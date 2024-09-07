Key Takeaways Trent Alexander-Arnold silenced doubts about his defensive ability with a solid performance against Ireland.

The Liverpool full-back showcased his incredible passing range and attacking capabilities during the game.

With Kyle Walker's absence from the squad, Alexander-Arnold has an opportunity to secure his place as England's first-choice right-back.

England's first game under Lee Carsley produced a comfortable 2-0 victory against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin. Trent Alexander-Arnold was one of the players who had previously been under-used in the previous regime, who staked a claim for a larger role under the new interim boss.

Declan Rice and Jack Grealish netted on their return to the Aviva Stadium after previously making appearances for the Irish youth team before opting to switch allegiances to represent England at senior level. The pair received loud boos throughout the Nations League contest due to their previous ties to the country.

Grealish was one of the men to grab his opportunity upon his return to action for the Three Lions after being left at home over the summer. The other big name to put on a clinic in the Irish capital was Alexander-Arnold, with the Liverpool ace showing exactly what he can bring to the international stage.

Alexander-Arnold's Game in Numbers

The defender was a standout performer

The biggest question marks when it comes to Alexander-Arnold have always centred around his defensive ability. At club level, he has always been trusted, whether it be under Jurgen Klopp or new manager Arne Slot, due to the incredible passing range and attacking capabilities he brings to the fold.

However, his showing against Ireland proved he can form part of a solid defensive unit. It marked the fourth clean sheet he's played a part in already this season, with his club still yet to concede a Premier League goal in the 2024/25 season. Only Declan Rice and Levi Colwill (both three) made more tackles than the Reds' ace on the night, as he won the ball back on two occasions.

Alexander-Arnold's job going towards his own goal wasn't too tasking against an inferior Irish side, meaning he could display the strongest parts of his game. His aforementioned passing range was on full display as he played the joint-most passes (93) in the entire match with an accuracy of 87.1%.

This included two key passes, with his most impressive coming when he sent Anthony Gordon through on goal from an inverted full-back role with a sensational, defence-splitting ball through the heart of the opposition team. He hardly broke a sweat along the way to an incredible first performance under the new interim England boss.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - Statistics vs Ireland Statistic Number Passes 93 Pass Accuracy 87.1% Key Passes 2 Crosses 7 Accurate Crosses 1 Long Balls 12 Accurate Long Balls 7 Total Tackles 2 Interceptions 0 Touches 108

Alexander-Arnold Must Start Going Forward

Kyle Walker was previously the first choice

The opportunity to impress was presented to the 25-year-old by the absence of long-term stalwart Kyle Walker from Carsley's first squad. The Manchester City defender wasn't selected due to his lack of minutes for the Citizens in the Premier League season.

Following playing a big part in England's Euro 2024 run to the final, Walker returned to pre-season training late and has found himself in a real battle to win his starting berth back from Rico Lewis. The wonderfully gifted teenager hasn't only taken Walker's place in the City team but also snatched the experienced defender's spot in the national squad.

He will be seen as a rival for the right-back position in years to come, but it's still a little early for Carsley to fully back the composed full-back as his first choice option. Lewis can continue to grow and find his feet as Alexander-Arnold's understudy and will likely get minutes in major competitions throughout his career. Right-back has been a position full of wonderful options, although Kieran Trippier's retirement from international football and Reece James' injury struggles have reduced the playing field significantly.

An ageing Walker is seen as a better out-and-out defender than any of his peers, with his blistering pace and incredible ability to recover being the main assets in his game. However, the role of a modern full-back has Alexander-Arnold's name written all over it. He's in control of the football at all times and can see passes that even those in the stands or watching on television at home fail to spot. This is why he'll be key to unlocking the potential of the likes of Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka in front of him.

What Next For Alexander-Arnold

He has another chance to impress Carsley

Following a blistering start to the 2024/25 season for both club and country, the 25-year-old technician could be set for the best personal campaign of his already impressive career. Alexander-Arnold will likely be given the chance to show England fans what he can bring to the team in the next match against Finland.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Trent Alexander-Arnold is yet to concede a competitive goal in the 2024/25 season, wither with England or Liverpool.

His long-term future is up in the air as things stand, with his Liverpool contract set to expire in less than 12 months. The two most likely scenarios in the summer of 2025 are that he will either leave his boyhood club to join Spanish giants Real Madrid on a free transfer, or he'll extend his time on Merseyside, with an increase in pay from his current £180,000-per-week deal.