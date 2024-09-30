If 2023 was a dream debut, 2024 was a harsh dose of reality for St. Louis CITY SC in MLS . After topping the Western Conference in their expansion season, St. Louis’ sophomore season got off to a slow start that they couldn’t recover from.

St. Louis became the third Western Conference team eliminated from playoff contention. They could get as high as 10th and hope a strong end to the season births a strong start to 2025.

Along the way, Bradley Carnell was dismissed. John Hackworth is the interim manager and in contention to be the full-time head coach. What’s to come this winter?

State of the Roster

Head coach: John Hackworth (Interim)

Chief Soccer Officer: Lutz Pfannenstiel

The Good

Credit: Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports

One big reason for a strong end to the season? An excellent summer transfer window. The only negative was it didn’t fall earlier in the season calendar to have a larger impact on St. Louis’ season.

Marcel Hartel and Cedric Teuchert look like excellent signings. Teuchert is already tied for the team’s leading scorer (five goals) despite playing just seven MLS games so far. Hartel is one off the team’s assist lead despite playing just six MLS games so far.

That box score production is matched by excellent underlying numbers, though the small-sample caveat is a key disclaimer. Teuchert is in the 88th percentile in non-penalty xG + xA among wingers/attacking midfielders in MLS, per FBRef. Hartel is 81st. Hartel is also in the 95th percentile in shot-creating actions.

Those two fit snug in the game model, and they fit snug around Eduard Lowen and Klauss, the club’s two incumbent key outfield players. Lowen’s absence early in the season was probably the biggest reason they couldn’t tread water until summer reinforcements arrived, as he’s among the best midfielders in the league.

Add in Roman Bürki (among the best goalkeepers in the league) and Tomas Totland (one of the best right backs) and there’s a lot to like about this St. Louis core.

The Bad

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

I’m sure you noticed, dear reader, only one of the players mentioned above was in the defensive unit. It took a historic season from Bürki last season (and a bit of xG luck) to maintain points last year. This year, Bürki has been “really good” instead of “historic”.

STL has conceded 58 goals, sixth-worst in MLS. Their xGA is fourth-worst. They’ll overperform those numbers because Bürki is so good, but they need to find a way to get that more middle of the pack. I think they can without sacrificing what makes their game model so fun and chaotic.

That means new starters. Jannes Horn came in this summer, he’s probably a long-term fit if they choose to make his loan a permanent deal, and Totland was covered above,

Is Henry Kessler the answer in central defense? Even if he is, they could use a big-time addition in central defense. Joakim Nilsson was supposed to be that. He hasn’t.

Flexibility

Mandatory Credit- Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Much of the core is locked in to long-term deals, which is mostly good.

Finding room to add another key center back may be tricky. Nilsson and Kessler are both over $1 million and no significant contracts are expiring. That’s not the only way to clear space, of course, but Kessler was just acquired so he’s going nowhere. Nilsson is under contract through 2026.

St. Louis can technically buy Lowen off his DP tag and add another one, but that would require allocation money and salary cap space. They could opt for two DPs and four U-22 initiative slots. They only have two U-22 players on the roster.

Offseason Priorities

Credit: Scott Rovak-Imagn Images

The head coach decision is top of mind for St. Louis. In addition to Hackworth, GIVEMESPORT revealed rising Louisville City manager Danny Cruz is on the club’s radar. There are others as well.

The good news is we know what game model that coach will play, because high pressing/transition is the club’s philosophy. All of the players fit that game model. There won’t be a big transition period from one coach to the next.

After that, a top quality center back would do this group wonders.

Honestly, that’s about it. There is more they can do of course, but head coach and center back are the most glaring needs. This team is in a much better spot than your average team eliminated from playoff contention this early.

St. Louis dropped a league-worst 25 points from winning positions this year. The team dead-center of that stat in 2024 had 14 points. If STL were league-average, they make the playoffs and Carnell probably still has his job.

That stat has a big variance year-over-year. Law of averages should bring that back down. St. Louis are set up well for 2025.