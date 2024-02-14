Highlights

  • Manchester City have the highest squad value of any side left in the Champions League, while their opponents in the last 16, FC Copenhagen, have the lowest.
  • Arsenal's squad value is just shy of £1 billion, with Bukayo Saka worth over £100m alone.
  • Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich all have squads values of over £800m.

Winning - or even merely playing in - the Champions League: every young footballer’s dream. While playing for their respective national team probably tops playing at Europe’s top table, hearing that iconic soundtrack while lining up next to your fellow teammates would certainly be hard to top at club level.

It has now come to the stage of this campaign’s edition where it’s a dogfight between the continent’s best 16 – with all of them having the trophy in their sights. Usual candidates Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Manchester City and Real Madrid are all looking to secure passage into the quarter-finals.

And while many tune in on Tuesday and Wednesday nights to watch the aforementioned quartet in action, there are still the lesser-known teams such as Copenhagen that have bucked the trend and made it out of the group stage. Of course, the Danish side – who have been matched up against Pep Guardiola’s Champions League holders – have much less wiggle room in their squad in terms of squad worth, largely thanks to many factors affecting their income and revenue.

But what exactly is the difference in squad value between Copenhagen and Manchester City? That got us thinking – and, as such, we used figures from Transfermarkt to see how much each side left in Europe’s most coveted club competition is worth. Without further ado, let’s crack on.

Squad value of every team in the Champions League last 16

Club

Squad size

Market value

Manchester City

22

£1.08bn

Arsenal

26

£955.64m

Real Madrid

24

£887.38m

Paris Saint-Germain

29

£878.85m

Bayern Munich

27

£831.07m

Barcelona

26

£736.78m

Inter Milan

25

£502.44m

Napoli

26

£456.62m

Real Sociedad

28

£416.04m

RB Leipzig

24

£412.63m

Borussia Dortmund

28

£396.68m

Atletico Madrid

25

£387.72m

PSV Eindhoven

26

£240.94m

Porto

27

£219.37m

Lazio

28

£206.17m

Copenhagen

28

£73.72m

Figures per Transfermarkt - correct as of 14/02/24

Copenhagen vs Manchester City

Total cost of squads – £73.72m vs £1.08bn

Erling Haaland of Manchester City looks bemused

Kicking off with the biggest variance of all ties in the last 16: the contest between European minnows Copenhagen and reigning champions, Manchester City. Looking to win the competition twice on the trot is Pep Guardiola’s men – and lo and behold, they have the highest market value of any team left in Europe’s top table. £1.08bn, to be precise.

Unsurprisingly, the enigmatic Erling Haaland makes up a lot of that with the Norwegian marksman valued at £153.53m, while star duo Phil Foden and Rodri come in at £93.82m each. On the contrary, Copenhagen – who managed to conquer Guardiola’s arch-rivals Manchester United in the group stages – are the lowest-valued team left, with their highest-valued player being Kamil Grabara at £9.38m.

Copenhagen vs Manchester City - top five highest-valued players

Copenhagen

Manchester City

Player

Value

Player

Value

Erling Haaland

£153.53m

Kamil Grabara

£9.38m

Rodri

£93.82m

Scott McKenna

£8.53m

Phil Foden

£93.82m

Roony Bardghji

£7.68m

Julian Alvarez

£76.77m

Mohamed Elyounoussi

£5.12m

Bernardo Silva

£68.24m

Viktor Claesson

£4.26m

Figures per Transfermarkt - correct as of 14/02/24

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig

Total cost of squads – £887.38m vs £412.63m

Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti will be keen to get Europe’s most coveted trophy back in their hands after last campaign’s mishap. Helping them to do so will be Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr, who are valued at £153.36m and £127.96m, respectively. Their overall squad value is, perhaps surprisingly, below the £1 billion mark.

As is RB Leipzig’s, of course. The German side boasts some of football’s brightest up-and-coming stars, such as Xavi Simons (£59.72m) and Lois Openda (£46.92m) but, thanks to their inexperience, they are not as highly valued as they possibly should be. Marco Rose’s side have an uphill battle to face in the second leg because a) they are currently 1-0 down and b) the vast difference in their respective market values.

