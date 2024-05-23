Highlights The New York Knicks may target stars like Donovan Mitchell to enhance their title chances

Jalen Brunson's impressive performances bring value to the team

Potential trades for stars like Mikal Bridges excite and fortify the Knicks for competition

With the New York Knicks coming off of a disappointing exit in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, they may look to add another star to pair with Jalen Brunson this offseason. New York was beaten up in their series loss to the Indiana Pacers . Without Julius Randle , Mitchell Robinson, and Bojan Bogdanovic, the Knicks still pushed the Pacers to seven games before ultimately being knocked out of the playoffs.

With multiple stars that could be available this offseason, the Knicks could look to add one to increase their odds of competing for a championship next season. New York has some tough decisions to make, such as if they keep Julius Randle despite playing well without him during the playoffs. They also have to choose whether or not to re-sign some of their upcoming free agents in OG Anunoby, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Alec Burks. Even if they choose to bring back some of these key players, they could still use another star to pair with Brunson.

Brunson is coming off of his best NBA season. He averaged a career-high 28.7 points per game while also averaging career-highs in assists and steals per game. He finished fifth in MVP voting and became an All-Star for the first time in his five-year career. In the playoffs, he put the short-handed Knicks on his back by averaging 32.4 points and 7.5 assists per game. If the Knicks can add another star to the team, New York will become even more of a threat to win a championship next season.

Jalen Brunson Stats 2023-24 Stat Category Regular Season Playoffs PPG 28.7 32.4 RPG 3.6 3.3 APG 6.7 7.5 SPG 0.9 0.8 FG% 47.9% 44.4% 3PT% 40.1% 31.0%

Here are five potential stars the Knicks could add this offseason.

Donovan Mitchell

Knicks build one of the best backcourts in the NBA

Donovan Mitchell could be on his way out of Cleveland this offseason. The Cleveland Cavaliers were bounced in the second round by the Boston Celtics and the rumors have started about whether Mitchell wants to be in Cleveland. If he was traded, the Knicks would be at the top of the list to make a deal to bring in the five-time All-Star. New York was in on trading for Mitchell when he was dealt by the Utah Jazz to the Cavaliers in 2022, and now is the best opportunity for them to get him.

Donovan Mitchell Stats 2023-24 Category Stat PPG 26.6 RPG 5.1 APG 6.1 SPG 1.8 FG% 46.2% 3PT% 36.8%

Mitchell is coming off a season where he averaged 26.6 points per game while also averaging a career-high in assists and steals. If the Knicks were to make a deal for him, he would bring in another reliable scorer next to Brunson and another solid defender.

Knicks-Cavaliers Trade Scenario Knicks Receive: Cavaliers Receive: Donovan Mitchell Julius Randle Mitchell Robinson 2024 1st Round Jarrett Allen 2025 1st Round 2026 1st Round 2025 2nd Round (Nets)

In this scenario, the Knicks would add both Mitchell and Jarrett Allen. Allen has also been in trade rumors after Cleveland was eliminated. He would replace Mitchell Robinson as the starting center and be a more reliable option. Between him and Mitchell, the Knicks would add more defense to a Tom Thibodeau -led team, as well as two more scoring options.

The Cavaliers would add Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson. Both players would help Cleveland, but they also both have a long list of injury history. The more important assets Cleveland would receive are the three first-round picks, including one in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft . This trade would still allow the Cavs to be competitive in the Eastern Conference behind Darius Garland and Evan Mobley.

Mikal Bridges

Knicks add another Villanova player

Mikal Bridges would be the perfect fit for the New York Knicks. Being another player who attended Villanova, he would add to the Knicks' list of Villanova players, the others being Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo. Brunson, Hart, and Bridges won a championship together at Villanova, so they already have had success together.

Bridges is currently with the Brooklyn Nets , who refuse to build around him and are in a confusing situation. The Nets are in between wanting to compete and wanting to go into a full rebuild. Bridges may force his way out of Brooklyn this season and the Knicks should already be calling to see if he is available.

Mikal Bridges Stats 2023-24 Category Stat PPG 19.6 RPG 4.5 APG 3.6 SPG 1.0 FG% 43.6% 3PT% 37.2%

Bridges is coming off of a down season in Brooklyn. He saw his points per game dip from 26.1 in 2022-23 to 19.6 last season. He also shot worse from both the field and three-point range last year. Bridges would still add another good defender to the Knicks' lineup and also another reliable scorer next to Brunson. More importantly, Bridges has not missed a regular season game due to injury in his six-year career, something the Knicks could use with the amount of injuries that they have suffered over the past few seasons.

Knicks-Nets Trade Scenario Knicks Receive: Nets Receive: Mikal Bridges Bojan Bogdanovic Jericho Sims 2024 1st Round 2025 1st Round 2026 1st Round

In this scenario, the Knicks would add Bridges to a lineup ready to win championships. They would also be able to keep their key players such as Randle and Robinson. The downfall of the trade is that they would lose three first-round picks over the next three seasons.

