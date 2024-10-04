The stadium at which David Beckham made his professional football debut for Manchester United in 1992 no longer exists. In fact, it's now a superrmarket.

Making your debut is an incredibly special moment for any player. It's the culmination of all the hard work throughout childhood and the possibilities thereafter are endless. It can be the spark that ignites an extraordinary career, or there's always a chance that it can mark the start of a false dawn, but it's a momentous occasion all the same.

Some players are fortunate to get their starts in the most iconic stadiums in the world. Steven Gerrard made his first appearance in front of the Anfield faithful, while Ryan Giggs played his first game at Old Trafford, However, other players like Beckham started their journey at more modest grounds. The former English international made his maiden appearance at a stadium that doesn't even exist anymore.

Beckham Debuted at Brighton's Goldstone Ground

It's now a Lidl supermarket

Before calling the Amex Stadium home, Brighton & Hove Albion played their games at the Goldstone Ground. They'd occupied the stadium since the early 1900s, and it's where Beckham made his debut in 1992 - just five years before it was demolished. During a League Cup game between the second-tier Seagulls and Manchester United, the future England captain was sent on by Sir Alex Ferguson for the first time as a substitute in a 1-1 draw.

The historic stadium was beloved by fans and even played host to football games during the 1948 Olympics. It was one of only two grounds outside of London to hold that honour, alongside Portsmouth's Fratton Park. Unfortunately, if Beckham wanted to stroll down memory lane and revisit the ground where he got his start, he wouldn't have much luck.

In 1997, 95 years after Brighton first moved into Goldstone Ground, the club decided to sell the venue and while they eventually settled in at the Amex Stadium, their original ground was converted into a retail park and remains that way to this day. In 2021, a Lidl was even opened on the site, as reported by talkSPORT.

(Via Google Maps)

(Via Google Maps)

Despite the venue in which he made his start not existing anymore, there's no doubt that Beckham still went on to have a legendary career. Widely regarded as one of the greatest set-piece specialists of all time, Beckham remains one of the most famous people on the planet, thanks in no small part to his incredible ability with the ball at his feet.

Brighton Were Forced to Groundshare After Selling Goldstone

They spent two years at Gillingham in Kent

While they decided to sell the Goldstone Ground in 1997, Brighton didn't have an immediate replacement for the venue and instead were forced to ground share with another Football League club for a while. For the first two years after moving out of their ground, the club played their games at Gillingham's Prestfield Stadium - some 70 miles away from home.

In 1999, the Seagulls eventually moved back to Brighton and began playing their matches at Withdean Stadium. The venue was initially an athletics track that had been convertered into a football ground by the local council. Brighton remained there until 2011 when, under the new ownership of Tony Bloom, they built the modern-looking Falmer Stadium, moved into it and never looked back.

Now renamed the Amex Stadium due to sponsorship reasons, Brighton have remained at the ground ever since. It's played home to their incredible success over the last few years, with the south-coast side establishing themselves as a solid Premier League outfit.