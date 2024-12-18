Crystal Palace has provided a significant update on their plans to transform Selhurst Park, with the south London stadium set to look almost unrecognisable compared to its current, rickety structure. The Eagles aim to construct a brand-new main stand, with construction scheduled to commence at the end of this season.

The redevelopment will take the stadium's capacity from 26,000 to 34,000. There will be improved hospitality and disabled seating areas, with a club museum also added, while a recent report from Building Magazine claims the cost of the renovation has soared to £150million. Moreover, the construction is intended to take two-and-a-half years to complete.

As of today, Wednesday 18th December, the club announced that they are in the "final planning phase" and that "enabling works" have already started.

Crystal Palace's Stadium Redevelopment Plans

It certainly is a stadium that south London can be proud of

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish said in the summer he wants the club to have "a stadium the whole of South London can be proud of". He added: "The project is a little behind, but there’s a lot more going on that it seems. And, now that the full plans have been released, it's fair to suggest that SE25 will, indeed, be proud of their new home.

Along with the aforementioned features, the Premier League side have also tweaked the seating plan, fanzone and entrance to the stand since the previous update given in June. Palace are also on the verge of an agreement with Croydon Council over a "construction management plan" that promises minimal disturbances to residents during the building period.

The construction of the new stand will look to be built around the existing structure, with the aim of keeping the stadium fully operational throughout the build. The video by the club below demonstrates how this process is envisaged to take place. See footage below:

Once completed, the glass-fronted Main Stand – reminiscent of the original Crystal Palace – will be a landmark building which will hold 13,500 fans, supporting its status as an established Premier League club. The Main Stand was originally built 100 years ago and currently holds 5,200.

The new building will achieve high standards of sustainable design, including its operation achieving net-zero carbon targets, in line with planning policy. It will also have three tiers of seating, while new facilities will be available for use by local community organisations and the Palace for Life Foundation, and local employment and economic benefits are expected.

As part of the expansion, commitments have also been made by the Club to the future regeneration of the area, improvements to the public realm, and the introduction of measures to improve pedestrian safety near the stadium.