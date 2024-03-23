Highlights Lillard has shined without Antetokounmpo, leading Bucks to wins against star-studded teams like the Clippers, Suns, and Celtics post All-Star break.

Antetokounmpo's historical season includes improved stats and a strong potential for eye-popping numbers in the upcoming playoffs.

With Lillard finding form and Antetokounmpo leading the Bucks, the team's potential in the playoffs remains strong with focus on the second seed and team development.

Things looked bleak for the Milwaukee Bucks at the All-Star break. They went through a coaching change, and Doc Rivers got off to a 3-7 start in the 10 games heading into the break to see the Bucks fall from second to third in the standings.

Since the break, they've gone 10-4, including a six-game win streak, despite Khris Middleton missing 12 games and Giannis Antetokounmpo missing three.

Most recently, the Bucks have just beaten the Brooklyn Nets 115-108 in a game they led throughout. Damian Lillard led the Bucks with 30 points, and Antetokounmpo made his return to the lineup with 21.

The Boston Celtics are 10.5 games ahead and well out of reach, so the rest of the Bucks season comes down to keeping the second seed and developing as a team. The recent run combined with the team's two stars form and history give plenty of reason to still buy in to the Bucks come the playoffs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Quiet MVP-Level Campaign

Early Struggles Overshadowed a Potential Third MVP Bid

Whether it has been the Bucks' struggles or fatigue to his performance, Antetokounmpo has had potentially the best season of his career.

He's averaging a career high in field goal percentage and assists. His points per game are the second highest of his career, and with 13 games left, he's already matched his total of games with 30-plus points(39).

Giannis Antetokounmpo - Season Stats Comparison Season Points Rebounds Assists FG% 2023-24 30.8 11.2 6.5 61.6% 2019-20 (Second MVP) 29.5 11.2 5.6 55.3% 2018-19 (First MVP) 27.7 12.5 5.9 57.8%

Two of the four highest scoring games of his career have come this year, including his career high of 64 points against the Indiana Pacers in December. That came a month after his 54-point game against the same opposition.

After playoff struggles early in his career, Antetokounmpo has become a consistent playoff performer. He was injured in last year's first round loss to the Miami Heat, but still put up 38 points and 20 rebounds in Game 5 after a triple-double in Game 4. The year before, he averaged 33.9 points against the league's top ranked defense in the Celtics, and did it without Middleton for the full series. Go back to 2021, and you see the best series of his career in the finals against the Suns, averaging 35 points.

Combine his current season and his recent playoff success, and there's no reason to think he won't put up more eye-popping stats this post-season. He's one of two MVP's in the conference and the only Finals MVP. In any Eastern Conference series, the Bucks can lean on the fact that not only do they have the most accomplished player in the match-up, but also debatably in the finest form of his career.

It's safe to call him a known commodity when it comes to playoff production, and the hope this year is his new co-star will help carry the load.

Damian Lillard Finding His Form

Dame has found good chemistry with Giannis

Lillard's form has not only improved, but games without Antetokounmpo have given him the chance to show he can step up into a bigger role.

Those games came against some of the league's most star-studded squads in the Los Angeles Clippers, Suns and Celtics.

He took on the Clippers in a game James Harden, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard all played over 36 minutes and combined for 74 points. He responded with 41 points on 55%. He helped the Bucks to a 113-106 win, with Bobby Portis the only other player with more than 13 points, with him getting 28 himself.

Against the Suns, the trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal were all healthy and played heavy minutes. Lillard again led the way, scoring 31 points on 53 percent and also dishing out 16 assists in a game where the supporting cast was more involved and the Bucks put up 140 points in a win.

In possibly the toughest test, he had to lead the Bucks against the league's top seed on the road. In a game where the Bucks were down 22 points in the fourth quarter, he had 11 points in the fourth and 32 in the game as the Bucks almost came back, ultimately falling 122-119. Despite the loss, it was a road game without the Bucks' best player, giving them optimism for a future playoff matchup.

Overall, all of Lillard's stats, besides points which have remained the same, have gone up since the All-Star Break.

Damian Lillard - 2023-24 Season Stats Split Points Rebound Assists FG% 3FG% Before All-Star 24.6 4.1 6.7 42.3% 34.1% After All-Star 24.6 5.1 8.4 44.9% 42.5%

After the win against the Nets, Lillard spoke on his recent form.

"When we're at our best, that's when I'm attacking and being aggressive. I'm putting the defense in a bad position. Usually our offense is good, our team is playing better and our pace is better. As the season has gone on, I've tried to be in attack mode more and more as I settled in."

Antetokounmpo has said before and during the season that this is Lillard's team. True or not, the games without Antetokounmpo showed Lillard can take that role when needed.

It's been two years since Lillard was last in the playoffs. Then, against the Denver Nuggets, he averaged 34 points and 10 assists, including a 55 point and 10 assist double-over-time loss in Game 5. Despite his efforts, the Portland Trail Blazers still went on to lose the series in six.

The Game 5 loss posed a problem that won't be there for Lillard this year, which was carrying the team's offensive burden. Now, he's a part of the conference's highest scoring duo, with 55.3 points combined, and is the second option.

Playing off of Antetokounmpo will likely make life easier for him than in his previous playoff appearances, and he's growing more accustomed to his new role with time to spare before the playoffs come around.