Highlights Former AEW champion Jade Cargill may be joining WWE soon, as reports suggest she has finished her contractual commitments with AEW.

Despite previously praising AEW owner Tony Khan and stating she only wants to work there, Cargill has reportedly received a contract offer from WWE and will be joining soon.

Cargill turned down a previous offer from WWE to join AEW due to the lighter schedule and being able to spend more time with her daughter, but her mind seems to have changed

A former champion from AEW might be joining the WWE roster very soon, following several hints that their career in Tony Khan's company is coming to an end.

31-year-old Jade Cargill made history in AEW by becoming the company's first-ever TBS Champion. She went on to hold the championship for 508 days in a dominant and successful reign until finally losing the title to Kris Statlander in May 2023.

Now, it looks like "That B*tch" could be headed to the WWE, based on a number of new reports, in what is a huge coup for the wrestling giant.

Is Jade Cargill joining WWE?

Jade Cargill made her return to AEW television this week on Collision to set up a rematch for the TBS title. The match that is scheduled to take place on this week's AEW Rampage has already been taped, and saw Cargill take a clean loss to Kris Statlander.

The general feeling right now is that this was Cargill, who had previously been absent from the company since losing the title, 'doing the honors' on her way out and finishing up her contractual commitments with AEW.

Cargill went on the record just a few days ago where she sang the praises of AEW owner Tony Khan, and stated that there is 'nowhere else she wants to work' other than AEW.

Despite those comments from Cargill, according to a fresh report from Fightful, the belief right now is that Cargill has wrapped up her AEW career in favour of a contract offer from the WWE.

Jade Cargill previously turned down an offer from the WWE several years ago in favor of joining AEW. Cargill, like many wrestlers, preferred the lighter schedule, as well as being able to have more time at home with her young daughter.READ MORE: Every WWE release since 2020 - Where are they now? The 'million dollar' star also noted that the WWE expected her to relocate, which she wasn't prepared to do at the time. Weighing up the pros and cons of offers from both companies, Cargill went on to turn down a '100-page contract' offer from WWE and joined Tony Khan's AEW instead.

They sent the contract, they wanted me to do it, but then AEW came about. I came here, got the experience, and I felt calm,” Cargill recalled. “It made me feel at ease about the decision I wanted to make. I didn’t have to relocate, I felt at home. I could call the owner of our company and talk to him, and he knew my name. He knew my purpose, he knew that I wanted to do this, and that mattered to me. I wasn’t just a number. He knew exactly who I was, and that made me feel comfortable.

Name Jade Cargill Age 31 Height 5ft 10" Debut 2021 Accomplishments 1x TBS Champion

Latest news on Jade Cargill

Until she reappeared on AEW television this week, Jade Cargill had been absent from the company since losing the TBS Championship to Kris Statlander back in May. Her future has been up in the air and widely speculated on since.

Other than being the inaugural and longest reigning TBS Champion in AEW, Cargill achieved a number of other accolades during her run in AEW, including winning 'Rookie of the Year' awards from both 'PWI' and 'Wrestling Observer' in 2021. Cargill also ranked 5 in the 'PWI top 150 female wrestlers' list back in 2021.

Jade Cargill is a very gifted athlete and possesses natural charisma. She is also built like a star and puts a lot of stock in maintaining her impressive physique.READ MORE: WWE: Triple H has already 'determined' winner of 2024 Royal Rumble match Her in-ring talent has only continued to progress and evolve in the right direction since her rookie year in 2021, and she looks set to be a big asset in the future to any company that hires her.

Cargill could be poised to have hugely successful career if she did jump ship to the WWE, as she could easily become a favorite of Triple H and Vince McMahon. However, given her previous comments praising Tony Khan and AEW, it remains to be seen if Jade will actually pull the trigger on such a massive career move, or if she will re-sign with AEW.

