St. Louis CITY SC face a virtual must-win home game on Sunday afternoon as they look to keep alive their faint playoff hopes against the high-flying LA Galaxy , who are themselves on a quest for the best record in MLS and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Decimated by injuries to key players in 2024, St. Louis is experiencing a very different season compared to their debut 2023 campaign which saw them finish 20 points ahead of the vaunted Galaxy in the Western Conference standings. The roles are currently reversed, with St. Louis sitting second from bottom in the West, 28 points behind first-place LA.

But St. Louis are not trying to catch the Galaxy. Their sights are set on the final wild card spot, which is currently 12 points away with eight matches left to play. It's not an impossible feat, but it will require a formidable series of wins beginning with Sunday's game. Last week's 4-4 draw in Portland didn't help their cause, with City conceding a 99th-minute equalizer after coughing up a 3-1 lead.

While St. Louis have just one win in their last 15 MLS games — and that win came against last-place San Jose — the LA Galaxy are on a run of eight wins in their last 10 league games. LA are still in the running for the MLS Supporters' Shield, awarded to the best team in the regular season but they are seven points behind leaders Inter Miami.

The LA Galaxy will be missing their main playmaker, Riqui Puig, for this game due to suspension, but they could hand their newest attacking midfielder, Marco Reus, his first start. The former Borussia Dortmund man will see a former long-time teammate from Germany, St. Louis goalkeeper Roman Bürki, in the net for St. Louis.

There have been goals when these teams have faced off in the past, and the Galaxy have notably needed to come from behind in each of their previous three head-to-head matchups, which all ended in draws.

Date Result Stadium June 11, 2023 St. Louis City 1-1 LA Galaxy CityPark (St. Louis, Mo.) Sept. 10, 2023 LA Galaxy 2-2 St. Louis City Dignity Health Sports Park (Carson, Calif.) March 16, 2024 LA Galaxy 3-3 St. Louis City Dignity Health Sports Park (Carson, Calif.)

Where to Watch St. Louis vs LA Galaxy in MLS

The Sunday match can be viewed on national TV and streamed online

There will be hot and humid conditions at CityPark in St. Louis, where the home side has compiled a 15W-8L-7D record so far in its brief history.

Match: St. Louis City SC vs. LA Galaxy (MLS regular season)

St. Louis City SC vs. LA Galaxy (MLS regular season) Date: Sunday, September 1, 2024

Sunday, September 1, 2024 Time: 2:45 p.m. EDT

2:45 p.m. EDT Stadium: CityPark (St. Louis, Mo.)

CityPark (St. Louis, Mo.) TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: FREE to stream on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

The match can be viewed on national TV via the over-the-air FOX network channel, and it can also be streamed for free on Apple TV.

St. Louis vs LA Galaxy Lineups

St. Louis manager John Hackworth has confirmed that injured starters Joao Klauss (photo above) and Rasmus Alm are available to play, but won't start the match. But center back Joakim Nilsson is reportedly not ready to return. Tomas Ostrak and Celio Pompeu, who started against LA back in March, are also still out, while midfielder Njabulo Blom could be set for a transfer and is not expected to be part of the squad.

St. Louis Lineup Projection (4-2-3-1, left to right): Roman Bürki (GK) — Jayden Reid, Kyle Hiebert, Henry Kessler, Tomas Totland — Eduard Löwen, Chris Durkin —​​​​​​​ Marcel Hartel, Cedric Teuchert, Nökkvi Thorisson — Simon Becher

Roman Bürki (GK) — Jayden Reid, Kyle Hiebert, Henry Kessler, Tomas Totland — Eduard Löwen, Chris Durkin —​​​​​​​ Marcel Hartel, Cedric Teuchert, Nökkvi Thorisson — Simon Becher Subs (9 from the following players): Ben Lundt (GK), Joshua Yaro, Michael Wentzel, Jannes Horn, Akil Watts, Jake Nerwinski, Jake Girdwood-Reich, Johnny Klein, Hosei Kijima, Indiana Vassilev, Rasmus Alm, Joao Klauss.

Ben Lundt (GK), Joshua Yaro, Michael Wentzel, Jannes Horn, Akil Watts, Jake Nerwinski, Jake Girdwood-Reich, Johnny Klein, Hosei Kijima, Indiana Vassilev, Rasmus Alm, Joao Klauss. Injured: Out - Tomas Ostrak (ankle), Celio Pompeu (lower leg); Questionable - Joakim Nilsson (hamstring)

Out - Tomas Ostrak (ankle), Celio Pompeu (lower leg); Questionable - Joakim Nilsson (hamstring) Suspended: None

The big decision facing LA Galaxy manager Greg Vanney is how he replaces suspended playmaker Riqui Puig. He could start his new star signing Marco Reus, who came off the bench in his first appearance last week with a goal and assist in a 2-0 win over Atlanta. Or he could keep Reus as a spark off the bench and play Diego Fagundez in the attacking midfield role, which has happened before when Puig has been out.

