Highlights If one had access to all three, which of Tyreek Hill, Ja'Marr Chase, and CeeDee Lamb should be cut? Who should start?

All three receivers have been prolific during their entire careers, but one stands out on the strength of the last couple of seasons.

Age and contract status matter in this debate, but so too does fantasy prowess and year-over-year consistency.

The "Start, Bench, Cut" game has been around since the dawn of professional athletics, though the advent of fantasy sports has turned the exercise from a hypothetical to something practical.

So, while this particular situation is "just for fun", there may be some pragmatic use for those who decide to load up on their wide receiver corps in fantasy drafts this Fall.

The scenario: Imagine that you have Tyreek Hill, Ja'Marr Chase, and CeeDee Lamb on your team (in either real life or fantasy football), but you only have room for one of them in your starting lineup, and room for one on your bench - the odd man out must go. Who would you start, who would you bench, and who would you cut?

Everything will be taken into account here: fantasy prowess, age, cap hit/contract situation, etc. These guys all belong in the conversation of "best receiver in the league", so we can't really go wrong with who we pick. While that's reassuring on the surface, it does mean that the likelihood we pick the optimal combination is low.

Start: Tyreek Hill, MIA

The Dolphins' WR1 led the league in yards and receiving touchdowns last year

If this were a "who would you want to start a franchise with" exercise, Hill would likely be the "Cut" option given his elder status relative to the other two receivers on this list.

However, this is simply a question about the here and now, and there shouldn't be too much debate that the Miami Dolphins' best player is the best receiver on this list.

Tyreek Hill Career Stats Stat Hill Age 30 Games Played 124 Receptions 717 Scrimmage Yards 10,905 Total TDs 83 Fantasy Points* 1616.5 Contract Length (Years) 4 (on 2nd) Contract Total $120M

*Note: Fantasy scoring is "standard format" scoring. For PPR scoring, just add the total number of receptions to the fantasy points total.

Hill's marks of 7.4 receptions and 112.4 yards per game were both near the top of the league last year (the latter stat led the NFL), and he's somehow become even more dominant since the fateful trade that sent him from Kansas City to Miami.

Over the last two seasons, Hill has finished top-ten in MVP voting and top-five in Offensive Player of the Year voting. To understand how difficult that is to do as a receiver: he is the first wideout to accomplish that feat since Jerry Rice in 1994 and 1995.

Outside of maybe Justin Jefferson, it's hard to make the case for any receiver currently in the league over Hill. He's wholly dominant as a vertical target, and he's proven to be more than adept at filling the traditional possession x-receiver role in recent years. After not eclipsing more than 87 catches in any of his first five seasons in the league, he's gone over 110 receptions in each of the last three.

With three double-digit touchdown seasons on his resumé, Hill is as surefire of a fantasy asset as there is. His speed has only played up in Mike McDaniel's scheme, and there isn't a defensive back in the league that can cover Hill one-on-one right now. Chase and Lamb may be elite, but they remain a rung below the former fifth-round pick.

Bench: CeeDee Lamb, DAL

The Cowboys' star receiver finished third in Offensive Player of the Year voting in 2023

Lamb is young, just led the league in receptions, and is still technically playing on his rookie-scale contract (he'll be playing in 2024 on his fifth-year option, assuming his hold out doesn't last into the regular season). So why sit him on the bench?

Well, for one thing, he just doesn't have the history that Hill does. He's obviously played less than the Dolphins wideout, but 2023 was the first time he crossed the ten touchdown threshold and the 1,400 yard marker. Hill has accomplished both of those feats three times in his career.

CeeDee Lamb Career Stats Stat Lamb Age 25 Games Played 66 Receptions 395 Scrimmage Yards 5463 Total TDs 35 Fantasy Points* 760.3 Contract Length (Years) 1 Contract Total $17.99M

*Note: Fantasy scoring is "standard format" scoring. For PPR scoring, just add the total number of receptions to the fantasy points total.

Plus, Lamb is due for a gargantuan contract extension in the coming months. At just 25 years old and fresh of a First-Team All-Pro campaign, Lamb will all but certainly push Davante Adams' record $140 million contract on his extension with the Dallas Cowboys.

That's just about where the negatives end, though. The former Oklahoma Sooner led the league with 135 receptions last season, and his 1,749 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns also ranked top-three league-wide. He's quarterback Dak Prescott's favorite target, and after running back Tony Pollard left for the Tennessee Titans in free agency, he's likely to repeat his performance in 2024.

Lamb has proven himself as a true WR1 since Amari Cooper was traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2022, and his monstrous 268.2 point fantasy performance last year was even more than Hill's 257.4 (and, again, he caught 16 more passes than Hill did, further separating himself from the top of the pack).

In just about any other scenario, Lamb would be the obvious choice as our starter. For now, he'll have to accept being the backup to the best receiver in football.

Cut: Ja'Marr Chase, CIN

The Bengals' best receiver has yet to match his rookie season dominance

By pedigree alone, Chase feels like he should be starting.

He was the highest drafted of the bunch, going fifth overall to the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2021 NFL Draft. And in his rookie season, he did something Lamb has yet to do (and something Hill has only done once) by making it to the Super Bowl.

It's the postseason where Chase has truly shined, as he posted a 45/558/3 receiving line over his first seven playoff games during his first two seasons in the league.

Ja'Marr Chase Career Stats Stat Chase Age 24 Games Played 45 Receptions 268 Scrimmage Yards 3740 Total TDs 29 Fantasy Points* 541.7 Contract Length (Years) 4 (on 4th) Contract Total $30.8M

*Note: Fantasy scoring is "standard format" scoring. For PPR scoring, just add the total number of receptions to the fantasy points total.

As the youngest receiver on our list, Chase easily has the most potential to grow, as he hasn't had a full season with quarterback Joe Burrow since 2021.

Another thing also playing in Chase's favor is his contract situation: he's in the final year of his rookie-scale deal, and the team has already picked up his fifth-year option (which will effectively play out as a one-year, $21.8 million deal).

All that being said, Chase hasn't been dominant since that electrifying rookie year in which he caught 81 passes for 1455 yards and 13 touchdowns en route to being named Offensive Rookie of the Year.

He caught 100 passes for the first time last year, but he also posted the lowest touchdown total (7) of his career. After averaging a comical 18.0 yards per reception during his rookie season, he's averaging 12.1 over the last two campaigns. For every statistical anomaly Chase provides, there's also a caveat lurking somewhere in the background.

Of course, injury stipulations must be taken into account. If he and Burrow are fully healthy in 2024, he could make his placement on this list look laughable. And even if he has to continue working in suboptimal conditions, there's little argument to be made against his raw talent.

Of the triumvirate of receivers we've assembled, Chase is the most unproven. That's really the only reason he's "being cut". By this time next year, the Bengals' WR1 may be so good that he removes himself from the discussion entirely.

