A lesser-known talent of Polish top-tier side Stal Mielec, Alvis Jaunzems, perhaps produced the best assist of all time as his side ran out 3–2 victors against Pogon Szczecin at the Krzysztof Jakubik. Belarus striker Ilya Shkurin bagged a hat-trick in their win, but it was Jaunzems who stole the headlines with his unfathomable set-up for the forward’s first of the afternoon.

Shortly after, the home side picked up two goals in quick succession between the 21st and 27th minute as they gained a foothold in their league fixture. Quickly after the interval, Shkurin bagged his second of the game as his left-footed strike left Valentin Cojocaru rooted to the spot.

With six minutes of normal play left, Shkurin – assisted by Mateusz Matras – notched his third strike of the afternoon as the visitors picked up a crucial three points on the road. Their win came heavily against the run of play given Pogon Szczecin had 31 shots across the 90 minutes, compared to the visiting side’s seven. They also dominated possession, making 593 passes, while the winners completed just 262.

Despite it being a five-goal thriller, it was Latvia international Jaunzems that attracted a lot of attention – and deservedly so, it can be considered one of the best assists in the history of the game. It’s that good.

Alvis Jaunzems' brilliant assist

Perhaps because it was so early on, it caught the home side off guard. But it was a Dimitar Berbatov-esque touch that the cleverest footballers of all time would be envious of, and one that would certainly be up there with the best assists ever had it been done in the Premier League. A teasing ball by Krystian Getinger was played into the Pogo Szczecin danger zone in the sixth minute of the affair, which Jaunzems duly latched on to.

Instead of taking it down and having a shot at goal himself, the 24-year-old was one step ahead of the other 21 players on the field as he deftly teed up the goalscorer with a world-beating assist. As the ball arrived in his vicinity, he used his right foot to direct it at an onrushing Shkurin, despite having his back towards his teammate. The defenders attempted to mark him but were left helpless, reduced to spinning around to see the ball in the feet of the eventual scorer.

Shkurin then had the easy task of slotting it home, which he seemed to do with such ease. But it was all about the assist. The audacity to try and then complete it with such poise and flair is absolutely out of this world. Check it out for yoursevles below.

Video: Jaunzems' superb touch to create goal

There’s little doubt that he’ll never be able to top what he pulled off against Pogon Szczecin, given that it is a contender for the best assist of all time. It may not be included in conversations in years to come, but when you watch it, there’s no doubt you’ll be left dumbfounded, just like the defenders were as he produced the moment of magic.

Jaunzems, who has earned 33 caps for Latvia at international level, plied his trade for Valmiera FC for six years before making the switch to Stal Mielec. Incredibly, he has registered just one assist in his inaugural nine games for them on the right – but what an assist it was!