LA Galaxy Lineup Projection (4-2-3-1, left to right): John McCarthy (GK) — John Nelson, Maya Yoshida, Jalen Neal, Miki Yamane — Edwin Cerrillo, Marky Delgado — Joseph Paintsil, Diego Fagundez, Gabriel Pec — Dejan Joveljic

John McCarthy (GK) — John Nelson, Maya Yoshida, Jalen Neal, Miki Yamane — Edwin Cerrillo, Marky Delgado — Joseph Paintsil, Diego Fagundez, Gabriel Pec — Dejan Joveljic Subs (9): Brady Scott (GK), Eriq Zavaleta, Mauricio Cuevas, Isaiah Parente, Gastón Brugman, Tucker Lepley, Marco Reus, Ruben Ramos, Miguel Berry.

Brady Scott (GK), Eriq Zavaleta, Mauricio Cuevas, Isaiah Parente, Gastón Brugman, Tucker Lepley, Marco Reus, Ruben Ramos, Miguel Berry. Injured: Out - Julián Aude (groin); Questionable - Martín Cáceres (Achilles), Carlos Emiro Garces (calf)

Out - Julián Aude (groin); Questionable - Martín Cáceres (Achilles), Carlos Emiro Garces (calf) Suspended: Riqui Puig (yellow card accumulation)

St. Louis vs LA Galaxy Prediction

Will the LA Galaxy be up for the fight in St. Louis?

On paper, the Galaxy — even without playmaker Riqui Puig — have more weapons who can do damage than St. Louis. Puig largely dictates the tempo of the LA Galaxy attack, but they have survived without him, going 3W-0L-1D in the four matches he has missed this season.

However, there have been moments this season in which the Galaxy have been neutralized when the game turns against them, and they can't transition freely. And the trip to St. Louis will not be an easy game despite the opponent's position in the table. This St. Louis team, especially with Marcel Hartel now handling set pieces and pulling the strings, can score goals and have nothing to lose in front of their home crowd.

This is all to say that no one should expect that the LA Galaxy will walk into CityPark and have their way with the second-year team. It'll be a more even affair than what might be expected. Prediction: St. Louis 2-2 LA Galaxy.

St. Louis vs LA Galaxy Odds and Betting Picks

As of time of publication, the betting market projects St. Louis as the favorites over the LA Galaxy in this game. Even without their best player in Puig, that is often grounds to make an automatic play on the Galaxy, who at one point were given +200 odds to win.

But with St. Louis integrating new talent and welcoming back some injured players, and weather potentially dragging on the teams, there are other factors at play which make this less of a straightforward play on the more talented team.

St. Louis City to win: +125

+125 Draw: +275

+275 LA Galaxy to win: +187

+187 Over/Under 2.5 goals: -275 / +210

-275 / +210 Both Teams To Score (Yes/No): -300 / +225

-300 / +225 Spread: St. Louis -0.25

St. Louis -0.25 Goal Line: 3.5

LA Galaxy Double Chance (Win or Tie): -163

The LA Galaxy should score goals in St. Louis. The question is whether they will be enough to win the game or come out with a point. Even though the odds are not the greatest, this bet offers the cushion of two results.

LA Galaxy Over. 1.5 Total Team Goals: -120

The LA Galaxy's Over 1.5 Goals prop is at -120 while the same St. Louis prop for this game sits at -163 . Puig's absence hurts, but the Galaxy can still create chances, and Marco Reus has already shown he can impact the team's attack.

While LA has hit for at least two goals on the road in only two of their last seven away matches in league play, the -120 is an attractive price for a Galaxy attack facing a porous St. Louis defense which has conceded 15 goals in the last five games.

Gabriel Pec Anytime Goal Scorer: +187

If Brazilian Gabriel Pec starts this game (lineups should always be checked), he could be worth a play, especially if he's up against inexperienced left back Jayden Reid. If that's the case, it would mark the first time that Reid would be facing the electric Brazilian winger, who loves to take his shots in games (his 90 total shots are fourth in the league). Plus, Pec should see more of the ball with Puig not involved in the game.