusa Kubo £51.19m Randal Kolo Muani £59.72m Mikel Merino £42.65m Achraf Hakimi £55.45m Mikel Oyarzabal £42.65m Marquinhos £51.19m Martin Zubimendi £42.65m Ousmane Dembele £51.19m Brais Mendez £34.12m Figures per Transfermarkt - correct as of 14/02/24

Lazio vs Bayern Munich

Total cost of squads – £206.17m vs £831.07m

Bayern Munich are far and away ahead of their last 16 opponents from a squad worth perspective, with Thomas Tuchel’s side worth £831.07m in comparison to Mauizio Sarri’s £206.17m-worth roster. Bayern new boy Harry Kane leads the way with a valuation worth £93.84m and his boss will be hanging a lot of the goalscoring burden on the England star’s shoulders in their pursuit of glory.

First in their way is Serie A outfit Lazio, who have the second-lowest squad worth from teams left in the competition. They have three players worth £17.06m (Daichi Kamada, Nicolo Casale and Matteo Guendouzi) and their player, whose market value is the highest, is Mattia Zaccagni – who is worth just £21.33m. If they are to progress past the well-rehearsed Bavarians, it would certainly be a shock.

Lazio vs Bayern Munich - top five highest-valued players Lazio Bayern Munich Player Value Player Value Mattia Zaccagni £21.33m Harry Kane £93.84m Daichi Kamada £17.06m Jamal Musiala £93.84m Nicolo Casale £17.06m Leroy Sane £68.25m Matteo Guendouzi £17.06m Joshua Kimmich £63.98 Luis Alberto £15.36m Alphonso Davies £59.72m Figures per Transfermarkt - correct as of 14/02/24

PSV Eindhoven vs Borussia Dortmund

Total cost of squads – £240.94m vs £396.68m

Another duo of sides left in the Champions League that are closely matched in terms of their squad worth, with just £155.74m separating PSV Eindhoven (£240.94m) and Borussia Dortmund (£396.68m). The Dutch side will be relying on the brilliance of Manchester United-linked Johan Bakayoko, who is worth £34.12m, to see them oversee the Bundesliga outfit.

Interestingly, Dortmund’s highest-worth stars: Julian Brandt and Gregor Kobel are the same value as the aforementioned Bakayoko – and the attacking midfielder and shot stopper will be equally important to their side’s potential progression. The fact that Edin Terzic’s side are worth more may put more pressure on their shoulders as they look to advance past PSV, but their youthful roster will be keen to make a name for themselves at the pinnacle of club football.

PSV Eindhoven vs Borussia Dortmund - top five highest-valued players PSV Eindhoven Borussia Dortmund Player Value Player Value Johan Bakayoko £34.12m Julian Brandt £34.12m Joey Veerman £20.47m Gregor Kobel £34.12m Hirving Lozano £18.77m Donyell Malen £29.86m Jerdy Schouten £18.77m Nico Schlotterbeck £29.86m Olivier Boscagli £17.06m Yousouffa Moukoko £25.59m Figures per Transfermarkt - correct as of 14/02/24

Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid

Total cost of squads – £502.44m vs £387.72m

Out of all eight last 16 ties, the one between Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid is the closest in terms of overall market value, with a difference of just £114.72m in favour of the former. Lautaro Martinez, Inter’s star striker, is the highest-valued star from both sides at £93.84m, while their fifth-highest, Federico Dimarco (£42.65m) is worth more, per Transfermarkt, than Atletico’s most-expensive player, Nahuel Molina (£38.39m).

It's set to be a tough battle when the pair butt heads in this campaign’s edition of the last 16 and who will reign victorious is anyone’s best guess. Diego Simeone’s side are at a disadvantage thanks to their lesser-valued squad, but they will have the likes of Rodrigo de Paul and Marcos Llorente, both worth £25.29m, steering the ship in midfield.

Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid - top five highest-valued players Inter Milan Atletico Madrid Player Value Player Value Lautaro Martinez £93.84m Nahuel Molina £38.39m Nicolo Barella £63.98m Jan Oblak £29.86m Alessandro Bastoni £51.19m Jose Gimenez £25.59m Marcus Thuram £46.92m Rodrigo de Paul £25.59m Federico Dimarco £42.65m Marcos Llorente £25.59m Figures per Transfermarkt - correct as of 14/02/24

Porto vs Arsenal

Total cost of squads – £219.37m vs £955.64m

Just like Manchester City, their Premier League outfit Arsenal have a bloated squad worth an eye-catching amount: £955.64m. Mikel Arteta has overseen quite a transformation in north London since his appointment and will have his eyes on securing the Champions League in the foreseeable future.

Whether they have the players in the squad to do so remains to be seen – but they are spearheaded by the spine of Bukayo Saka (£102.37m), Declan Rice (£92.83m) and William Saliba (£63.98m). Elsewhere, Porto are boasting a squad worth a measly, in hindsight, total of £219.37m. Goalkeeper Diogo Costa holds the most value - £38.39m – while their fifth-highest valued player is Joao Maria (£13.65m).

Porto vs Arsenal - top five highest-valued players Porto Arsenal Player Value Player Value Diogo Costa £38.39m Bukayo Saka £102.37m Pepe £21.33m Declan Rice £93.84m Evanilson £21.33m Martin Odegaard £76.78m Galeno £18.77m Gabriel Martinelli £72.51m Joao Mario £13.65m William Saliba £63.98m Figures per Transfermarkt - correct as of 14/02/24

Napoli vs Barcelona

Total cost of squads – £456.62m vs £736.78m

Despite their status as one of Europe’s juggernauts, Barcelona harbour a squad that is just the sixth highest in terms of their overall value. Spanish youngster duo Gavi and Pedri are both valued at £76.78m and Frenkie de Jong is not far behind on £76.78m. Xavi’s side have become an easy target for the continent’s most dominating side given their plateau in form, but they’ll be looking to stamp their authority after making it out of the group stages for the first time since 2021.

The values of Victor Osimhen (£93.84m) and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (£68.25m) constitutes towards 35% of the Naples-based squad’s value with Stanislav Lobotka and Frank Anguissa, who boast the joint-third highest worth in the Napoli squad, valued at just £29.86m. The big dip from the aforementioned duo brings down their overall value to £456.62m.