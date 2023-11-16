The stats for Roman Reigns’ 2023 run in WWE have been revealed, and they're truly staggering.

Nowadays, it’s widely accepted that Reigns is the biggest star in WWE, and perhaps in wrestling as a whole. In the industry, time periods are defined by their most recognisable names, and 'The Tribal Chief' is certainly this era’s version of Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin or John Cena.

Even in his time as the powerhouse of The Shield, it’s been clear that Reigns was always meant to be in the position that he is today. At times, it felt as if Dean Ambrose was being presented as the leader of the group, but all the while Roman was being earmarked to be the man leading WWE through its next generation.

Roman Reigns has been Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for all of 2023

In 2023, Roman has been very much in that spot, and, despite initial plans for him to be a blue-eyed babyface, his current heel persona has landed him a space in the history books. After rejecting any of his attempts at being a good guy, fans now flock to buildings to boo Reigns for all the right reasons and look forward to supporting his next challenger.

Every wrestling fan is aware of Roman’s incredible title reign, first starting in 2020 and still continuing to this day. As of writing, over 1,170 days have passed since Reigns last found himself without some form of world championship around his waist, and even now it’s unclear who the man will be to take the Undisputed WWE Universal Title off of him.

We’ve seen the likes of Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso and Sami Zayn all step up to Reigns just this year, with each man falling at the feet of 'The Tribal Chief', who will undoubtedly go down as one of the biggest and best stars in the history of WWE. Most recently, Roman overcame LA Knight in Saudi Arabia and it’s fair to say that the 38-year-old is on the run of a lifetime.

Roman Reigns has only wrestled 11 times in 2023

But, as Roman’s time with the belt has gone on, the frequency of his appearances has decreased. Much like the top names that have come before him, Reigns’ has undertaken a part-time schedule which has frustrated many fans who want to see the main championship on TV every week.

In fact, per stats from Profightdb, we know that Roman has competed in just 11 matches this calendar year, which is 41 outings less than he had in 2022. Out of Reigns' 11 matches, only seven were televised, with four taking place at non-TV live events.

Perhaps this is due to the fact that there are a distinct lack of fresh challengers for Reigns, having defeated every hot babyface that WWE have to offer, or maybe it’s down to many being unable to believe that he would lose the title on any show that isn’t WrestleMania.

RELATED: 10 potential matches for CM Punk’s ‘back pocket’ WWE WrestleMania returnAs of now, the current Undisputed Universal Champion isn’t even set to feature on the card for this year’s Survivor Series event in Chicago, which is the last WWE Premium Live Event of the year. So, working on the assumption that Reigns won’t be stepping through the ropes to compete on an episode of SmackDown, it’s highly unlikely that his match total will increase before 2023 reaches its end.

As always, as more comes out about the schedule of Roman Reigns, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.