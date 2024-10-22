Nottingham Forest's strong crusade into the Premier League has continued with some superb performances from their squad - and Elliot Anderson is starting to receive his flowers, with Sky Sports presenter Joe Tomlinson showering the former Newcastle United man with praise after his performance against Crystal Palace.

Anderson joined Forest in the summer with Newcastle needing to sell some of their homegrown players to satisfy the Premier League's guidelines on their Profit and Sustainability Rules, with Greek goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos heading the other way. Whilst the initial fee for the Magpies man was £35million, Vlachodimos' fee was around £20m - and so at £15million, Thomlinson has praised Forest for their 'bargain' signing, which has propelled them to eighth in the Premier League table after eight games and within two points from a European place.

Anderson 'A Bargain' After Impressive Forest Showing

The midfielder was almost unplayable against Crystal Palace

Posting on X, the Sky Sports presenter labelled Anderson as one of the 'signings of the season' - especially for the £15million net spend, given Vlachodimos' move in the opposite direction to Newcastle. Thomlinson said:

"Elliot Anderson has been one of the signings of the season. What a player. £35m seems a lot on paper, but when you consider that Vlachodimos went to Newcastle in return for ~£20m… £15m net is a bargain."

Meanwhile, Newcastle fan account Magpie Media claimed that Eddie Howe's men had made a mistake in selling Anderson - describing him as 'unreal'. The account posted:

"My god, Elliot Anderson is unreal. What have we done."

Elliot Anderson's club statistics - Career to date at all levels Club Appearances Goals Newcastle United 55 0 Newcastle under-23's 32 16 Newcastle under-18's 22 7 Bristol Rovers 21 8 Nottingham Forest 9 0

Anderson posted an 8.9 rating on Sofascore, with 36 accurate passes from his 38 attempts, whilst he created two big chances and six successful dribbles from six attempts. The starlet has 52 Premier League appearances to his name throughout his career, failing to score in the competition - but as a combative central midfielder who is playing in a progressive side, it should only be a matter of time before the 21-year-old manages to get on the scoresheet in the top-flight.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Anderson played 55 times for Newcastle United but failed to score a single goal.

And with Newcastle now below the Reds when it comes to the Premier League table, it could well be the best decision that Anderson could have made with game time being limited at St. James' Park thanks to Newcastle's star-studded midfield.

Statistics courtesy of Sofascore. Correct as of 22-10-24.