The Shah Alam Stadium, located in the Malaysian city of the same name, was demolished to pave the way for a new facility this week. Local media circulated video footage of the demolition, which rapidly went viral on social media. Built 30 years ago, the stadium was once among the largest in the world, with a capacity of 80,000 spectators, but was deemed structurally unsound in 2020.

The Malaysian government plans to build a new, multi-purpose stadium on the site within a year, though with a reduced capacity of 45,000, costing RM787 million (£123 million). Construction of the original Shah Alam Stadium began on January 1, 1990, and it was officially opened on July 16, 1994. It served as the home stadium for the national team throughout its lifetime.

On July 29, 2008, an exhibition match was held between the Malaysia Select team and Chelsea, which concluded with a 2–0 victory for the English side, thanks to goals from Nicolas Anelka and Ashley Cole. Additionally, on July 13, 2011, fellow Premier League club Arsenal faced a Malaysia XI team as part of their Asia Tour, while Tottenham took a trip there as recently as 2015.

It's the end of an era

For over 25 years, the stadium served as the home of the Selangor FA football team, known as the "Red Giants." It witnessed countless triumphs and defeats, hosting legendary Malaysian footballers who left their mark on the field. Additionally, the stadium was a main venue during the 1997 FIFA World Youth Championship, the first tournament of its kind held in Southeast Asia, solidifying its status as a symbol of sports in the region.

New videos of the demolition process of this big stadium have hit the net, and it's fair to state the sheer size of the project makes it a fascinating watch. See the video below:

Throughout the years, Shah Alam Stadium has also been the venue for famous concerts, featuring performances by international bands and artists, which has contributed to a rich history and nostalgic memories for the residents of Selangor and wider Malaysia.

However, time has taken its toll, and the stadium began to show signs of deterioration, prompting authorities to make the difficult decision to demolish it to make way for a new modern sports complex. Demolition began in July 2024 and is scheduled to be completed in 2025, with the new sports complex expected to be ready by 2029, aiming to continue the sporting legacy in the region.

Memories Of A Hallowed Turf

The recent news of its demolition has produced plenty of emotional outpouring among fans who were lucky enough to experience the architectural gem in the flesh. "A stadium full of memories, but it's reached an age where it needs to be replaced. As long as it doesn't collapse on people, causing a nationwide uproar," one X user said.

Another user reminisced about attending the stadium's grand opening in 1994, saying: "I still remember the excitement of being there for the opening ceremony. The energy was unreal, especially when they played Ella's song 'Gemilang.'"