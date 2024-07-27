Highlights Ronaldinho nearly signed for St Mirren in a bizarre deal.

There have been some bizarre cases of famous, world class footballers turning out for the smallest of clubs down the years. For instance, it may be puzzling to hear that Roberto Mancini played for Leicester City at one point, or that Brazilian great Socrates once played for Garforth Town in the English Non-League.

Well, while those strange moves often emerge at the tail-end of a player's career, this article's story tells of an incredible move that nearly came to fruition in a future star's formative years. This is the tale of Ronaldinho nearly signing for St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership, helped along the way by testament from the man who nearly made it happen, coach Tom Hendrie.

Ronaldinho's Moves to PSG

The trickster impressed in his early years at Gremio

In 2001, Paris Saint-Germain captured the signature of a young Brazilian. A year or so prior, scouts had returned from South America with an urgency and enthusiasm that was seen in its purest form very rarely. Gremio had this youngster and he was tearing up any team put in front of him.

After his emergence as a talented 18-year-old in 1999 saw Ronaldinho score 22 goals in 47 matches and embarrass numerous senior players in the league with mazy dribbles and jaw-dropping skill, the Parisians had to contend with Arsenal for his services. Yet, with an eventual €5million fee and a five-year-deal ironed out, the Brazilian wizard was off to France.

That said, through signing a pre-contractual agreement, the player found himself in limbo. The season in Brazil was over at this point, with Ronaldinho technically out of contract until his arrival at the Parc de Princes. In order to stay fit for his new club, Ronaldinho needed a loan move, and St Mirren nearly got that over the line.

Ronaldinho's PSG Statistics Appearances 77 Goals 25 Assists 17 Honours 0

St Mirren go for Ronaldinho

Hendrie couldn't believe his luck

While Ronaldinho needed a club, Scottish Premiership strugglers St Mirren desperately needed a goalscorer. Glued to the bottom of the league, the final three months of the season looked perilous. That was when manager Tom Hendrie got a phone call that completely changed the atmosphere around the place.

A day before transfer deadline day, Hendrie received an unexpected call from Brazil with a familiar Scottish accent on the other end. It was Ronaldinho's St Mirren-supporting representative, and in a thrilling turn, he was looking to offer the attacking midfielder's skills to the Buddies until the season's end. Hendrie told The Sun:

"Ronaldinho was a young lad, he wasn’t the star that he became but certainly we were definitely trying to get someone to keep us in the Premier League to score goals for us. “It seemed to be a win-win situation for everyone. PSG were happy with it because they thought him coming over here and climatising to European football would be good for the young boy."

All at the club worked tirelessly to get the move completed before that window's deadline of March 31st. Hendrie continued:

"The whole thing seemed to be on the cards. We got in touch with the home office, they got in touch with the club in Brazil and the home office said the deal would go through on paper. "We agreed with PSG with the type of accommodation to give him, offered him a car and agreed to pay him a similar salary to what we were paying our own players which was nominal compared to what they were paying."

However, while the signs looked good, it was still late in the window, and obstacles kept arising with every positive turn.

Ronaldinho's Brazil Statistics Caps 97 Goals 33 Assists 29 Honours 3

Agony for Hendrie and St Mirren

Transfer falls at the last minute

As the minutes ebbed away towards the deadline, Ronaldinho looked set to sign for the final three months of the season. Unfortunately though, the Brazilian would have to cancel his trip to sunny Paisley as the move agonisingly fell through in a typically Brazilian way.

St Mirren needed Gremio to release the star and the Brazilian FA to sign the papers to confirm Ronaldinho was a PSG player before completing the loan deal. However, the Brazilians were ultimately distracted. Hendrie summarised the disaster:

"What actually happened was Brazil were playing a game and the Brazilian FA had shut down, nobody works they were all watching a game of football and we just ran out of time. "It just fell down on the fact that the Brazilian FA couldn’t do it in time because of that match. It was too late and we ran out of time. The Scottish FA wouldn’t accept the registration after March 31st.

