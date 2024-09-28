Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has slammed Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy for the way in which he runs the North London football club and his dismissive response to disgruntled Spurs fans.

Tottenham fans have grown in frustration in recent years over the club's perceived lack of ambition to push beyond merely competing for a place in the top four. The uninspiring start to the new campaign, which has involved defeats away at Newcastle and at home to Arsenal, has added to the animosity within the luxurious Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

This new ground was opened in 2019, and has been widely regarded as one of the greatest footballing venues in the country, but Collymore believes that Levy has utilised the new stadium as a tool to justify the way in which he operates the club.

Collymore Laments Levy

He says Levy doesn't listen to fans' discontent

Built as a means of closing the gap with England's most successful clubs, the increased match revenues generated from the brand new and shiny 61,000-seater stadium in North London are supposedly meant to help push Tottenham to the upper echelons of the game. Since opening in 2019, Spurs fans certainly haven't seen a return on this as of yet, with the Lillywhites finishing in the top four just once in this period.

With Ange Postecoglou's side set to travel to Old Trafford to face another big club with an ever-resentful fanbase in Manchester United on Sunday, Collymore spoke of Levy's alienation of his own supporters, who the pundit argues have been reduced to being consumers.

Writing in his column for CaughtOffside, the ex-striker said:

"Daniel Levy has almost become the poster boy that other clubs want to follow, and his contention that he ignores supporter criticism of him certainly isn’t good PR for the club. At my own club Aston Villa, there’s been a lot of criticism around the head of business affairs charging for disabled parking and the like, causing the club to backtrack – but there’s still not been an apology. "I think that awful situation and Levy’s attitude towards Tottenham fans are examples of an Americanisation of English sport whereby you are treated as a customer that should have no emotional link to the product. Back in the day, you were herded into pens at ropey old grounds, you paid your two quid to go in, and you might be able to get a beer and a warm roll, if you’re lucky. "Now you’ve got brand new stadiums that have state-of-the-art facilities, you’ve got a seat, you’ve got a concourse, you’ve got a great view with no restricted views anymore, and you’re watching superstars from around the world. "Daniel Levy is effectively saying ‘everything’s been built for you, stop moaning. You’ve got the best of everything and if you don’t like it, somebody will come in and pay more money'. "Unfortunately for him, when this chapter of English football history is written, Daniel Levy will be seen as the man that effectively put his fingers in his ears."

Spurs May Not Renew Son Contract

The winger's current deal expires in 2025

Spurs' fans frustrations could be exacerbated by the potential future departure of captain and talisman Son Heung-Min. The club are reportedly weighing up the possibility of not offering the South Korean a contract beyond 2026.

Son's current deal in North London is valid until next summer, although the one-year extension that would keep him at Spurs until 2026 is expected to be triggered. However, the North Londoners' may not engage in talks with the player's representatives over further years, and are considering parting ways in 24 months' time with the ageing wide man, who netted 17 goals in all competitions last season.