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig - top five highest-valued players

Real Madrid

RB Leipzig

Player

Value

Player

Value

Jude Bellingham

£153.36m

Xavi Simons

£59.72m

Vinicius Jr

£127.96m

Lois Openda

£46.92m

Federico Valverde

£85.31m

Dani Olmo

£42.65m

Rodrygo Goes

£85.31m

Castello Lukeba

£34.12m

Aurelien Tchouameni

£76.78m

Mohamed Simakan

£29.86m

Figures per Transfermarkt - correct as of 14/02/24

Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Sociedad

Total cost of squads – £878.85m vs £416.04m

Kylian Mbappe

Valued at £153.56m, Kylian Mbappe incredibly makes up around 17.5% of Paris Saint-Germain’s overall market value. And in their pursuit of their first Champions League triumph, they will be relying on the French superstar to come up with the goods. PSG’s high-value stars, however, take a nose dive with Randal Kolo Muani – valued at £59.72m – second behind Mbappe.

In contrast, Real Sociedad are worth just £416.04 altogether, with Takefusa Kubo, 22, valued at £51.19m – which is the same valuation as their last 16 opponents' fourth and fifth-highest valued. The likes of Mikel Merino and Martin Zubimendi have shone for the Spanish outfit in Europe this campaign and will be looking to shock the Parc des Princes outfit with a spot in the quarter-finals up for grabs.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Sociedad - top five highest-valued players

Paris Saint-Germain

Real Sociedad

Player

Value

Player

Value

Kylian Mbappe

£153.56m

Takefusa Kubo

£51.19m

Randal Kolo Muani

£59.72m

Mikel Merino

£42.65m

Achraf Hakimi

£55.45m

Mikel Oyarzabal

£42.65m

Marquinhos

£51.19m

Martin Zubimendi

£42.65m

Ousmane Dembele

£51.19m

Brais Mendez

£34.12m

Figures per Transfermarkt - correct as of 14/02/24

Lazio vs Bayern Munich

Total cost of squads – £206.17m vs £831.07m

Thomas Tuchel

Bayern Munich are far and away ahead of their last 16 opponents from a squad worth perspective, with Thomas Tuchel’s side worth £831.07m in comparison to Mauizio Sarri’s £206.17m-worth roster. Bayern new boy Harry Kane leads the way with a valuation worth £93.84m and his boss will be hanging a lot of the goalscoring burden on the England star’s shoulders in their pursuit of glory.

First in their way is Serie A outfit Lazio, who have the second-lowest squad worth from teams left in the competition. They have three players worth £17.06m (Daichi Kamada, Nicolo Casale and Matteo Guendouzi) and their player, whose market value is the highest, is Mattia Zaccagni – who is worth just £21.33m. If they are to progress past the well-rehearsed Bavarians, it would certainly be a shock.

Lazio vs Bayern Munich - top five highest-valued players

Lazio

Bayern Munich

Player

Value

Player

Value

Mattia Zaccagni

£21.33m

Harry Kane

£93.84m

Daichi Kamada

£17.06m

Jamal Musiala

£93.84m

Nicolo Casale

£17.06m

Leroy Sane

£68.25m

Matteo Guendouzi

£17.06m

Joshua Kimmich

£63.98

Luis Alberto

£15.36m

Alphonso Davies

£59.72m

Figures per Transfermarkt - correct as of 14/02/24

PSV Eindhoven vs Borussia Dortmund

Total cost of squads – £240.94m vs £396.68m

Marco Reus in action for Borussia Dortmund

Another duo of sides left in the Champions League that are closely matched in terms of their squad worth, with just £155.74m separating PSV Eindhoven (£240.94m) and Borussia Dortmund (£396.68m). The Dutch side will be relying on the brilliance of Manchester United-linked Johan Bakayoko, who is worth £34.12m, to see them oversee the Bundesliga outfit.

Interestingly, Dortmund’s highest-worth stars: Julian Brandt and Gregor Kobel are the same value as the aforementioned Bakayoko – and the attacking midfielder and shot stopper will be equally important to their side’s potential progression. The fact that Edin Terzic’s side are worth more may put more pressure on their shoulders as they look to advance past PSV, but their youthful roster will be keen to make a name for themselves at the pinnacle of club football.

