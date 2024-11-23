St. Louis City will name Olof Mellberg their next head coach, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

The deal has been finalized and is done. ESPN's Jeff Carlisle first reported the deal was done and Sportbladet first reported talks were advanced.

Interim manager John Hackworth was a finalist for the job but the club ultimately have decided to go outside the organization. Mellberg taks over for Bradley Carnell, who was fired during his second season with St. Louis after leading the club to the top of the Western Conference in their expansion season.

Mellberg is currently the manager of Brommapojkarna in his native Sweden. He won the Swedish second-tier title with the club in 2017 and then departed for Danish club Fremad Amager. He has also managed Swedish side Helsingborgs.

📄✍🏼 | Vi hälsar Olof Mellberg varmt välkommen till HIF! Läs mer 👉🏼 https://t.co/UdsW120DTp 📸 Anna Berg pic.twitter.com/WpxObHBR8s — Helsingborgs IF (@HelsingborgsIF) September 3, 2019

During his playing career, Mellberg made 117 caps with the Swedish national team and featured for the likes of Aston Villa, Juventus, Villarreal and more.

St. Louis City finished 12th in the Western Conference in 2024 with 37 points, 10 points below the playoff line. The club had an overhaul in the summer, bringing in the likes of Marcel Hartel, Cedric Teuchert, Simon Becher, Jannes Horn and Henry Kessler. The club will continue to play a high-pressing, transition system.