The Nets would add Bojan Bogdanovic, who they would more than likely trade later on, a young player in Jericho Sims and three first-round picks. The Nets need to start a rebuild and this would be the perfect start. They have been unwilling to trade away Bridges because they have been asking too much in return, but after his down season last year, this may be the best offer they get from any team.

Paul George

Knicks add a veteran star

Paul George is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. With him and the Los Angeles Clippers yet to agree to a contract, George is more than likely set to leave L.A. this summer. If this does happen, look at the Knicks to be the first team to offer him a contract.

Paul George Stats 2023-24 Category Stat PPG 22.6 RPG 5.2 APG 3.5 SPG 1.5 FG% 47.1% 3PT% 41.3%

George is coming off of a season where he played in 74 games, the most he has played in since he was in Oklahoma City during the 2018-19 season. In those 74 games, he averaged 22.6 points per game and shot a career-high from the field and from three. Unfortunately for George and the Clippers, they were knocked out in the first round by the Dallas Mavericks .

Of course, Kawhi Leonard did not play in the series. This has become normal since the pairing of George and Leonard in L.A. and George may look to compete for his first championship elsewhere next season.

Knicks-Clippers Trade Scenario Knicks Receive: Clippers Receive: Paul George (Sign and Trade) Julius Randle Bojan Bogdanovic 2024 1st Round

For the Knicks, they would likely have to make a sign-and-trade deal with the Clippers to bring in George due to their salary situation. In this scenario, they would receive Paul George in a sign and trade, while the Clippers receive Julius Randle and Bojan Bogdanovic. For the Knicks, this frees up enough cap space to pay Paul George and also re-sign Anunoby and Hartenstein. For the Clippers, they would add two players who could still help them compete next season.

Devin Booker

Knicks add another scoring threat

With the situation in Phoenix not playing out as they hoped, the Suns could look to move on from one of their big three this offseason. The Phoenix Suns were swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves and the big three of Devin Booker , Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal did not work so well together all season. If the Suns look to make a move, look out for the Knicks to try and add Booker to their backcourt.

Devin Booker Stats 2023-24 Category Stat PPG 27.1 RPG 4.5 APG 6.9 SPG 0.9 FG% 49.2% 3PT% 36.4%

Booker averaged his second most points of any season last year, at 27.1 per game. He also set a new career high in assists per game with 6.9. With him next to Brunson in the Knicks' backcourt, New York should have no problem with scoring the basketball. Booker is a player who could drop 50 any time he is on the court and the Knicks could use another reliable scoring option next to Brunson.

Knicks-Suns Trade Scenario Knicks Receive: Suns Receive: Devin Booker Julius Randle Mitchell Robinson Miles McBride 2024 1st Round 2026 1st Round

In this scenario, the Knicks would add Devin Booker, but lose two starters in Randle and Robinson. They would also lose Miles McBride, who was a bright spot off the bench during their postseason run.

The Suns would add much-needed size in Randle and Robinson and also a point guard in McBride that they desperately need. They would also add two first-round picks, which would be the only first-round picks they would have through 2028 due to the trades with the Nets and Wizards.

Brandon Ingram

Knicks add another two-way threat

With the New Orleans Pelicans expected to move on from Brandon Ingram this offseason, look for the Knicks to make a deal for him. Brandon Ingram and the Pelicans have not found the success that they were hoping for after acquiring him in the anthony davis trade. They are coming off of being swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the playoffs and now might be the time for New Orleans to make some moves. Ingram would add another scorer and defender to a Knicks' lineup ready to compete for championships.

Brandon Ingram Stats 2023-24 Category Stat PPG 20.8 RPG 5.1 APG 5.7 SPG 0.8 FG% 49.2% 3PT% 35.5%

Ingram is coming off of his worst season as a Pelican. He saw his points per game drop from 24.7 in 2022-23 to 20.8 last season. He also saw a decrease in rebounds and assists per game last season compared to the prior season. The 26-year-old is already an All-Star and is still developing. A change of scenery may be what Ingram needs to continue to improve his game.

Knicks-Pelicans Trade Scenario Knicks Receive: Suns Receive: Brandon Ingram Mitchell Robinson Miles McBride 2024 1st Round 2025 1st Round 2024 2nd Round

In this scenario, the Knicks would add Ingram to their lineup to help them compete for a title. He would add another offensive and defensive weapon to the roster. With the Knicks shipping Robinson to New Orleans in this trade, he could fit in as a small forward or power forward if the Knicks go small.

The Pelicans would add a center to replace Jonas Valanciunas if he does not re-sign. They would also add a point guard in Miles McBride, which they need. By moving on from Ingram, they could move CJ McCollum back to shooting guard, and they could start McBride, Dyson Daniels or Jose Alvarado at point guard.

Coming off of a season where they were so close to making it to the Eastern Conference Finals, the Knicks could look to add another star this offseason to pair with Brunson. Many stars should be available for trade this summer and also one that could become a free agent. Look for the Knicks to make moves this summer to help their chances of winning their first title since 1973 next season.