Brandon Staley’s meteoric rise from Division III defensive coordinator to NFL head coach in five years proved to be nothing short of spectacular. However, his warp-speed ascension may have been too much too soon. After leading the Los Angeles Rams to a top ranked defense in 2019. During that season, the Rams ranked first both in fewest yards and fewest points allowed.

It was an impressive year, considering Staley had just replaced one of the greatest defensive coordinators of all time in Wade Phillips. Unfortunately, he faltered as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Now, he joins a wildly successful organization in a lesser capacity as a “defensive assistant.” Staley reflected on the move:

I don’t think looking at it as a reset is a bad thing. This is what I was looking for more than anything, an opportunity where you feel you’ll be aligned with the right people who do things the right way and you have a chance to improve, and where you also have a chance to affect a team that can compete for a championship. All those stars kind of aligned and it’s been energizing.

Whether Staley and first-time DC Nick Sorensen can work cohesively remains in question. The bar that was recently set is from former San Francisco 49ers’ DC DeMeco Ryans, and the floor is the recently departed Steve Wilks.

What to Expect From 49ers Defense?

Unusual defensive coaching staff will boom or bust

Over the past few years, the 49ers' defense has ranked among the league’s best, regardless of who called plays. Unfortunately, they looked predictable last season, particularly against the top tier quarterbacks. For a team with Super Bowl aspirations, that was unacceptable.

To fill that gap, they turned to former NFL safety and in-house defensive assistant Sorensen. Since it will be his first time calling plays, they brought an overqualified hand like Staley to provide some experience. From the outside, this configuration looks primed for great success or an ugly dumpster fire.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan doesn’t appear concerned by the awkward pairing:

Nick knows who the defensive coordinator is, and Brandon does. Brandon is in a real good spot, just leaving from being a head coach and how he can help us in a number of roles. I think Nick feels very excited to have a guy on the staff who has called plays, who has done it at a number of different places and things. I think he’s helped him a lot in those ways. But no, there’s no really gray area of it.

They can sugarcoat it all they want, but the bottom line is if the defense struggles, they’ll hand the keys to Staley in a heartbeat. The situation is not unlike what the Philadelphia Eagles did with Sean Desai and Matt Patricia this past season. At least the Niners have a better break in case of an emergency plan than Matty Pencil.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: With Staley as defensive coordinator, the Rams ranked second in scoring (19.3 points per game), first in total yards per game (292.9), T-15th in turnovers per game (1.3), and seventh in red-zone TD scoring (57.45%)

Still, while the Niners have assembled a solid coaching staff, their biggest challenge may prove to be their losses in free agency.

The 49ers Lost Some Big Names This Offseason

Will their depleted personnel on defense prove to be their undoing?

The defense also faces a talent drain that’s a big departure from their previous offseasons of reloading with monsters upfront. They lost Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw, Randy Gregory, and Sebastian Joseph-Day. Dre Greenlaw’s recovery from an Achilles injury in the Super Bowl will also likely keep him out for most of the year. Armstead’s obviously by far the biggest loss, but the other provided depth across their juggernaut of a D-line.

It will be up to Sorensen and Staley to bring more creativity to the defense rather than just dominating with superior talent. The former Chargers head coach feels good about the continuing development on that side of the ball:

They've always evolved. I think since Kyle’s first season to now the defense has changed. From Robert [Saleh] to DeMeco to Steve, and now Nick, I think you’ve seen a really nice evolution. That’s what’s important is that you don’t stray too far away from what makes you special. The style of play of this team is what’s made it special.

With two Super Bowl losses in five years, San Fran hopes their unusual defensive structure will help take them over the top.

