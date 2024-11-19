Manchester United youngster Godwill Kukonki took part in Ruben Amorim's first training session at Carrington on Monday, Manchester Evening News journalist Steven Railston has reported.

The 16-year-old, who has enjoyed an impressive start to the season for the Under-18s, was given an opportunity to step up to senior training for the first time, with multiple first-team stars still away on international duty.

Naturally a centre-back but also capable of playing at left-back, Kukonki has been a key player for the U18s this season, starting every game except one.

A left-footed defender, the 16-year-old has earned comparisons with Manchester City ace Josko Gvardiol over his style of play and will certainly be hoping to develop under Amorim in the future.

The Portuguese tactician, who officially started work at Man United on Monday, apparently took no time to implement his favoured 3-4-3 formation in training.

Multiple United stars were already spotted training in their new roles at Carrington yesterday, with Luke Shaw playing as a left centre-back, Antony operating as a right wing-back, and Tyrell Malacia occupying the left flank.

Amorim did not have a full squad of first-team players to work with on his first day, with many still on international duty.

However, alongside the three aforementioned stars, the likes of Marcus Rashford, Kobbie Mainoo, and Leny Yoro were present as Amorim undertook his first training session before his first Premier League test against Ipswich Town on Sunday.

The 39-year-old was confirmed as Erik ten Hag's successor at Old Trafford on November 1 but served a notice period at his former club, Sporting Lisbon, before arriving in Manchester ten days later.

Amorim used a 3-4-3 formation during the majority of his 231 games in charge of the Portuguese club and was highly valued for his work with youngsters, including 17-year-old winger Geovany Quenda, who has already appeared on the radar of multiple Premier League clubs.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-11-24.