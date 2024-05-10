Highlights Stan Collymore believes Jose Mourinho should return to Manchester United and replace Erik ten Hag this summer.

Mourinho was fired as Man Utd boss in December 2018 with the club in sixth place.

Collymore prefers the appointment of "leader" Mourinho over England manager Gareth Southgate.

Former Liverpool and England striker Stan Collymore feels Jose Mourinho's appointment at Manchester United in 2016 was the wrong choice, but as the club hunt for an Erik ten Hag replacement - should the Dutchman leave Old Trafford this summer - he has urged them to reunite with the ex-Roma boss ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Ten Hag's days in the Old Trafford dugout are numbered after a disappointing season which could see Man Utd settle for eighth place in the Premier League, their lowest league finish since 1990. Since Sir Alex Furgeson left the club in 2013, United have struggled to find a long-term replacement, including Mourinho's appointment eight years ago.

Despite reaching back-to-back FA Cup finals and the chance to end the turbulent season with a trophy, it looks as though the club's search will continue this summer after two seasons under Ten Hag's watch and Collymore has made a bold suggestion.

Collymore: Forget Southgate, Rehire Mourinho

Two-time Champions League winner Mourinho said that achieving a second-place finish with Man Utd in the 2017/18 season was one of the greatest achievements in his career, and he was somewhat proved right after they scraped Europa League football the following season in sixth place.

Despite his sacking in December 2018, the Portuguese manager has reportedly admitted he would jump at the chance to manage the club again, but whether United would be willing to re-appoint him is another story.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mourinho has a 59.78% win percentage in 363 Premier League games with Chelsea, Man Utd and Tottenham.

One former player who is in favour of the move is Collymore, who wrote in his latest CaughtOffside column that the two-time Chelsea boss would be the ideal selection because of his leadership qualities, as well as his ability to galvanise the squad and get results - even if performances are not so pleasing on the eye.

He wrote:

"I thought Jose Mourinho getting the United job when he did was completely the wrong move. "Attack, attack, attack was United’s history but the ‘Special One’ arrived and we saw the dark arts, s**thousery and sometimes turgid football in an era of progressive coaches like Pep and Klopp. But now, it’s a whole new ball game. "Forget Gareth Southgate. I know him well and he won’t know what’s hit him at United should they go through a bad spell, criticism, and are in the spotlight on a weekly basis – not every few months when there’s an international or tournament on. "United need a leader again, someone willing to create an identity and a style of play, even if it’s not the most exciting. A style that competes, wins and weeds out the weak and immature. "I’m increasingly coming round to the fact that one man in world football still has that ability to galvanise and who would relish the challenge. "His name? Jose Mourinho."

Gareth Southgate to Man Utd 'Can't Happen'

Former United captain says the England manager's potential switch to Old Trafford will not happen this year

Gary Neville has told viewers of The Overlap that he cannot see Gareth Southgate joining Man Utd this summer with the 2024 European Championships just around the corner.

Southgate is preparing to take charge of his fourth major tournament as national team boss in Germany next month, but has been recently been heavily linked with the possible vacancy at Old Trafford. Neville, a former United and England defender, has refused to believe the links and suggested that a potential move would "create absolute turbulence" in the Three Lions squad.

The current England boss has emerged as a leading contender for the role - should Ten Hag depart - while Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel and free agent Graham Potter have also been linked with the job.

