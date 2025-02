Following Jannik Sinner’s doping ban, former world number three Stanislas Wawrinka issued a statement on X, saying: “I don’t believe in a clean sport anymore."

The world number one has been banned from the 9th of February to the 4th of May after the Italian failed two drug tests in 2024. Sinner tested positive for clostebol, and tested positive on two separate occasions, both during and after last season's Indian Wells Masters. In that tournament, Sinner reached the semi-final.

WADA Take Action Against Jannik Sinner

It seems like most people believe the Italian should've received a harsher ban