PSV Eindhoven vs Borussia Dortmund - top five highest-valued players

PSV Eindhoven

Borussia Dortmund

Player

Value

Player

Value

Johan Bakayoko

£34.12m

Julian Brandt

£34.12m

Joey Veerman

£20.47m

Gregor Kobel

£34.12m

Hirving Lozano

£18.77m

Donyell Malen

£29.86m

Jerdy Schouten

£18.77m

Nico Schlotterbeck

£29.86m

Olivier Boscagli

£17.06m

Yousouffa Moukoko

£25.59m

Figures per Transfermarkt - correct as of 14/02/24

Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid

Total cost of squads – £502.44m vs £387.72m

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez

Out of all eight last 16 ties, the one between Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid is the closest in terms of overall market value, with a difference of just £114.72m in favour of the former. Lautaro Martinez, Inter’s star striker, is the highest-valued star from both sides at £93.84m, while their fifth-highest, Federico Dimarco (£42.65m) is worth more, per Transfermarkt, than Atletico’s most-expensive player, Nahuel Molina (£38.39m).

It's set to be a tough battle when the pair butt heads in this campaign’s edition of the last 16 and who will reign victorious is anyone’s best guess. Diego Simeone’s side are at a disadvantage thanks to their lesser-valued squad, but they will have the likes of Rodrigo de Paul and Marcos Llorente, both worth £25.29m, steering the ship in midfield.

Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid - top five highest-valued players

Inter Milan

Atletico Madrid

Player

Value

Player

Value

Lautaro Martinez

£93.84m

Nahuel Molina

£38.39m

Nicolo Barella

£63.98m

Jan Oblak

£29.86m

Alessandro Bastoni

£51.19m

Jose Gimenez

£25.59m

Marcus Thuram

£46.92m

Rodrigo de Paul

£25.59m

Federico Dimarco

£42.65m

Marcos Llorente

£25.59m

Figures per Transfermarkt - correct as of 14/02/24

Porto vs Arsenal

Total cost of squads – £219.37m vs £955.64m

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates vs Wolves

Just like Manchester City, their Premier League outfit Arsenal have a bloated squad worth an eye-catching amount: £955.64m. Mikel Arteta has overseen quite a transformation in north London since his appointment and will have his eyes on securing the Champions League in the foreseeable future.

Whether they have the players in the squad to do so remains to be seen – but they are spearheaded by the spine of Bukayo Saka (£102.37m), Declan Rice (£92.83m) and William Saliba (£63.98m). Elsewhere, Porto are boasting a squad worth a measly, in hindsight, total of £219.37m. Goalkeeper Diogo Costa holds the most value - £38.39m – while their fifth-highest valued player is Joao Maria (£13.65m).

Porto vs Arsenal - top five highest-valued players

Porto

Arsenal

Player

Value

Player

Value

Diogo Costa

£38.39m

Bukayo Saka

£102.37m

Pepe

£21.33m

Declan Rice

£93.84m

Evanilson

£21.33m

Martin Odegaard

£76.78m

Galeno

£18.77m

Gabriel Martinelli

£72.51m

Joao Mario

£13.65m

William Saliba

£63.98m

Figures per Transfermarkt - correct as of 14/02/24

Napoli vs Barcelona

Total cost of squads – £456.62m vs £736.78m

Victor Osimhen celebrates scoring

Despite their status as one of Europe’s juggernauts, Barcelona harbour a squad that is just the sixth highest in terms of their overall value. Spanish youngster duo Gavi and Pedri are both valued at £76.78m and Frenkie de Jong is not far behind on £76.78m. Xavi’s side have become an easy target for the continent’s most dominating side given their plateau in form, but they’ll be looking to stamp their authority after making it out of the group stages for the first time since 2021.

The values of Victor Osimhen (£93.84m) and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (£68.25m) constitutes towards 35% of the Naples-based squad’s value with Stanislav Lobotka and Frank Anguissa, who boast the joint-third highest worth in the Napoli squad, valued at just £29.86m. The big dip from the aforementioned duo brings down their overall value to £456.62m.

Napoli vs Barcelona - top five highest-valued players

Napoli

Barcelona

Player

Value

Player

Value

Victor Osimhen

£93.84m

Gavi

£76.78m

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

£68.25m

Pedri

£76.78m

Stanislav Lobotka

£29.86m

Frenkie de Jong

£68.25m

Frank Anguissa

£29.86m

Ronald Araujo

£59.72m

Giacomo Raspadori

£27.30m

Jules Kounde

£51.19m

Figures per Transfermarkt - correct as of 14/02/24