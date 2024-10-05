Stan Collymore is concerned for Gareth Southgate if the former England manager succeeds Erik ten Hag as Manchester United boss, and is worried about how the Red Devils' supporters will react to the potential appointment.

The pressure is mounting on Ten Hag, after the north-west outfit slumped to an uninspiring draw away at Porto in the Europa League last night. This made it two draws from two games in the competition, while United sit 13th in the Premier League, having accumulated just seven points from their opening six matches.

Reports have circulated suggesting the Dutchman may be dismissed from his position by December, prompting rumours linking Southgate with the potential vacancy. Collymore has expressed his worries over the possible appointment, afraid of the potential lack of fan sentiment for his former teammate.

Collymore: I'd be Worried for Southgate at United

The former Middlesbrough coach is available on the job market

Having led England to the brink of European glory over the summer, Southgate stepped down after eight years in charge of the three Lions. Largely praised for his work with the national team, the 54-year-old may be in line for an arguably bigger job, with United keen on appointing the charismatic figure as a successor to Ten Hag.

Labelled as the natural replacement for the ex-Ajax head coach, Southgate's former teammate Collymore isn't as enthused. Writing in his CaughtOffside column, the pundit said:

"He will make Manchester United a thriving culture, because he’s very much the man for knitting the parts together of an organisation to make it function. Given half a chance at Manchester United, he will do all the right things behind the scenes. "However, my worry is that his last club job was 20 years ago, when Middlesbrough did get relegated on his watch. Club management, as he will know, is very different on a day-to-day basis to being the England head coach, where you turn up every two or three months, albeit under immense pressure come tournament time. "Don’t underestimate the global fan base either, the Goldbridge’s of this world, The United Stand, 16 different fanzines and fan groups… they will tear Southgate apart. "I cannot foresee a situation whereby Gareth Southgate can turn around the Manchester United team quickly enough and sufficiently enough to satisfy the board or supporters, and that will only see him having to put up with insane levels of disrespect. I can’t see Graham Potter doing that job either though."

Ten Hag vs Southgate Managerial Record Stat Ten Hag Southgate Games Managed 561 290 Wins 353 133 Draws 90 71 Losses 118 84 Win Percentage 63% 46%

United Bosses Are Concerned by Results

Alarm bells are ringing at Old Trafford

While INEOS have publicly backed Ten Hag, behind the scenes the feeling is said to be different. According to a GMS sources close to Old Trafford, the maligned manager's bosses are concerned about the manner of their results this season.

An imminent sacking may not be on the cards, but the new ownership group do harbour worries about the perceived lack of consistent game planning, and an assessment is due to take place based on the nature of United's result and performance away in the West Midlands against a high-flying Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon. A convincing defeat at Villa Park, and it could be curtains for Ten Hag.

Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 04/10/2024