Raheem Sterling's move to Arsenal hasn't quite been as fruitful as first thought after his loan from Chelsea over the summer - and that has led Stan Collymore to scorn the England winger, stating that the ex-Liverpool and Manchester City winger has been one of the worst summer signings having 'stunk the place out' at the Emirates so far.

Sterling moved to Chelsea two years ago, but despite being one of their best players during the Todd Boehly revolution, the winger was made surplus to requirements by Enzo Maresca at the start of the Italian's tenure, which led to a Deadline Day move to Arsenal in the process. However, expecting to challenge Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard for spaces on Mikel Arteta's left flank, he's failed to do that as of yet, with just 123 minutes of first-team football in north London in the Premier League - and Collymore has called the £325,000-per-week winger out for being one of the 'flops of the season' in the top-flight across all of the summer signings.

Collymore: Raheem Sterling Has Been 'Massive Disappointment' at Arsenal

The winger has been incredible in the past but he's yet to show that at Arsenal

Speaking to Metro, Collymore said that Sterling has been a 'massive disappointment' and despite his lack of minutes in north London, he should at least be pushing the dressing room to do better - which Arsenal haven't done as they've been underwhelming.

Raheem Sterling's Premier League statistics - Arsenal squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes played 123 =16th Shots Per Game 0.5 14th Dribbles Per Game 1.5 2nd Key Passes Per Game 0.3 =11th Match rating 6.24 17th

He said:

"Raheem Sterling has been a massive disappointment. He came in and said he was going to give the club his best work, but that hasn’t happened. He’s arguably stunk the place out so far and he’s definitely one of the flops of the season having promised to do his best work at Arsenal. He’s an experienced player who has won everything there is to win, he was expected to push the dressing room up another level and he hasn’t done that."

And it wasn't just Sterling who came under slack, with Riccardo Calafiori also coming under the cosh from Collymore, albeit not as strongly.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Raheem Sterling has 383 appearances in the Premier League across four clubs, scoring 123 goals.

The former England striker further added about the Italian defender:

"Arsenal spent £42 million on Riccardo Calafiori which has been a mildly disappointing move so far. He’s had a couple of injuries, but he was meant to come in and be the man."

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 21-11-24.