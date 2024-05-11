Highlights Stan Collymore suggests Darwin Nunez may need to leave Liverpool due to growing pressure.

Former Aston Villa star Stan Collymore says it might be time for Darwin Nunez to leave Liverpool. In his column, the pundit says he understands what Nunez is going through, but admits he is not on the level of Luis Suarez, Fernando Torres, or Robbie Fowler, and that there is ‘nowhere to hide’ at Liverpool.

The £64m star's performances have been a talking point all season as his lack of clinical finishing has opened the door for Liverpool to look for reinforcements in attack in the upcoming transfer window. In 34 Premier League appearances this season, the Uruguayan forward scored 11 goals and averages a successful hit every 183 minutes.

Collymore: 'I Understand What Nunez is Going Through'

In his CaughtOffside column, Collymore explained what Nunez needs to do ‘to win over the doubters’:

“I’ve been a high-profile signing at Liverpool. I understand what Darwin Nunez is going through. “I had to completely change my game to adapt to Robbie Fowler who I knew would outscore me, so I created a lot for him while scoring at a good rate too. “If Nunez can do that then he has a chance to be a resounding success for several years at Liverpool, but if he doesn’t, then for him and the club he’s better off moving because there’s nowhere to hide at Liverpool.”

Collymore says the pressure at Liverpool is ‘relentless’ as fans are used to winning and are quick to call out poor performances. The former England international says he would ask Nunez one question, adding:

“Do you feel you are good enough to score enough goals and create enough chances for your teammates?” “If he’s honest, he’ll know whether to stick or twist with the Reds and a new manager, as well as those doubting his ability. “Is he a Fowler, Rush, Torres, Mo, or Suarez? No, of course not, but only he can answer whether he can do it or not.”

Nunez Removed Liverpool Pictures

Nunez's recent social media activity suggests the Uruguayan forward is not a happy man at Anfield. Just hours after Liverpool defeated Tottenham 4-2 last weekend, Nunez deleted all Instagram posts related to the club from the current season.

Darwin Nunez Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 34 11 8 Europa League 10 5 1 FA Cup 3 1 1 EFL Cup 5 1 3

There have been rumors that Liverpool could be looking to offload the 24-year-old in the summer, with Barcelona already interested in Nunez, as they look to reduce squad wages and replace Robert Lewandowski.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Nunez is set to hold talks with new Liverpool manager Arne Slot over his future at the club. The Uruguayan was brought to Liverpool by Jurgen Klopp, while the club’s board favored the signing of Christopher Nkunku, who joined Chelsea last year.

