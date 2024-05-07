Highlights Julen Lopetegui's choice of West Ham over Bayern Munich has brought real optimism for fans, according to David Ornstein.

David Moyes, West Ham's most successful manager in the 21st century, has led them to top-seven finishes and a Europa Conference League title.

Lopetegui is expected to reverse their poor form, aiming for consistent European finishes and even targeting the Champions League in the future.

Julen Lopetegui's imminent move to West Ham United has caused hot debate surrounding the Irons amid their decision to move David Moyes on at the end of the season, bringing the Spaniard to the London Stadium throne instead - but David Ornstein has said that Lopetegui's decision to snub Bayern Munich should provide the Hammers with "real optimism" ahead of the new season.

Moyes has been West Ham's most successful manager in the 21st century, recording two top-seven finishes in the Premier League, four European adventures and of course, the Europa Conference League title at the end of last season when his side beat Fiorentina 2-1 in Prague in one of the club's best days in history. The Scot has also brought in talents such as Mohammed Kudus, Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen to stardom and as such, the club are now expectant of a top-half finish every season.

Lopetegui has been chosen as the man to lead that charge in the future despite Moyes' efforts over the last year - and after turning down the German giants, fans have been told to welcome the deal with open arms as he looks set to arrive in east London.

Ornstein: "Many Will Find it Staggering"

Not many managers turn down Bayern Munich

Speaking on the Daily Briefing podcast, Ornstein said that whilst Lopetegui's snub of Bayern was staggering, it gives Hammers fans a reason to be excited for the future. He said:

“Well, no sooner had the dust settled on West Ham’s chastening defeat at Chelsea on Sunday that news began to emerge about their managerial position on bank holiday Monday, which was that the club had reached an agreement on personal terms with Julen Lopetegui. “He has quite a CV that includes Real Madrid, Spain’s national team and Sevilla. He’s also turned down a number of opportunities since he’s been out of work, and perhaps most notably, Bayern Munich as they tried to fill their vacancy ahead of the departure of Thomas Tuchel. “I revealed on The Athletic on Monday that Bayern Munich had made a last-ditch call to Julen Lopetegui to explore his situation. But ultimately, he had already committed to West Ham, that’s where he wants to go and continue with his managerial career. “Many will find it staggering that somebody would favour West Ham over Bayern Munich; that will give West Ham some cause for real optimism if and when this deal gets finalised.”

David Moyes' West Ham Spell Will Come to an End

David Moyes has been superb for West Ham for years

Some admittedly poor form in the second half of the season has seen Moyes' men win a Premier League game just three times in 2024, dropping points to relegation candidates Burnley, Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest in the meantime; whilst losses in the FA Cup and Europa League has seen their season come to an uninspiring end.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: David Moyes has won West Ham's first major trophy in 43 years, where they won the FA Cup in 1980.

That has been the catalyst for Lopetegui to all but come into the helm - and there is hope from the West Ham hierarchy that he can be the man to change their dip in fortunes and lead them to consistent European finishes, with perhaps even a long-term eye on featuring in the Champions League for the first time in their long, illustrious history should they take advantage of other clubs such as Manchester United and Chelsea threatening to stand still.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 07-05-24.