The newest name on the Formula One grid has been revealed as the Stake F1 Team will compete in the 2024 and 2025 Formula One seasons.

Alessandro Alunni Bravi, their team representative, has released the following statement with regard to their involvement in the sport from this year onwards: “Last season represented the start of Stake’s journey in Formula One, and the brand’s new role headlining Stake F1 Team represents the natural and exciting next step on this path.

"Stake not only successfully tapped into Formula One’s growing fan base to enhance its own community, but also introduced a completely new audience to the sport, something that benefitted not only our team but also everyone else in F1."

Stake were founded back in 2017, and are an online casino that typically trades in cryptocurrency. This is far from their first foray into sport, however, as they sponsor Premier League team Everton Football Club, and also sponsor Pietro and Enzo Fittipaldi, two grandsons of legendary Formula One driver Emerson Fittipaldi. They initially entered the sport as a sponsor, but have now expanded to become a team within the sport.

Akhil Sarin, the Chief Marketing Officer of Stake, said: “The past season has been a testament to the marketing and media value that Stake has brought to the F1 team, especially within the digital landscape. The first phase of this partnership has succeeded in increasing global brand awareness for all stakeholders. At Stake, we are prepared to take the team’s reach, fanbase, and visibility to unprecedented levels. Our strategy will be focused on delivering unforgettable experiences that highlight our unwavering commitment and dedication to innovation, entertainment, and global connectivity.”

This is not an entirely new team, however, as they have operated under various names in Formula One since their first season all the way back in 1993, having some notable partnerships with big name car manufacturers since the turn of the millennium.

Edward Craven, the Co-Founder of Stake, said: “We are thrilled with the opportunity to bring an electrifying and brand-new identity into our Formula One team, kickstarting the F1 season with a bold team name, Stake F1 Team. Fuelled by a deep passion for speed, innovation, and pushing boundaries, we are now ideally positioned to take the team to unprecedented heights from 2024 and beyond. The upcoming years will be a thrilling ride with some mind-blowing activations planned that will redefine excitement on and off the track. So, brace yourselves and stay tuned, as Stake F1 Team accelerates towards an exciting future!”

Their new car will compete for the first time at the Bahrain Grand Prix, and it will be called the C44, in line with the typical naming convention that the team first adopted for Formula One when they entered the sport with the C12 in 1993.

The car will compete in a record 24 Grands Prix next season that will see the team travel to Miami, Saudi Arabia, Monaco, and Brazil to name but a few.