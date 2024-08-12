Highlights Rookie QBs Caleb Williams and J.J. McCarthy impressed in their preseason debuts.

Eric Gray and Chance Campbell stood out as versatile players fighting for roster spots.

Ravens' secondary gains strength with standout performance from rookie CB Nate Wiggins.

Week 1 of the NFL preseason is officially over, and these players shined above the rest. Of course, every player doesn't receive equal playing time, so this isn't a knock on anyone, but these players definitely made the most of the opportunities they received in the first week of the preseason.

Plenty of teams played their starters this past weekend, and some might not need to play again after their first preseason performance. Other players will need the experience if they're not expected to receive much of it during the regular season, so it's important to highlight the strong performances when they happen.

While the preseason may not seem important for most, it could be the difference between making the 53-man roster and not playing football in 2024. A lot of the highlights from the first week of the preseason come from guys who will start in the near future, so it's a bit harder for guys who are on the cusp of making the roster to really flash. However, it's not impossible.

There were many good performances in Week 1 of the NFL preseason, but these performances stood out more than anyone.

1 Caleb Williams, QB, Chicago Bears

In limited snaps, Williams looked like a future superstar that the Bears expect him to become.

The most anticipated player to watch in Week 1 of the preseason was Caleb Williams, and he delivered in limited snaps. In fact, he was so impressive that the Chicago Bears should consider sitting him through the next two preseason games. There will be continued conversations about how the Bears use Williams throughout the preseason, but he played exactly how you would hope the first overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft would perform.

Caleb Williams Week 1 Preseason Stats vs Bills Completion Percentage 4/7 (57.1%) Passing Yards 95 Yards Per Attempt 23.7 Rushing Yards 13

While the statistics don't jump off the screen, Williams showcased his athleticism, strong pocket presence, and unbelievable arm strength against the Buffalo Bills.

Williams wasn't as productive as the other quarterbacks that played this week, but he was dangerous on the field. His ability to get out of the pocket and scan downfield to make some tough throws was really impressive. He wasn't afraid to target his pass catchers in tight windows.

Now that Williams impressed in Week 1, the Bears should put bubble wrap around their starting quarterback and let him prepare for the regular season.

2 J.J. McCarthy, QB, Minnesota Vikings

After a slow start, McCarthy looked extremely comfortable in a close win against the Raiders.

Williams might've been the flashiest quarterback in Week 1 of the NFL preseason, but J.J. McCarthy was the most productive.

J.J. McCarthy Week 1 Preseason Stats vs Raiders Completion Percentage 11/17 (64.7%) Passing Yards 188 Yards Per Attempt 17.0% Passing Touchdowns 2 Rushing Yards 18

With Sam Darnold expected to be the Minnesota Vikings starting quarterback in 2024, this preseason game was an opportunity for McCarthy to receive much-needed experience. And he flourished in the opportunities he received.

McCarthy definitely felt uncomfortable at first, letting the pressure get to him and throwing an interception on his third passing attempt, but he settled down relatively quickly. Once he settled down, he was slinging the football across the entire football field. Some of the criticisms analysts had about McCarthy's inability to throw outside the numbers were wrong, as he had success across the field, even with his deep ball.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: J.J. McCarthy finished with the highest passer rating (116.8) and second-most passing yards (188) among quarterbacks in Week 1 of the preseason. (via CBS Sports)

Considering McCarthy might not receive much playing time in the regular season, these are the performances that Minnesota Vikings fans want to see from their future franchise quarterback. The preseason is a good chance for McCarthy to test some tougher throws, which he did with two deep ball touchdowns. This was a great start for the Vikings rookie quarterback, who hopes to build off his strong momentum from the first preseason game.

3 Nate Wiggins, CB, Baltimore Ravens

Wiggins was all over the place in coverage, giving confidence to the Ravens secondary entering 2024.

The Baltimore Ravens are at their best when they have an elite defense, and they added a sticky cornerback to the best defense from last season. Nate Wiggins was the team's first-round draft pick, who hovered over every wide receiver he went up against.

Cornerbacks are harder to judge based on statistics, but Wiggins was physical in the run game and was stuck like glue to those he defended. While the talent level isn't as strong in the preseason, it's encouraging to see a cornerback play at a consistently high level and not allow any big plays. Wiggins was PFF's highest rated defender in Week 1 of the preseason (via Ravens Nation Live).

With several pass deflections, it's easy to be excited about what Wiggins could bring to the Ravens' defense in 2024. He suffered a minor shoulder strain, so he might not see any additional time in the preseason, but he's expected to be ready by Week 1 of the regular season (via Ian Rapoport)

4 Eric Gray, RB, New York Giants

Gray showcased promise at the backup running back position in the running and passing attack.

It was expected that the New York Giants' run game might suffer with the departure of Saquon Barkley, but the teams' running backs showed some promise against the Detroit Lions. Of the Giants running backs who played in Week 1 of the preseason, Eric Gray was the most impressive.

Eric Gray Week 1 Preseason Stats vs Lions Rushing Yards 52 Yards Per Attempt 13.0 Rushing Touchdowns 2 Receptions 4 Yards Per Reception 11.5 Receiving Yards 46

Gray only had eight touches in his preseason appearance but averaged over 12 yards per touch. The Giants signed Devin Singletary in free agency, but Gray could force the offense to use a running back committee. It's only one performance with eight touches, but it will be intriguing to see how he performs throughout the rest of the preseason.

Considering the Giants' recent lack of offensive weapons, Gray could easily earn a role in this offense if he keeps up the strong preseason performances. His versatility and change of direction that he showcased in Week 1 were extremely encouraging, especially for a team that lost a playmaker like Barkley.

5 Chance Campbell, LB, Tennessee Titans

As Campbell fights for a roster spot in 2024, a Defensive Player of the Week-like performance will certainly help his case.

Chance Campbell isn't a household name, but he played like one in the preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers. Campbell was a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, appeared in four games last season, and is now fighting for a roster spot in 2024. His performance against the 49ers will certainly help his case, as he was the most productive defensive player in the first week of the preseason.

Chance Campbell Preseason Stats vs 49ers Total Tackles 8 Interceptions 1 Sacks 1

Campbell was all over the field and even sealed the game with a game-ending interception on a hail mary throw:

Whether in coverage or against the run, it seemed like Campbell was there everywhere the ball went, too. One of the biggest things that any player in preseason can do is give as much effort as you can, which Campbell was clearly doing. But he flashed his talent as he was constantly after the football. He ended up leading the Tennessee Titans in total tackles last week.

Performances like this earn players a roster spot, and despite Campbell being on the 53-man roster last season, it doesn't guarantee him a spot in 2024.

